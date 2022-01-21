In Lexington, 11 different Broadway players reached the scoring column in a dominating 68-28 rout of Valley District opponent Rockbridge County in boys basketball action on Friday.
Ben Hutcheson led the Gobblers (10-5, 2-0 Valley) with 12 points while Caleb Barnes had 11.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Conner Michael and Dakota Dove with eight points apiece.
For the Wildcats (4-11, 0-2 Valley), Brandon Mays had seven points and Peyton Jay had six.
Broadway 15 6 20 27 — 68
Rockbridge County 6 7 7 8 — 28
BROADWAY (68) — Ca. Barnes 5 1-2 11, Dove 3 0-0 8, Hutcheson 4 1-2 12, Litten 1 0-0 2, Michael 3 2-2 8, Hertzler 3 0-0 6, Gonzalez Santiago 4 0-0 8, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 2 0-0 4, Santiago 0 1-2 1, Hall 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 7-10 68.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (28) — Mays 3 0-0 7, Higgins 0 0-0 0, A. Poindexter 2 1-2 5, Owens 0 1-2 1, I. Poindexter 0 1-2 1, Lambert 1 0-0 3, Owsley 0 0-0 0, Entsminger 0 0-0 0, Sikira 0 2-2 2, Jay 3 0-0 6, Stores 1 0-0 2, Molitalo 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 28.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 5 (Hutcheson 3, Dove), Rockbridge County 2 (Mays, Lambert).
In other prep sports on Friday:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 73, Fishburne Military 48: In Harrisonburg, senior guard Trey Gillenwater poured in 22 points as Eastern Mennonite cruised past Fishburne Military for the second time in less than a week with a 73-48 blowout victory in Virginia Independent Conference action on Thursday.
Davarion Johnson finished with 17 points for the Flames (6-3, 2-1 VIC) in the convincing victory.
Also chipping in for EMS were guards Drew Hatter and Ryan Slonaker with 10 points apiece while Schuyler Harmison continued to have a strong senior season with nine points of his own.
Fishburne Military 11 7 9 21 — 48
Eastern Mennonite 13 22 14 24 — 73
FISHBURNE MILITARY (48) — Hildebrand 1 0-0 3, Tosam 9 0-0 20, Koger 2 0-0 4, Yombe 1 0-0 3, Altis 4 2-3 12, Alexander 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 3-5 48.
EASTERN MENNONITE (73) — Belyea 0 1-2 1, Slonaker 4 0-0 10, A. Hatter 1 0-0 3, D. Hatter 4 2-2 10, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 9 2-2 22, Johnson 8 0-1 17, Samson 0 0-0 0, Mast 0 0-0 0, Harmison 4 0-2 9, Berry 0 1-2 1. Totals 32 6-11 73.
3-Point Goals — Fishburne Military 5 (Tosam 2, Altis 2, Hildebrand), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Slonaker 2, Gillenwater 2, A. Hatter, Johnson, Harmison).
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 48: Jadon Burgess had 25 points, five rebounds and two steals, but Harrisonburg suffered a 63-48 non-district loss to William Fleming on the road.
Kayden Hottle Madden added nine points and four assists for the Blue Streaks (3-9).
Central 51, Rappahannock County 49: Jacob Walters scored 20 points as Central earned a huge 51-49 win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action on the road.
Ryan Barr added 11 points for the Falcons (10-4, 7-1 Bull Run) while Ashton Baker had nine.
Wilson Memorial 64, Stuarts Draft 42: Finn Irving had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists as Wilson Memorial defeated Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft 64-42 on the road.
Eli Irving added 10 points for the Green Hornets (9-3, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Ethan Briseno had nine points and six rebounds and Lucas Schatz finished with six points of his own in the victory.
For the Cougars (3-9, 2-2 Shenandoah), Chase Schages finished with a team-high 17 points.
Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37: Manny Chapman scored 16 points to guide Staunton to a 56-37 rivalry win over Shenandoah District foe Waynesboro in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Jonathan Moore added eight points for the balanced Storm (6-5, 2-1 Shenandoah) in the win.
Messiah Barber finished with a game-high 23 points for the Little Giants (1-13, 1-3 Shenandoah).
Girls Basketball
Broadway 47, Rockbridge County 46: Emma Bacon and Wren Wheeler scored 16 points apiece as Broadway grinded out a 47-46 Valley District victory over Rockbridge County at BHS.
Lily Gatesman and Lindsey Wimer added five points apiece for the Gobblers (8-7, 2-0 Valley).
For the Wildcats (3-12, 0-2 Valley), Madilyn Winterton and Emily Mahood scored 22 apiece.
Rockbridge County 0 13 13 20 — 46
Broadway 13 10 15 9 — 47
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (46) — Winterton 7 8-19 22, Williams 0 0-0 0, Komiak 0 0-2 0, Warlitner 0 0-0 0, Mahood 7 6-9 22, Clark 1 0-0 2, Marcum 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-30 46.
BROADWAY (47) — Atwood 1 0-0 2, E. Bacon 4 7-9 16, M. Bacon 0 3-6 3, Dingus 0 0-0 0, Gatesman 2 1-3 5, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 3 8-10 16, Wimer 1 2-8 5. Totals 11 21-36 47.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 2 (Mahood), Broadway 4 (Wheeler 2, E. Bacon, Wimer).
Central 54, Rappahannock County 41: In Woodstock, Emma Eberly scored 17 points as Central cruised to a 54-41 win over Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County.
Erika Hutton had 11 points for the Falcons (11-4, 7-2 Bull Run) while Makenna Painter added 10.
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22: Brooke Cason had 19 points and four rebounds as Wilson Memorial earned a 56-22 Shenandoah District win over Stuarts Draft in Fishersville.
Laci Norman added 10 points for the Green Hornets (7-6, 2-2 Shenandoah) while McKenna Vess had six points, CC Robinson had seven points and five boards and Reagan Frazier added five points.
