1. Riverheads (5-1, 3-0 Shenandoah): Silly me for thinking any team other than Riverheads should be in the top spot as the Gladiators continued to flex their muscles in a convincing victory over Wilson Memorial. Movement: +1
2. Strasburg (6-1, 3-0 Bull Run): The Rams have been steady and consistent this season, but will face their biggest test yet this week when they face Luray with the Bull Run District regular-season title on the line. Movement: +1
3. Central (7-1, 4-1 Bull Run): It was a solid bounce-back performance for Central, which dismantled Class 3 opponent Skyline after coming up short against Luray in a battle of unbeatens the week before. Movement: +1
4. Luray (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run): One of the area's most impressive teams through the first six weeks, the Bulldogs simply didn't have it in Week 8 as they were ran off the field in an upset loss to East Rockingham. Movement: -3
5. Staunton (7-0, 3-0 Shenandoah): There's something magical going on with Staunton this season after the Storm used a second straight week of fourth-quarter magic to remain perfect on the year. Movement: —
6. Clarke County (5-2, 1-2 Bull Run): After a convincing non-district victory over Meridian, this Clarke County team is looking much more like the one folks picked to win the Bull Run District in the preseason. Movement: —
7. Stuarts Draft (5-2, 2-1 Shenandoah): Coming off back-to-back losses, Stuarts Draft was desperate for a win and the team did just enough in a gritty, defensive-oriented win over Buffalo Gap last week. Movement: +2
8. Buffalo Gap (4-3, 1-2 Shenandoah): The Bison have now dropped two straight and will face another big task this week as they take on rival Staunton, which is unbeaten through its first seven games this year. Movement: +2
9. East Rockingham (4-4, 2-2 Bull Run): Big-time potential for East Rockingham continues to show as the Eagles went on the road and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season over previously perfect Luray. Movement: +2
10. Turner Ashby (5-2, 2-0 Valley): A fast start and three-touchdown lead at half ultimately propelled Turner Ashby to a big-time win over Spotswood to take control of the Valley District title race. Movement: +2
11. Spotswood (5-2, 1-1 Valley): Despite a furious second-half rally, Spotswood came up just short against Turner Ashby but remains a team that is poised to reach the Region 3C playoffs this season. Movement: -4
12. Wilson Memorial (5-2, 2-1 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets are a much-improved squad this season, but couldn't get enough consistent stops to take down rival Riverheads on the road last week. Movement: -4
13. Fort Defiance (3-4, 1-2 Shenandoah): Three consecutive losses for Fort Defiance now, which led Staunton for most of the game last week but was ultimately doomed by a lack of offensive production. Movement: +1
14. Broadway (2-5, 1-1 Valley): The Gobblers snapped a five-game skid with a Valley District win over Harrisonburg and will have the chance for another this week against struggling Rockbridge County. Movement: +2
15. Waynesboro (1-6, 0-6 Shenandoah): Finally, the Little Giants got a win on the board and the team is hopeful it will help this squad end the season on a high note after a disappointing first half of the year. Movement: +2
16. Rockbridge County (2-5, 0-2 Valley): Although the Wildcats have two wins, they haven't looked particularly sharp at times and that continued last week in lackadaisical loss to Rockbridge County. Movement: -3
17. Page County (2-5, 0-4 Bull Run): Coming off a bye, the Panthers will aim to keep their postseason hopes alive this week when they face one-win Mountain View in a key contest in Shenandoah. Movement: -2
18. Harrisonburg (0-7, 0-1 Valley): It's been a season to forget for the Blue Streaks, but the team did show significant progress coming off a bye in the loss to Broadway to open up Valley District play. Movement: —
