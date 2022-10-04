1. Riverheads (3-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have been somewhat overlooked recently with the loss of standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash and a game at Westmoreland canceled last week, but a big one is coming up this week against Buffalo Gap. Movement: —
2. Luray (5-0, 1-0 Bull Run): There was no team that opened eyes more in Week 6 than Luray, which dominated from start to finish in a 49-0 blowout of Stuarts Draft and showed folks that it is a legitimate contender at the Class 2 level this season. Movement: +3
3. Strasburg (5-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The Rams continued to impress in a Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham and only fall a spot in this week's rankings due to just how impressive Luray was in its rout of previously unbeaten Stuarts Draft. Movement: -1
4. Central (6-0, 4-0 Bull Run): Suddenly being overlooked a bit in the Bull Run District, the Falcons have taken care of business each week this season and now have a massive showdown with Luray on the schedule for Week 7. Movement: -1
5. Spotswood (4-1, 0-0 Valley): Fresh off a bye, Spotswood is a team that is suddenly looking like the favorite in the Valley District with a solid all-around offense and a stout defense that is filled with impressive underclassmen. Movement: -1
6. Clarke County (3-2, 0-2 Bull Run): After a rare two-game losing streak, Clarke County got back on track with a win and still have one of the area's best teams this season when standout running back Kyler Darlington is on the field. Movement: +1
7. Buffalo Gap (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): As good as the Bison have been since their lopsided Week 2 loss to Luray, this team can make a serious statement in the Shenandoah District this week with an upset of six-time VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads. Movement: +1
8. Stuarts Draft (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): There were some question marks around the Stuarts Draft offense, but the team collectively came up short in a lopsided loss to Luray that showcased some of the areas this team needs to improve in. Movement: -2
9. Staunton (5-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Storm are no longer flying under the radar with five wins in their first five games and the look of a team that could surprise folks in the loaded Shenandoah District this season. Movement: —
10. Wilson Memorial (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): Coming off a frustrating loss to Spotswood, the Green Hornets responded how any good team would and took care of business against a formidable opponent in Western Albemarle. Movement: +2
11. East Rockingham (2-4, 0-2 Bull Run): The up-and-down season continues for East Rockingham, which followed a blowout victory over Turner Ashby with a disappointing effort in a road loss to Strasburg last week. Movement: -1
12. Turner Ashby (3-2, 0-0 Valley): The Knights were pretty lackadaisical in their last outing, a blowout loss to East Rockingham, but will look to get back on track this week as they prepare for their final tune-up ahead of Valley District play. Movement: -1
13. Rockbridge County (2-3, 0-0 Valley): It hasn't always been pretty for Rockbridge County, but the Wildcats have managed to slowly build an identity under first-year head coach Martin Cox and should be a formidable foe in the Valley District. Movement: —
14. Fort Defiance (3-2, 1-0 Shenandoah): After a disappointing loss to Rockbridge County and a bye week to follow, Fort Defiance will look to maintain its positive first-half momentum this week against a solid Wilson Memorial squad. Movement: —
15. Page County (2-4, 0-3 Bull Run): In a game that was closer than expected, the Panthers answered challenges consistently throughout the night en route to picking up their second win of the season and snapping a three-game losing streak. Movement: +2
16. Broadway (1-4, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers put up another strong effort in a loss to unbeaten Central, but it ultimately wasn't enough as this team looks to get back on track with Valley District play soon approaching. Movement: -1
17. Waynesboro (0-6, 0-6 Shenandoah): No one expected the Little Giants to be in this spot as they head into their bye week, but WHS head coach Brandon Jarvis hasn't made excuses for his team and there's plenty of winnable games left on the schedule. Movement: -1
18. Harrisonburg (0-6, 0-0 Valley): The offensive woes continued for Harrisonburg in an ugly 7-0 loss to Staunton, but there were positives on the defensive end that this team can build off going into a much more manageable Valley District schedule. Movement: —
It is great what coach Bell has done with Staunton but 3 of those wins against winless squads so no time to rest with tougher foes ahead.
