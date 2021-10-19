1. Riverheads (7-0, 3-0 Shenandoah): Cayden Cook-Cash had 192 yards and three total touchdowns on just six carries and Riverheads totaled 343 rushing yards as a team in a convincing 56-14 rout of Wilson Memorial on Saturday. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (4-1, 3-0 Shenandoah): Senior running back Aaron Nice continues to reach the end zone, scoring three more touchdowns in Stuarts Draft's impressive 14-point win over Buffalo Gap last week. Movement: —
3. Clarke County (6-1, 4-0 Bull Run): The offense never got in a rhythm for Clarke County as the Eagles fell 14-7 to non-district opponent Meridian, suffering their first loss of the year and snapping a 12-game winning streak in the series. Movement: +1
4. Central (5-1, 3-1 Bull Run): Central ran for 256 yards and put up another stout defensive performance in a 35-7 rout of non-district opponent Skyline that gave the Falcons another impressive notch on their resume this season. Movement: +1
5. Turner Ashby (5-2, 2-0 Valley): Senior Sam Shickel continued to impress on both sides of the ball as the Valley District preseason favorites are showing why after a 43-0 thumping of Spotswood to remain unbeaten in league play. Movement: +1
6. Broadway (4-3, 1-1 Valley): The 1-2 punch of Landen Stuhlmiller and Cameron Showalter came up big and the Broadway defense was sound most of the night in a convincing 37-18 rivalry win over Harrisonburg on the road. Movement: +1
7. Strasburg (5-1, 1-1 Bull Run): Strasburg erased a seven-point halftime deficit and managed to pull away in the second half for a 27-7 win over Bull Run District opponent Madison County in a closer-than-expected result. Movement: +2
8. Rockbridge County (5-2, 1-0 Valley): The Wildcats are starting to look more like the team we expected coming into the season with the offense clicking on all cylinders in a 36-10 blowout of Waynesboro at home. Movement: +3
9. Wilson Memorial (4-3, 2-1 Shenandoah): Five first-half fumbles completely derailed any chance Wilson Memorial had of an upset as Riverheads ran away with a dominating 56-14 rout in Fishersville on Saturday. Movement: -1
10. Luray (4-1, 2-1 Bull Run): Fresh off a two-week quarantine, the Bulldogs struggled to get their run game going consistently and weren't as stout defensively in a disappointing 37-20 loss on the road to East Rockingham. Movement: -7
11. Buffalo Gap (4-3, 1-2 Shenandoah): The Bison struggled to slow down the Stuarts Draft rushing attack and couldn't generate enough of their own offense en route to dropping their second straight Shenandoah District game. Movement: -1
12. East Rockingham (2-3, 2-1 Bull Run): A second-half surge lifted East Rockingham to an upset victory over previously unbeaten Luray and has the Eagles looking more and more like a team that could be dangerous this year. Movement: +3
13. Harrisonburg (3-4, 0-1 Valley): An ineffective offense and the inability to get off the field on third down proved to be too much to overcome for Harrisonburg in a 19-point loss to Broadway to open up Valley District play. Movement: -1
14. Waynesboro (2-5, 1-4 Shenandoah): Ryan Barbour finished with 194 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Waynesboro couldn't overcome a big deficit early en route to a 36-10 road loss to Rockbridge County. Movement: —
15. Page County (4-4, 1-3 Bull Run): Senior running back Blake Turpen exploded for 257 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 21 carries as Page County jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 57-12 rout. Movement: +1
16. Staunton (3-4, 1-2 Shenandoah): Staunton scored all 21 of its points in the first half and earned a much-needed 21-7 victory over Fort Defiance that put the Storm back in position to reach the Region 3C playoffs this year. Movement: +1
17. Spotswood (1-6, 0-2 Valley): The Trailblazers usually-effective run game was nonexistent in a 43-0 loss to Turner Ashby, but could have a chance to get back on track this week against a Waynesboro defense that has struggled. Movement: -4
18. Madison County (1-6, 0-4 Bull Run): Despite allowing Strasburg to pull away in the second half for a 27-7 victory, the Mountaineers put up one of their best performances of the season on the defensive side of the ball. Movement: +1
19. Fort Defiance (1-6, 0-3 Shenandoah): A slow start once again proved to be the difference as Fort Defiance gave up three first-half touchdowns en route to a 21-7 road loss to Staunton in Shenanandoah District action. Movement: -1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.