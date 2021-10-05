1. Riverheads (5-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have dominated their opponents this far, but will face a surprise team in the Shenandoah District this season when they travel to Swoope for an Augusta County rivalry game. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (1-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): It's not secret the Cougars have dealt with an unlucky amount of change and turmoil with their schedule this season, but will look to get going again this week against struggling Staunton. Movement: —
3. Luray (4-0, 2-0 Bull Run): Stuck in quarantine for another week, this week's Bull Run District clash against Central has been postponed for Luray and the Bulldogs will now face the challenge of sustaining momentum upon return. Movement: —
4. Clarke County (5-0, 3-0 Bull Run): There's no doubt the Eagles have been the best team in the Bull Run District this season and that should continue this week with a matchup against a struggling Madison County squad at home. Movement: —
5. Central (5-1, 4-1 Bull Run): The Falcons have dealt with their own share of schedule turmoil in recent weeks, but a gritty win over Broadway on Saturday reinforced the fact that they'll be a contender in Region 2B this season. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (3-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): Coming off an overwhelming road loss to Class 4 Western Albemarle, the Green Hornets will have a chance to get things right against a Fort Defiance team that had an extra week to prepare. Movement: —
7. Turner Ashby (3-2, 0-0 Valley): The Knights had a strong outing before their bye week with a blowout of East Rockingham, but will have their biggest game of the season on Friday when they welcome rival Broadway to town. Movement: —
8. Strasburg (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run): The Rams are another team stuck in quarantine at the moment, but remain a contender in the Bull Run District and a team capable of making some noise in the Region 2B playoffs this season. Movement: —
9. Broadway (3-2, 0-0 Valley): There's no doubt the Gobblers have been better than expected this season and they'll have their chance to showcase just how improved they are with a big-time rivalry game at Turner Ashby. Movement: —
10. Buffalo Gap (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Bison are suddenly a team to watch for in the Shenandoah District and in Class 1 after a convincing Shenandoah District victory over Waynesboro to earn their third straight win. Movement: —
11. Rockbridge County (2-2, 0-0 Valley): It's been a less-than-spectacular start for the Wildcats and their high-flying offense, but this is a team plenty capable of winning a Valley District title behind quarterback Miller Jay. Movement: —
12. Harrisonburg (3-3, 0-0 Valley): Aaron McAfee Jr. and Keenan Glago excelled in the run game and the defense had its best effort of the season as Harrisonburg got back to .500 with a not-so-pretty 16-0 shutout of Staunton. Movement: —
13. Spotswood (1-4, 0-0 Valley): The second-half woes for Spotswood continued last week as the Trailblazers let Virginia High pull away late for a non-district victory in a game that was added to the schedule late. Movement: —
14. Waynesboro (2-4, 1-4 Shenandoah): The Little Giants continue to have an up-and-down season, being blown out by Buffalo Gap this past week after earning a convincing victory over rival Staunton just a week before. Movement: —
15. Page County (3-3, 1-2 Bull Run): It's been a strange few weeks for Page County, but a blowout win over Bath County may have been just what the Panthers need to make a second-half run in the Bull Run District. Movement: +2
16. East Rockingham (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run): After being forced to postpone Friday's game against Strasburg due to COVID-19 protocols within the Rams program, the Eagles will face an inconsistent Page County team on the road. Movement: -1
17. Staunton (2-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): The Storm have plenty of intriguing weapons on the offensive side of the football, but were unable to convert it into points on Friday during an ugly 16-0 shutout loss at the hands of Harrisonburg. Movement: -1
18. Fort Defiance (1-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): Fort Defiance upset Rockbridge County to earn its first victory of the season and will now look to ride that energy through a bye week and into a county rivalry against Wilson Memorial. Movement: —
19. Madison County (1-4, 0-2 Bull Run): Coming off a forfeited loss to Page County, the Mountaineers struggled to get their offense going in a 30-8 non-district loss to Parry McCluer. Movement: —
