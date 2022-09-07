Prior to last week's non-district battle with Strasburg, fourth-year Broadway head coach Danny Grogg praised his team's resiliency.
Grogg, a Harrisonburg High and Bridgewater College alum that has helped turned the Gobblers program around during his tenure, said that every time his team faced adversity early this year, it "punched it in the mouth."
Well, after a 27-6 loss to the Rams at home, Broadway is at it again.
"We have to fix the simple things this week such as tackling, running the right routes and catching the football," Grogg said earlier this week about the loss to Strasburg. "I thought our quarterback, Ethan [Wince-Pfamatter], had a pretty dang good game. We have to help him out more."
After opening some eyes in a season-opening win over Fluvanna County, the Gobblers dealt with an abundance of illnesses and injuries in Week 2.
As a result, Broadway played a bit shorthanded against the Rams and the physicality eventually took its toll on the Gobblers in the second half.
"We pulled up six freshmen who got significant playing time, Grogg said. "That will benefit us in the long run. I thought our team played well against a very good team, shorthanded, for a half. We just ran out of gas."
One of the biggest pieces returning for the Gobblers this week as they prepare to take on a struggling — and winless — William Monroe squad is 6-foot-3, 185-pound workhorse running back Cole Wuenschel, who erupted for 156 yards and two scores on 28 carries in Week 1.
The combination of Wuenschel's powerful running and Wince-Pfamatter's continuous growth in the passing game has the Broadway offense flashing a lot more potential than folks originally realized coming into the year.
"Finishing the game, being more physical, tackling well and establishing the run early in order to open up the pass game," Grogg said when asked about what needs to improve. "The goal is always to go 1-0."
Part of Grogg's plan to turn around the long-term prospects for the Gobblers is a mindset that dropping two in a row is unacceptable.
Losses happen and Broadway showed last year that it is capable of taking those setbacks early and building off them throughout the season.
But if a team is able to prevent dropping two games in a row, it is usually a sign of a pretty good football team and will set one up for the long haul.
And that's exactly what the Gobblers are aiming for heading into Week 3.
"We have to be physical, establish the run and tackle well," Grogg said. "We have to get back to playing our brand of football."
Streaks Desperate For Improvement
It's been a slow start for Harrisonburg, but all is not completely lost.
The Blue Streaks have been outscored 89-6 through their first two games, but both have come to a pair of teams expected to make deep playoff runs.
Despite no offensive touchdowns and the defense struggling to keep up with the powerful offenses of Albemarle and John Handley, second-year Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said his team must improve.
"We must improve tackling and finishing drives," Gillenwater said.
Turner Happy With Knights' Physicality
There may not have been much to like when looking at the boxscore of Turner Ashby's 35-6 loss to Brookville, but Scott Turner found positives.
Mostly, the first-year Knights head-coach was happy with the way his team was able to match the Bees' physicality in a potential playoff preview.
"When we were able to execute, good things happened," Turner said.
Moving forward, TA's non-district slate doesn't get any easier and Turner said the team must tackle better and limit turnover to be successful.
But last week's effort at least gave the Knights a reason to believe.
"We have to be disciplined on defense and make tackles," Turner said. "Offensively, we cannot turn the ball over and have to execute."
Confidence Growing For Spotswood
For a team that hasn't experienced much success in the past couple of seasons, any sort of positive momentum is an overall good things.
That certainly appears to be the case for a young Spotswood team that suddenly finds itself with a 2-0 record to open up the 2022 season.
"Back-to-back wins has been a good confidence boost for our guys and has served as a great motivating tool for our team to continue to work to get better," Trailblazers seventh-year head coach Dale Shifflett said.
A season-opening win over East Rockingham was somewhat of an upset, but Spotswood proved it was no fluke with a blowout of William Monroe.
In the win over the Green Dragons, running back James Stowe scored five touchdowns and the Trailblazers looked more balanced on offense.
That trend has to continue as Spotswood now faces its stiffest test yet with an unbeaten John Handley squad coming to Penn Laird for a clash.
"The biggest thing for us will be to continue to focus on fundamentals and our assignments," Shifflett said. "Handley has a good football team and for us to compete, we must focus on doing our job every play."
Cougars Handling Adversity Well
There were a couple of big plays for Waynesboro in last week's game against rival Stuarts Draft that could have derailed the SDHS defense.
But instead, the Cougars rose to the challenge and put together another strong overall effort to keep the team unbeaten on the young season.
"It was good to see the players keep their composure after giving up some big plays early on defense," Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said earlier this week. "They bounced back and kept getting after it."
Draft has established itself as a perennial playoff team under Floyd and certainly looks the part again this season with a stingy defense and a running game that has been far more productive than most envisioned.
Sophomore Da'shea Smith has led the charge in the run game with 64 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns, but Troy Thompson is coming on strong as well with 12 carries for 93 yards and a trio of scores.
The guys are a competitive bunch that love to play the game of football," Floyd said. "We need to keep working on our consistency over the course of the game. Whether it's sustaining blocks, footwork, communication or tackling, we must do a better job staying consistent for 48 minutes."
Finally On Field, Strasburg Stepping Up
After a Week 1 cancellation just hours before the scheduled kickoff, Strasburg and head coach Mark Roller were eager to hit the field.
It showed for the Rams in a 21-point road win over Broadway.
"Kids were ready to play and get the first one under their belt," Roller said.
Defensively, Strasburg was stout against the Gobblers and the team found consistent success in the run game to eventually wear down Broadway.
In the end, the win was enough to leave the Rams and Roller satisfied.
"I believe that win will help our mentality and preparation for our upcoming [Bull Run] District schedule," Roller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.