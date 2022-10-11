1. Luray (6-0, 2-0 Bull Run): The hard-nosed, physical Bulldogs are no longer a secret after another convincing win over a previously unbeaten team and have the makings of a state championship contender. Movement: +1
2. Riverheads (4-1, 2-0 Shenandoah): The return of standout running back/linebacker Cayden Cook-Cash was just what Riverheads needed in an impressive victory over nearby rival Buffalo Gap. Movement: -1
3. Strasburg (5-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The Rams are coming off a bye and this team still has a challenging slate ahead with Central and Luray remaining before Region 2B play begins. Movement: —
4. Central (6-1, 4-1 Bull Run): Much like every other team Luray has faced, Central couldn't slow down the Bulldogs' rushing attack and were ultimately wore down en route to suffering its first loss. Movement: —
5. Staunton (6-0, 2-0 Shenandoah): What a story for first-year Staunton head coach Michael Bell and his squad after a thrilling comeback win over Stuarts Draft to remain unbeaten on the season. Movement: +4
6. Clarke County (4-2, 1-2 Bull Run): The Eagles seem to be back on track after a pair of wins and there's no doubt they'll be a contender in Region 2B once the postseason rolls around. Movement: —
7. Spotswood (5-1, 1-0 Valley): It was one of Spotswood's sloppier performances of the season, but the Trailblazers held off Rockbridge County and now have a big-time showdown against Turner Ashby. Movement: -2
8. Wilson Memorial (5-1, 2-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have continued to beat quality opponents and are proving they're a legitimate Region 3C contender this season. Movement: +2
9. Stuarts Draft (4-2, 1-1 Shenandoah): After back-to-back losses, the Cougars now find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they desperately seek a win this week to get things back on track. Movement: -1
10. Buffalo Gap (4-2, 1-1 Shenandoah): The Bison were convinced this may be the year they could take down Riverheads, but the offense struggled against the stout, hard-hitting Riverheads front seven. Movement: -3
11. East Rockingham (3-4, 1-2 Bull Run): The roller coaster season has been interesting for the Eagles, who followed a frustrating loss to Strasburg with a convincing win over rival Page County. Movement: —
12. Turner Ashby (4-2, 1-0 Valley): It wasn't necessarily Turner Ashby's best game this season, but the team did enough to take down rival Broadway and open Valley District play with a win. Movement: —
13. Rockbridge County (2-4, 0-1 Valley): Currently on the outside looking in of the Region 3C playoff picture, the Wildcats desperately need a win over Waynesboro after coming up just short last week. Movement: —
14. Fort Defiance (3-3, 1-1 Shenandoah): Despite back-to-back close losses, this Fort Defiance team remains impressive and is going to be a threat to every team remaining on its schedule this season. Movement: —
15. Page County (2-5, 0-4 Bull Run): There's no doubt the Panthers are showing growth under first-year head coach James May, but a postseason berth is getting further and further away from this team. Movement: —
16. Broadway (1-5, 0-1 Valley): Despite steady improvement and growth, the Gobblers suffered their fifth straight loss in a setback at the hands of Turner Ashby but take on winless Harrisonburg this week. Movement: —
17. Waynesboro (0-6, 0-6 Shenandoah): The bye week was a much-needed break for the Little Giants, who will look to bounce back from a tough district slate and end the year on a strong note. Movement: —
18. Harrisonburg (0-6, 0-0 Valley): It's been a rough first half of the season for the Blue Streaks, but the team is optimistic things can get better now as they finally enter Valley District play. Movement: —
