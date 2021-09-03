Here's the first installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Who is the best quarterback in the Valley District?
- Leland M.
This is a solid question to start this week's mailbag and one that could certainly be debated with an array of veteran signal-callers across the league this year.
Rockbridge County's Miller Jay was the first name that came to mind with this question, simply based off his resume as a three-year starter in Lexington.
That isn't to say Harrisonburg's Keenan Glago hasn't been impressive. Who knows how much better he could have been over the years if he didn't go through three different coaching staffs and deal with health issues of his own?
Of course, Broadway may have one of the league's best overall athletes at the quarterback position in the versatile senior Landen Stuhlmiller.
Cole Hoover has provided stability for the Knights and the Trailblazers have two freshmen that are expected to rotate at the position this season.
The bottom line is the Valley District is filled with impressive arms, but I'd give the slight edge to the veteran signal-caller for the Wildcats this season.
Is Central now the favorite in Region 2B?
-Cole P.
There's no doubt that Central's rout of Page County in Week 1 opened eyes.
The Falcons took advantage of five Panthers turnovers and never were threatened en route to the dominating 34-point victory on the road.
And while that win was over a team many expected to win the Bull Run District, it was only one game and there's still a long season ahead for both squads.
Multiple coaches from around the area have told the Daily News-Record in recent weeks that, if you watch Central on film, they have a very quality team this year.
That certainly proved to be the case against Page, but let's not forget about Stuarts Draft — the two-time Virginia High School League Class 2 runner-up.
The Cougars are, once again, expected to compete at the state level this season and teams like Luray and Clarke County will also give Central a run as well.
The Falcons are undoubtedly in the conversation to win Region 2B this season, but I'm not quite ready to crown them as the favorites after one week.
If Turner Ashby beats Brookville, are they the favorite in Region 3C?
-Aaron L.
The matchup in Bridgewater is undoubtedly a major test for Turner Ashby.
But, much like with Central's win over Page County, it isn't the ultimate goal.
The Knights will certainly be able to take away plenty from a win over a perennial playoff team like Brookville — confidence, knowledge, etc.
But it isn't even clear yet if the Bees are the best team in their district and there's still four teams in the Valley that are aiming for TA this season.
What a win against Brookville would do is provide the Knights a sense of what they're capable of and what will be needed on an even higher level in the future.
It would be a boost of confidence early in the year and give Turner Ashby the type of swagger a preseason favorite in the Valley District is expected to have.
