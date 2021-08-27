Here's the first installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Why is there so much talk about Turner Ashby? I was NOT impressed with what I saw in a scrimmage last week against Riverheads — a [Class 1] school!!
- Jill G.
This is a topic that keeps being brought up around the area over the past two weeks and while I understand that Turner Ashby was less than impressive against Riverheads, let's not act like the Gladiators aren't a bit different.
Riverheads is the five-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion for a reason and Robert Casto is undoubtedly one of the all-time great coaches.
Sure, the Knights didn't put their best effort together but that's what scrimmages are about — trying to fix the miscues before they start to count.
I've said from the start of training camp that the Valley District is more wide open than people think. Both Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg have legitimate teams, Broadway will continue to surprise folks and Spotswood is always going to be well-coached, no matter what, under Dale Shifflett.
I still think, at the end of the day, the Knights are contending for a district title.
There's just too much talent there and the obvious experience in a loaded senior class that features a handful of players that have handled big roles since they were sophomores and play with a different kind of chip on their shoulder.
Will Turner Ashby be good enough to make a deep postseason run in Class 3?
That remains to be seen, but we will know more after Week 2 against Brookville.
Regardless, however, the Knights should be one of the top teams in the Valley District this year regardless of what happened in a preseason scrimmage.
Who do you personally think is going to win the Bull Run this year?
- John H.
There's no doubt that the Bull Run District is loaded this season.
I truly believe there's at least five teams that could ultimately win the district title and, perhaps, even six if Strasburg is able to rebuild its program quickly.
The biggest matchup of the season, though, may be this week when Central travel to Shenandoah to take on Page County in the first game of the year.
The Falcons, back in the Bull Run District and in Class 2, have a very talented squad and are motivated after a couple of down seasons in the Northwestern.
Panthers coach Joey Soltis had high praise for Central earlier this week, noting how good the Falcons were on film and how his team would have its hands full.
However, Page is pretty legitimate in its own right and a win over the Falcons to open up the 2021 season would go a long way in jumpstarting a big year.
Due to the experience they have on the field and the talent returning at the skill positions, I still give the slight edge to the Panthers as the early-season favorite.
