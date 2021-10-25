1. Riverheads (8-0, 4-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators accounted for nearly 600 yards of total offense and scored seven first-half touchdowns en route to a dominating 56-7 blowout of one-win Fort Defiance at home. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (5-1, 4-0 Shenandoah): Stuarts Draft used a balanced offensive attack and racked up almost 400 yards of total offense in a statement-making 42-0 blowout of rival Wilson Memorial on the road. Movement: —
3. Clarke County (7-1, 5-0 Bull Run): Kyler Darlington ran for 219 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns as Clarke County piled up 388 rushing yards in a 28-14 Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham. Movement: —
4. Central (6-1, 3-1 Bull Run): Ashton Baker tossed a touchdown with 54 seconds remaining and the Central defense forced some early turnovers in earning their fourth straight victory with a 24-14 win over Charlottesville. Movement: —
5. Broadway (5-3, 2-1 Valley): Broadway running back Cameron Showalter posted a career-high five touchdowns and the BHS defense posted its first shutout of the season in an impressive 42-0 blowout of Rockbridge County. Movement: +1
6. Strasburg (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run): The Rams had one of their best defensive performances of the season, limiting Luray to just 129 yards of total offense, in a 20-0 shutout that was more dominant than the scoreboard even reflected. Movement: +1
7. Harrisonburg (4-4, 1-1 Valley): Senior quarterback Keenan Glago had one of his best games of the season with his arms and legs as the Blue Streaks shook up the Valley District with a 40-21 rout of first-place Turner Ashby. Movement: +6
8. Turner Ashby (5-3, 2-1 Valley): After back-to-back impressive wins to open up Valley District play, the Knights couldn't get going offensively early and didn't do enough late in a 40-21 upset loss at the hands of rival Harrisonburg. Movement: -3
9. Rockbridge County (5-3, 1-1 Valley): The electric Rockbridge County offense was held in check and untimely miscues in other phases of the game eventually snowballed as Broadway ran away with a 42-0 rout. Movement: -1
10. Wilson Memorial (4-4, 2-2 Shenandoah): Without standout running back Noah Campbell, the Green Hornets never got going on the offensive end and have now lost three in a row after a 42-0 shutout loss to Stuarts Draft. Movement: -1
11. Buffalo Gap (5-3, 2-2 Shenandoah): Buffalo Gap intercepted Staunton quarterback Walker Darby on the first three series and had a kickoff return for a touchdown to jump out to an early lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win. Movement: —
12. Luray (4-2, 2-2 Bull Run): A disastrous third quarter combined with offensive woes for a second consecutive week proved to be too much to overcome for Luray as it suffered a 20-0 shutout at the hands of Strasburg. Movement: -2
13. East Rockingham (2-4, 2-2 Bull Run): Jakari Eaves tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but East Rockingham had a two-game winning streak snapped with a 28-14 loss to a tough Clarke County team on the road. Movement: -1
14. Waynesboro (3-5, 1-4 Shenandoah): Running back Ryan Barbour had a huge night with 128 rushing yards, three touchdowns and a fumble recovery as Waynesboro earned a pivotal 38-27 win over Spotswood on the road. Movement: —
15. Page County (4-4, 1-3 Bull Run): Fresh off a bye, Page County has work to do to get into the Region 2B playoff picture and a major test against a strong Strasburg team is on the schedule for Thursday. Movement: —
16. Staunton (3-5, 1-3 Shenandoah): Down a number of players due to a variety of different reasons, the Storm are on the bubble when it comes to the Region 3C postseason picture after a 42-14 loss to Class 1 Buffalo Gap. Movement: —
17. Madison County (2-6, 0-4 Bull Run): The Mountaineers had their best offensive outing of the season and put themselves in playoff position with a convincing 42-18 victory over Park View. Movement: +1
18. Spotswood (1-7, 0-2 Valley): A furious fourth-quarter rally wasn't enough as Spotswood couldn't overcome two first-half turnovers en route to a disappointing 38-27 loss to former Valley District opponent Waynesboro. Movement: -1
19. Fort Defiance (1-7, 0-4 Shenandoah): The Indians were limited to 169 yards of total offense, but Shannon Knicely helped Fort avoid the shutout with a late 66-yard touchdown run in a 56-7 loss to unbeaten Riverheads. Movement: —
