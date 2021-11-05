Here's the 10th installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Who do you think is the best team in the Valley District?
—Cole P.
I am fairly confident this question has come up a time or two this season.
Look, this is a difficult question and it's pretty obvious that there's no clear-cut answer with how things are shaping up entering the final week of the season.
If you need a reminder, here's the scenario: Broadway has completed Valley District play with a 3-1 record. Harrisonburg would also finish 3-1 in league play with a victory over one-win Spotswood. Turner Ashby will be 3-1 if it is able to bounce back from two disappointing losses and defeat Rockbridge County in Lexington.
Let's pretend all of that happens for a second. If that scenario occurs and the three-way tie occurs with Harrisonburg beating TA, the Knights defeating Broadway and the Gobblers blowing out the Blue Streaks, there's no mathematical formula to prove who is the best.
But based off resumes alone and how they've played these last few weeks of the season, I'm not sure how anyone can say Broadway isn't playing its best football of the season.
Since that double-overtime loss to TA, the Gobblers have dominated opponents. They've been sharp on both sides of the ball and playing with a sense of swagger and confidence on the field.
The Knights simply haven't looked like themselves and Harrisonburg needed a late defensive stop to edge out the Wildcats in a thriller last week at home.
Based off all of that, despite what the standings say, I'd give Broadway the slight edge.
Who wins the showdown between Stuarts Draft and Riverheads?
—Michael R.
This is a unique rivalry because it's one that feels closer than what it's actually been.
Riverheads has been dominant. There's no doubt about it with the Gladiators coming in on a 45-game winning streak, including the last five in a row over the Cougars.
But Stuarts Draft did edge out a win in 2016 to cap a perfect regular season, lost by three during the condensed 2021 spring season and actually led at half before Riverheads pulled away for a 28-10 victory in the first meeting between these two squads earlier this fall.
The Cougars have the formula to beat the Gladiators — a sound run game led by running back Aaron Nice, a stout defensive line and solid coaching on both sides.
But there's been some type of mental hurdle that Draft hasn't been able to get over in recent years and that's a bit understandable when facing the Gladiators.
I expect tonight's contest to be close, once again. But until Riverheads proves otherwise, I have to give them the edge once again.
