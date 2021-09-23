Here's the second installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Is Broadway football the real deal?
—Josh J.
In a year where there's more parity than any in recent history, especially around the Valley District, it's hard to truly define what "the real deal" looks like.
So when it comes to Broadway, while the Gobblers may not be as talented as even other teams in recent program history, they do have enough talent to compete this year in the wide-open Valley and perhaps make a playoff push.
I've been honest about the fact that the Valley District, as a whole, is a step behind the rest of Region 3C and has work to do before postseason play.
But when it comes to simply snapping a seven-year playoff drought and bringing energy back to the Broadway community, the Gobblers certainly are capable.
If that makes them "the real deal," then do with that what you will.
Which teams poses the biggest threat to Stuarts Draft in 2B?
—Tyler H.
Coincidentally, I just discussed this topic with Leland McCray of the YAC Sports Podcast earlier this week and it became a very open-ended discussion.
The truth is that we have a lot to figure out with the Bull Run District before we decide who can give back-to-back state runner-up Stuarts Draft a push.
Clarke County certainly took control of the drivers seat in the league with last week's win over Central, but Strasburg and Luray both remained unbeaten, too.
The Falcons will surely bounce back from the setback to the Eagles and a team like East Rockingham is one that I think could be trendy by playoff time.
Whatever the case may be, the Cougars remain a step above the rest of the region thus far and it'll take a strong effort to dethrone them in the postseason.
