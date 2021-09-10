Here's the second installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Is there any local team that can take down Rockbridge County volleyball?
-Taylor J.
Well, for the first time this season, we have a non-football question submitted.
And, much like the rest of the area, I'm not sure there's an answer quite yet.
The Wildcats have become an absolute juggernaut in recent years under coach Amanda McCoy and, despite the loss of former standout and current James Madison freshman Jaydyn Clemmer, that hasn't changed so far this season.
Rockbridge's lone loss came to a Jefferson District team in a big, early-season tournament at Fluvanna County and it has taken care of business otherwise.
When you look at the Valley District, the team that comes to mind is Spotswood but even the Trailblazers have been a bit too up and down to start the year.
I think the most likely team to have a legitimate shot would be Fort Defiance with its experienced coaching staff and array of veteran talent on the roster.
But considering the Wildcats defeated the Indians in four sets just last week?
Folks may be settled in for another year of domination from Rockbridge County.
After a winless week, why should anyone have confidence in the Valley District?
-Jay T.
I've received numerous texts like this over the past week since Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood and Turner Ashby went 0-5 in non-district play during Week 2 and, trust me, I completely understand why.
There weren't a lot of positives to take away from such a sloppy performance.
Turner Ashby looked helpless against Brookville on both sides of the ball, Harrisonburg continued to look lost offensively, Rockbridge isn't finding the same success in the air it usually does, Broadway couldn't overcome early mistakes and Spotswood looked like a young team in giving up three late touchdowns.
But there's still a Valley District that has to be won and, if there's anything to be taken away from the first two weeks, it's that the league could be wide open.
Regardless of how the rest of the non-district schedule fares for each squad, league play will provide an opportunity at four wins for each team.
A Valley District title is enough to get you into the Region 3C playoffs and even a runner-up finish might, so the season is far from over for any of these teams.
