ELKTON — There were a lot of excuses East Rockingham coach Drew Spitzer could come up with if he wanted to.
The first-year head coach was on the sideline as the lead guy for the first time ever and it came in one of the biggest games for his program on an annual basis.
Add in the fact that the Eagles hadn't faced rival Spotswood in front of a full-fledged crowd since 2019 and it would be easy to understand the nerves for either team.
But that's not what Spitzer wanted to do as he reflected on the team's heartbreaking 23-21 loss to the Trailblazers in Week 1.
Instead, he said East Rockingham was trying to build off the positives from a game it actually rallied from a 15-point deficit in to briefly take the lead before a late score ultimately doomed the Eagles.
"It was a big game and some of the kids showed that," Spitzer said earlier this week. "Obviously, the way we battled back to take the lead showed what we were capable of. We can certainly build off of that effort."
There were a number of newcomers on the field for the Eagles in the contest and Spitzer said the team took steps forward as a unit, but he's still seeking growth in Week 2.
Dylan Hensley, Brady Thompson and Christian Nicholson were all names that the first-year head coach mentioned performed well last week while the usual suspects of Jakari Eaves, Ben Dinkel, Blake Morris and Zachary Joyner did what they do best on the offensive side of the ball.
Now, as East Rockingham gets set to host a Rock Ridge team that got ran over by Luray in a 48-14 rout last week, Spitzer is hopeful it is an opportunity to get back on track.
"Spotswood was a big game for us," Spitzer said. "We have to be able to refocus and get our minds on Rock Ridge. We still have nine football games left."
Trailblazers Aiming To Clean It Up
The big story out of Spotswood's 23-21 win over East Rockingham was quarterback Elliott Brown connecting with receiver Aiden Grefe for a 38-yard game-winning touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the game.
But for seventh-year Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett, giving up a 17-2 lead and being forced in the position of having to make a late comeback wasn't desirable.
"Our team performed well at times, but lacked focus after getting a lead," Shifflett said. "We have to work to not let teams back in games and understand it takes 48 minutes to win. I like that when we got down, we didn't give up or point fingers. Our guys worked and battled through the adversity, which is something we can build on."
One of the positives for Spotswood was the emergence of Brown as a strong passer as he finished 10-of-20 passing for 192 yards and two scores with both going to Grefe.
If the run game can eventually get going as well, the Trailblazers may be on a path toward a successful season.
"Going into Week 2, we have to get better with our assignments up front on the offensive line," Shifflett said. "We had way too many missed assignments during the game that cost us yards in the run game."
Physicality Key For TA
In its debut under head coach Scott Turner, Turner Ashby displayed a physical brand of football that was impressive.
The Knights fought off a pesky Fort Defiance squad to ultimately come away with the win and Turner has acknowledged the team will need to be better this week as it prepares to face a perennial state power in Brookville.
"We'll continue to work on our assignments and techniques," Turner said. "We take it one day at a time."
Run Game Thrives For Luray
It was the type of performance that displayed exactly what Luray and head coach Nolan Jeffries are aiming for.
The Bulldogs piled up 514 rushing yards in a convincing 48-14 non-district rout of Rock Ridge on the road.
"I feel like our team played together in Week 1," Jeffries said. "We played hard and we were physical on the attack. We missed a few assignments, but those are things that we will be able to clean up in practice."
Jeffries said he was excited about the play of sophomores Timmy McClung and Jae Frye in their first big game at the varsity level and the defense was impressive all around.
As the team turns its attention toward Week 2, Jeffries said he knows it has a challenge ahead in Buffalo Gap.
"Biggest key is to continue to get better each day in practice," Jeffries said. "Buffalo Gap this week is always a challenge. They are always a tough football team."
Gobblers On Brand In Week 1
It battled through a lightning delay and some minor miscues, but Broadway opened the season with a win.
A 28-17 victory over Fluvanna County wasn't flawless, but it was a solid performance to build off for the Gobblers.
"Tough, physical ball game," Broadway fourth-year head coach Danny Grogg said. "A lot of young kids took the field for us with not a whole lot of game experience. They answered the call. They flew around, played physical and were extremely coachable. Very proud of my staff and kids. We have to clean up some detailed stuff, but overall I was very happy with how our group played in all three phases. We will have to be detailed and physical this week leading into a very well-coached, physical Strasburg game. It will be another team effort to get a win."
One of the keys for the Gobblers against the Rams could be the emergence of 6-foot-3, 190-pound running back Cole Wuenschel, who ran hard and finished with 28 carries for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Week 1 win.
"[We have to] continue to get better at doing simple better than the other team, remaining physical, getting tons of reps and going 1-0 each week," Grogg said. "We’re excited to be back at home in front of our hometown."
Young Indians Took A Step
The question mark around Fort Defiance throughout the preseason was just how improved it would actually be.
Turns out, the Indians have taken a major step forward after playing defending Valley District champion Turner Ashby tough before coming up short in a 30-16 loss.
"Very pleased with how we competed against TA," veteran Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe said. "We executed both offensively and defensively relatively well with only a few breakdowns. The biggest thing that hurt us Friday night was not being able to get off the field on some third-and-long situations. That being said, I was extremely pleased with both the effort and physicality we played with."
Rolfe said he loved the way the team's offensive line played and thought the unit did an excellent job giving sophomore signal-caller Trey Miller time to throw the ball.
Bradley Hebb had a big night out of the backfield for Fort and safeties Will Brooks and Jackson Michael received praise from their head coach for limiting big plays.
Now, the Indians have another chance at getting a win as Liberty-Bedford comes to Alumni Field in Week 2.
"The biggest key for us is getting healthy and staying healthy," Rolfe said. "We got a couple players banged up a bit Friday and we need them to be able to play against the competition we will face the next couple of weeks heading into district play. As always, there are a few tweaks both offensively and defensively that we need to make to get better. Overall, a good start but a work in progress."
Loss Won't Define Waynesboro
It was one really ugly loss, but it isn't what Waynesboro intends to have its season defined by this year.
"Obviously, I was expecting us to perform much better," Little Giants third-year head coach Brandon Jarvis said about a 61-14 loss to Riverheads. "Riverheads is, of course, a good football team but we can't turn the ball over seven times and expect to be successful. We must take care of the football if we want to move forward."
There's an expectation for Waynesboro to have a strong year, but the team is still in the early stages of a rebuild.
That means some inexperience on the field most nights, but Jarvis is optimistic the team can grow up quickly as it now prepares for another strong rivalry in Stuarts Draft.
"It's no secret you have to win the turnover battle to have a chance," Jarvis said. "We have to get rid of the turnover bug fast and in a hurry."
New-Look Wildcats Feel Good
It's a new era for Rockbridge County this season.
Under first-year head coach Martin Cox, the Wildcats opened the season with a 32-29 win over Parry McCluer.
"The team performed well, but there are many areas to make improvements," Cox said. "I would like to see us lessen the number of mental errors and finish every play."
Rockbridge is replacing a number of key skill players from a year ago, but still have a fairly talented roster intact.
With Western Albemarle coming to town tonight for a rare Thursday night showdown, the Wildcats will have a significant opportunity to showcase they're potential.
"We are just continuing to grow as a team and get better each week," Cox said.
Strong Start For Eagles
It was a new look for Clarke County, but the same result.
The Eagles scored 40 unanswered points after falling in a hole early to cruise to a rout of Warren County at home.
I'm pleased at the effort our guys gave us Friday," Clarke head coach Casey Childs said. "With 16 new starters, it showed in the first half. Penalties and missed assignments kept us behind the chains. However, in the second half, our kids cleaned up a lot of mistakes and we were able to play much better. Was very pleased with our defense."
Kyler Darlington and Matthew Sipe led the way for the Eagles out of the backfield and despite some questions in the preseason, the team appears primed for success.
With an early-season bye week on the horizon, Clarke will now have a chance to sharpen up ahead of Week 3.
"We need to clean up penalties and the missed assignments up front on the offensive line," Childs said. "Overall, just build on the success from the first game and get ready to play again next week."
