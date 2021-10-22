Here's the ninth installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Who is the best running back in the Valley District?
—Shane A.
Coming into the year, I don't know that I would have necessarily picked the Valley District to be a league filled with key players at running back this season.
But, oddly enough, it seems to be the best position on most teams' offenses.
Broadway senior Cameron Showalter has been an absolute workhorse for the Gobblers, carrying the ball over 20 times per game on average this year.
But the Turner Ashby trio of Sam Shickel, Jalin Quintanilla and Dylan Eppard has a unique dynamic as well with their combination of both speed and power.
Add in Tre Holsapple from Spotswood and his own teammate, D.C. Lubin, along with up-and-coming Harrisonburg standout Aaron McAfee Jr. and suddenly, the position looks to be one of the more stable ones in the entire district this year.
All of these running backs bring different things to their teams and Holsapple has flown under the radar due to the lack of success for the Trailblazers as a team, but it's hard to argue with the production of Showalter all season long.
Which team is winning Region 2B?
—Mike D.
Oh, man. This is the question I've heard the most in recent weeks.
I've said before, in this mailbag, that Stuarts Draft should be the favorite.
I still think that's the case simply based off their resume this season, even though it's a bit more condensed than other teams, and their past success.
But make no doubt about it — Central, Clarke County and Strasburg are all very formidable teams and Luray and East Rockingham could get there as well.
This region is going to be an all-out, knock-out fight when the playoffs arrive.
Don't be surprised if there are multiple upsets and odd postseasons runs.
But for now, I'll still take the Cougars as my pick to win Region 2B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.