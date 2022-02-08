Emma Bacon poured in 28 points as Broadway snapped a four-game losing streak with a convincing 55-26 rout of Rockbridge County in Valley District girls basketball action in Lexington on Tuesday.
Wren Wheeler and Lindsey Wimer added 11 points apiece for the Gobblers (9-11, 3-4 Valley).
For the Wildcats (3-18, 0-7 Valley), Emily Mahood had 15 points and Madilyn Winteron added seven.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 84, Waynesboro 36: Kiersten Ransome had 22 points as Fort Defiance rolled past Waynesboro 84-36 in Shenandoah District action inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
Trinity Hedrick added 15 points for the Indians (14-3, 8-0 Shenandoah), who had 13 players score.
Luray 59, Strasburg 17: Emilee Weakley had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Luray steamrolled Strasburg 59-17 in a battle of the top two teams in the Bull Run District on the road.
Jaidyn McClung added eight points and 15 boards for the Bulldogs (17-2, 13-1 Bull Run).
Luray also got seven points from Emily Donovan and nine assists from guard Averie Alger.
Wilson Memorial 64, Riverheads 48: In Greenville, Brooke Cason had 18 points and five rebounds as Wilson Memorial stayed hot with a 64-48 Shenandoah District win over rival Riverheads.
Laci Norman added 16 points and six boards for the Green Hornets (12-7, 7-3 Shenandoah).
Other key contributors for Wilson included Reagan Frazier, who posted a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, while freshman CC Robinson had nine points and eight boards in the victory.
Rappahannock County 52, Mountain View 41: Tori Atkins scored 16 points and Savannah Loving added 13 as Rappahannock County earned a 52-41 Bull Run District win over Mountain View.
The Generals (11-6, 7-6 Bull Run) were led by Bre Franklin with 12 points and Annika Dellinger with 11. Mya Councill also chipped in with seven for MVHS while Ava Pittington finished with six.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44: Ben Hutcheson had 15 points and Conner Barnes added 13 as Broadway earned a hard-fought 59-44 Valley District victory over Rockbridge County at home.
Breylon Miller added nine points for the Gobblers (13-7, 5-2 Valley) while Dakota Dove had seven.
For the Wildcats (4-17, 0-7 Valley), Isaiah Poindexter and Faris Sikira had 10 points apiece.
East Rockingham 93, Clarke County 70: Tyler Nickel had 46 points, six rebounds and eight assists as East Rockingham closed the regular season with a 93-70 Bull Run District win over Clarke County.
Cooper Keyes added 20 points and six assists for the Eagles (18-4, 15-1) in the home victory.
East Rock also got seven points from Ryan Williams, six points and seven boards from Jayden Hicks, six points from Xavier Butler and four points off the bench from Zachary Joyner.
Clarke (7-10, 5-9 Bull Run) was led by Cordell Broy with 19 points and Luke Lyman with 18.
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 33: Tyreek Veney poured in 24 points as Fort Defiance won its fifth straight with a 57-33 rout of Shenandoah District opponent Waynesboro on the road.
Kaden Johnson added nine points for the Indians (9-8, 5-3 Shenandoah) in the victory.
Also chipping in for Fort was Josh Jones and Conner Patterson with six points apiece.
For the Little Giants (2-17, 2-7 Shenandoah), Jaylin McCoy had nine points while Charles Haynes finished with seven, Jybraun Brown added six and Messiah Barber chipped in with five.
Page County 49, Madison County 39: Ricky Campbell scored 21 points as Page County bounced back with a big 49-39 Bull Run District victory over Madison County at MCHS.
Jacob Williams added eight points for the Panthers (8-13, 7-8 Bull Run) while Caden Good had six.
For the Mountaineers (8-11, 5-8 Bull Run), Jackson Taylor finished with 11 points in the loss while Dean Breeden added eight, Taylor Fincham had seven and Bryce Breeden chipped in with five.
Wilson Memorial 79, Riverheads 62: In Fishersville, Finn Irving scored 21 points and Taylor Armstrong had 15 as Wilson Memorial earned a 79-62 rout of Shenandoah District rival Riverheads.
Josh Johnson added 14 points for the Green Hornets (15-4, 9-1 Shenandoah) in the victory.
Also chipping in for Wilson was Ethan Briseno with 13 points and Lucas Schatz with 11.
The Gladiators (6-10, 1-8 Shenandoah) were led by Ryan Farris with 18 points while Levi Byer finished with 16, Bennett Dunlap added 12 and Carter Mooneyham rounded things out with 10.
Rappahannock County 91, Mountain View 42: Mason Ramey dropped a career-high 43 points as Rappahannock County crushed Bull Run District foe Mountain View 91-42 in Quicksburg.
The Generals (1-18, 1-14 Bull Run) were led by Johnny Hasley with 14 points in the loss.
