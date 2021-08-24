1. Riverheads (0-0): The five-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champions are absolutely loaded once again and continue to mark their dominance as one of the state's best programs of all-time.
2. Stuarts Draft (0-0): There are certainly holes to fill but with running back Aaron Nice leading the way for a strong batch of Stuarts Draft returners, the Cougars should make another deep run in the Class 2 postseason this year.
3. Turner Ashby (0-0): The Knights are the most experienced team in the Valley District and after a couple of late-season heartbreaks, they've been blunt about their eagerness to take another step and make a deep playoff run.
4. Harrisonburg (0-0): With a new sense of focus and energy from first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater, the Blue Streaks could make a surprise run at the Valley District title with a roster that is loaded with both experience and talent.
5. Rockbridge County (0-0): It's no secret that Rockbridge County lost some talented pieces from their Valley District title-winning team a year ago, but Miller Jay returns and coach Mark Poston's offense always makes them dangerous.
6. Page County (0-0): There are an array of key pieces returning at the skill positions for Page County and with a renewed sense of confidence around the program, the Panthers are the favorite to win the Bull Run title this year.
7. Luray (0-0): What was a young roster in the spring has now grown up and the Bulldogs should look much more like the perennial playoff team we've grown used to seeing during sixth-year coach Nolan Jeffries' tenure there.
8. Central (0-0): After a couple of surprisingly down seasons in Woodstock, the Falcons are loaded with senior leadership this year and should emerge as a contender in the Bull Run District under veteran coach Mike Yew.
9. Clarke County (0-0): As one of the area's most consistent teams over the past two decades, Clarke County is one again in the upper tier of the Bull Run District and has a strong combination of youth and experience on its roster.
10. Broadway (0-0): Entering their third season under coach Danny Grogg, the Gobblers believe they're capable of competing for a playoff spot this season but have big holes to fill in receiver Nate Tinnell and running back Bryce Suters.
11. Waynesboro (0-0): After finally gaining confidence and seeing their hard work pay off during the spring under new coach Brandon Jarvis, the Little Giants could surprise people in their debut season in the Shenandoah District.
12. Wilson Memorial (0-0): Entering year No. 2 under coach Drew Bugden, the Green Hornets are a very young team but have enough talent and athleticism to still compete in the Shenandoah District this season.
13. Spotswood (0-0): As another young and inexperienced team, the Trailblazers have impressed coach Dale Shifflett this preseason and could surprise opponents this year if they're able to run the football successfully.
14. Staunton (0-0): The Storm were a disappointing team a year ago, but have the talent and athleticism on their roster this season to take a major step forward and compete regularly in the third season under coach Jake Phillips.
15. Buffalo Gap (0-0): The move to Class 1 may be coming at the right time as roster numbers are down for Buffalo Gap, but the Bison should still have a very strong shot at making a solid postseason run this year due to the change.
16. Fort Defiance (0-0): As one of the most inexperienced teams in the area, expectations aren't high for the Indians but coach Dan Rolfe believes early lumps could pay off in the long run for a young team eager for improvement.
17. East Rockingham (0-0): The Eagles aren't expected to jump to the top of the Bull Run District after a winless spring, but energy is high around new coach Scott Turner and the program has built one of the area's best overall cultures.
18. Strasburg (0-0): The cyclical nature of high school sports may hit last year's Region 2B runner-up with 16 seniors gone from that team and a very young and inexperienced roster taking the field this season.
19. Mountain View (0-0): The Generals have taken small steps in recent years but will need to avoid the injury bug with very low roster numbers this fall.
20. Madison County (0-0): Despite just one win over the past two seasons, the Mountaineers have seen increased interest in the program in recent years and will aim for small improvement in 2021.
