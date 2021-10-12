1. Riverheads (6-0, 2-0 Shenandoah): Coming off a bye, the Gladiators piled up 304 yards on 29 carries and posted their second shutout of the season on defense in a convincing 42-0 rout of rival Buffalo Gap in Swoope. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (2-1, 2-0 Shenandoah): Senior running back Aaron Nice scored a career-high six touchdowns and Stuarts Draft returned to action in a big way with a 42-20 thumping of Staunton in Shenandoah District action at home. Movement: —
3. Luray (4-0, 2-0 Bull Run): The Bulldogs will return to action this week after two weeks in quarantine, but will face a stiffer test than expected in an East Rockingham team oozing with confidence after a win over Page County. Movement: —
4. Clarke County (6-0, 4-0 Bull Run): Kyler Darlington scored three total touchdowns and the Clarke County defense has yet to give up more than 12 points in a game this season after a 42-6 blowout win over Madison County. Movement: —
5. Central (4-1, 3-1 Bull Run): After having last week's game against Luray cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at LHS, the Falcons will host non-district opponent Skyline this week and try to get back into a rhythm. Movement: —
6. Turner Ashby (4-2, 1-0 Valley): Quarterback Cole Hoover had the best game of his high school career as Turner Ashby won a game that'll be remembered for a long time with a 27-21 double-overtime win over Broadway. Movement: +1
7. Broadway (3-3, 0-1 Valley): Despite coming up just short in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to Turner Ashby, Broadway showcased all the reasons it is a legitimate playoff contender this season and earned respect around the area. Movement: +2
8. Wilson Memorial (4-1, 2-0 Shenandoah): Noah Campbell, Skyler Whiting, Brayden Tyree and Ryan Mundie all had rushing touchdowns as Wilson Memorial overcame three turnovers in a 47-7 rout of Augusta County rival Fort Defiance. Movement: -2
9. Strasburg (4-1, 0-1 Bull Run): After being stuck in quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, the Rams returned to the field emphatically with a 57-0 blowout of non-district opponent Manassas Park on Monday. Movement: -1
10. Buffalo Gap (4-2, 1-1 Shenandoah): The Bison had their three-game winning streak snapped in a big way as they failed to stop the Riverheads run game and couldn't get their own going in a 42-point home loss. Movement: —
11. Rockbridge County (3-2, 1-0 Valley): The Wildcats used a pair of touchdowns late to pull away and defeat Spotswood for a second consecutive season with an entertaining 47-36 Valley District victory at home. Movement: —
12. Harrisonburg (3-3, 0-0 Valley): Coming off a bye week, the Blue Streaks have a big-time Valley District contest to open up league play as they welcome rival Broadway to town on Friday in a game both teams desperately need. Movement: —
13. Spotswood (1-5, 0-1 Valley): The Trailblazers had three different running backs reach the end zone but couldn't get enough stops defensively in an 11-point road loss to Rockbridge County in an exciting contest in Lexington. Movement: —
14. Waynesboro (2-4, 2-4 Shenandoah): In a unique schedule situation, the Little Giants are now through with Shenandoah District play and will end the season with four straight non-district contests against former Valley District foes. Movement: —
15. East Rockingham (1-3, 1-1 Bull Run): First-year coach Scott Turner earned the first win of his career in thrilling fashion as East Rockingham rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to stun Page County 34-27 on the road. Movement: +1
16. Page County (3-4, 1-3 Bull Run): Blake Turpen ran for 252 yards on 24 carries, but Page County suffered a gut-wrenching 34-27 loss to East Rockingham in a game they led by 20 points as late as the third quarter. Movement: -1
17. Staunton (2-4, 0-2 Shenandoah): Jaquante "Bucky" Scott scored twice in the fourth quarter for the Storm, but this team remains in a significant slump following a 22-point road beating at the hands of Stuarts Draft. Movement: —
18. Fort Defiance (1-5, 0-2 Shenandoah): Freshman quarterback Trey Miller connected with Shannon Knicely on a 27-yard touchdown toss for Fort Defiance's only score in a disappointing 40-point home blowout loss to Wilson Memorial. Movement: —
19. Madison County (1-5, 0-3 Bull Run): Since earning their first win of the season over William Monroe three weeks ago, the Mountaineers have suffered back-to-back lopsided losses and are struggling on both sides of the ball. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.