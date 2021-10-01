Here's the sixth installment of my weekly prep mailbag. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
If there’s a team that CAN make a run in the Valley, who is it?
—Parker G.
This is a tough one through just five weeks because every team has been different.
There have been highs and lows for almost every team in the five-team league and, to be completely honest, there hasn’t been any one team that stands out as the favorite.
Broadway’s defense has looked legit and the offense has been better than expected.
Turner Ashby has been as good as expected on defense and has potential offensively.
Rockbridge County’s offense still is figuring it out, but is always dangerous when it hits.
Spotswood is always going to play disciplined and smart on both sides of the ball.
Harrisonburg has one of the most talented rosters throughout the entire district.
It sounds cliche, but it’s a wide-open district and probably as competitive as any?
I’m not sure, at this time, any team is set up to make a deep postseason run this year.
But there’s six more games on the schedule and a whole lot of improvement to be made.
Which Shenandoah District team has a chance in Region 3C?
—Donald T.
The Shenandoah District is such a unique league now with two Class 1 schools, just one Class 2 and four Class 3 programs. It’s a district that was once filled with Class 2 teams.
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial are the teams in Class 3.
The Indians, despite an impressive last-minute win last week over Rockbridge County, don’t look like a playoff team. Staunton and Waynesboro, meanwhile, are on the brink.
The Green Hornets have, undoubtedly, been the most impressive of the four squads.
Led by running back Noah Campbell, Wilson’s running attack has been as good as any.
With a stingy defense that continues to improve and consistent quarterback play, the Green Hornets are a team that is silently sneaking into discussion as one of the best.
Is Luray the best team in the Bull Run?
—Andrew L.
As I’ve discussed with WHSV’s TJ Eck a few times, this district is as competitive as any.
At the top, Clarke County and Luray stand out right now but Central and Strasburg are right there in contention and East Rockingham and Page County are quality teams, too.
The Bulldogs have a sound rushing attack, per the usual, and Brady Jenkins had provided a boost at the quarterback position that has the offense clicking at a high level.
Luray coach Nolan Jeffries has built a solid program and the Bulldogs are contenders on an annual level in the Bull Run District. That certainly is the case again this year.
