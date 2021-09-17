Here's the second installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Who are some sleeper [football] teams that are being overlooked right now?
—Tyler B.
In a year where there are only a couple of really dominant teams in the area, this is question that could be answered in a number of unique ways.
Across each of the three districts in the area — Valley, Bull Run and Shenandoah — there are a numbers of teams I think are better than they've played, though.
In the Valley, it's Harrisonburg that has underperformed thus far and, despite a rough six-game non-district schedule, is actually a pretty solid all-around team.
The Blue Streaks have had issues on offense this season but the team showed progress in a win over Millbrook and should get better as the year goes along.
In the Bull Run, after just one game, I think East Rockingham will surprise us.
The Eagles showcased flashes of potential all throughout the night against a tough Central defense and, if they can finish drives, they'll put up points quickly.
As for the Shenandoah — and I may be alone in this thinking — I firmly believe Waynesboro is a team that is far better than its record has indicated.
The Little Giants opened up against the area's top two teams, but is loaded with talented skill players and a solid coaching staff that's turning things around..
Broadway, Wilson Memorial, Staunton and Strasburg are other teams being overlooked a bit this season in a year where parity is at an all-time high.
Do you think Tyler Nickel chose the right school?
—Brock H.
What a day Wednesday was for East Rockingham and the Elkton community.
As ERHS coach Carey Keyes pointed out, there's only been five boys basketball players since 1979 from the city/county to commit to a Division I program.
When Tyler Nickel announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina in front of a large crowd inside the gym, you could sense the shock from folks.
If you would have asked me just a few weeks ago where I predicted Nickel would wind up, I would have likely told you he's headed to Virginia Tech.
But things changed for Nickel when he took his visit to Chapel Hill last weekend and, to be frank, the lure of a big-time program like UNC is hard to argue with.
The ERHS senior scrimmaged against current Tar Heel players while in town and held his own, showing him he can play immediately against high-level talent.
The thought was always that Nickel could go to Blacksburg and play immediately, but the 6-foot-8 wing has shown he can do it anywhere.
So, if that's where he feels most comfortable and it helps him achieve his ultimate goal of reaching the NBA, then Nickel surely gets approval from me.
Who will be the next big commitment from the city/county (any sport)?
—Jim L.
This is a difficult one because we won't see a recruitment on the level of East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel for quite some time around the city/county.
That's not to say there aren't talented athletes in the area. It's evident there's an abundance of talent in a variety of different sports across the Valley.
But the next big commitment, in all likelihood, will come from a familiar name to Nickel in Spotswood girls basketball junior standout guard Zoli Khalil.
Khalil's recruitment blew up over the past summer and after years of time with personal trainer Chad Moellenberg in the gym, her game continues to evolve.
James Madison is among the number of schools that have already noticed Khalil and if she has a big junior season, don't be surprised when more offers roll in.
