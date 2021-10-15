Here's the eighth installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
With everyone paying attention to Turner Ashby and Broadway, could Harrisonburg be a sleeper pick to win the Valley District?
—Dan S.
Last week's showdown in Bridgewater between Turner Ashby and Broadway got plenty of attention and deservedly so.
And make no doubt about it — the game lived up to the hype and both teams played one of their best games of the season.
But as good as that game was, it was only one contest between two teams in a Valley District that has looked wide open thus far.
That's where teams such as Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg come into the picture and, I think, could make things interesting.
The Blue Streaks, specifically, have been hard to figure out early this year with inconsistency on both sides of the ball.
But, as I've said all season, Harrisonburg has an abundance of talent across the field and quality coaching in Kyle Gillenwater.
If the Streaks are able to defeat Broadway this week, they'll firmly place themselves in contention for a Valley District title.
Are people forgetting about Stuarts Draft in Region 2B?
—Jordan I.
Region 2B is definitely a bit weird right now with several teams dealing with COVID-19 issues at various points this season.
Stuarts Draft has only played three games, Luray only has four on its resume and Clarke County and Central still seem a bit unknown.
The bottom line is the Cougars deserve to be considered the favorite in this regional until we're proven otherwise and last week's performance against Staunton proved that.
Led by Aaron Nice's six rushing touchdowns, Draft dominated that contest and reminded everyone that they're still a team to be reckoned with on the state level.
The Region 2B field is absolutely loaded this year and should be as entertaining as any in the state, but the Cougars remain the favorite for now.
