Here's the seventh installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Who will win the Broadway-Turner Ashby showdown on Friday?
— Kyle V.
Well, there's one thing for sure — plenty of excitement is building for this one.
The Broadway-Turner Ashby rivalry has always been fun, but it's gotten much more tense in recent years with both programs seeing more success as of late.
Add in the fact that the Gobblers and Knights didn't get a chance to go at it during the condensed 2021 spring season along with how big this game is in terms of the Valley District standings and this is a big-time matchup Friday.
On paper, the two teams match up pretty well with both squads boasting impressive defenses, a couple of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and consistent enough special teams to be productive on a week-by-week basis.
This is a game that I think is going to be one of the better ones of the year.
Who wins? I'm not sure I know the answer but I'll give Turner Ashby the very slight edge for now simply based off where I have them in my power rankings.
But don't come at me if the Gobblers win because I wouldn't be shocked a bit.
Is there a team that's better than their record in your opinion?
— Jamie R.
I've said this so many times this year that I'm blue in face, but I truly believe a winless East Rockingham team is capable of making noise this season.
I'm not saying the Eagles are going to win a regional or state championship and they certainly have issues to fix, but they're a dangerous team on offense.
East Rock has been sound, for the most part, on the defensive side of the ball.
The offense simply hasn't been able to finish drives and has struggled with untimely turnovers and the inability to get the running game going consistently.
With Jakari Eaves at quarterback and a couple of veterans in the backfield, I think the Eagles will eventually get it going on the offensive side of the ball.
Once they do, East Rockingham will be a much more formidable opponent.
