Rayne Dean scored 16 points and Spotswood remained perfect to start the season with a 67-30 rout of rival East Rockingham in boys basketball action in Elkton on Thursday.
Camryn Pacheco added 13 points for the Trailblazers, who completed a season sweep of the Eagles with the victory, while Tyler Sprague also hit double digits with 10 points of his own.
Ja’Corey Shelton chipped in with nine points for Spotswood (4-0) while Jackson Li had seven and David Gipson continued his strong start to the season with six points in the victory.
For the Eagles (1-3), Ryan Williams and Xavier Butler finished with seven points apiece.
Spotswood 12 19 19 17 — 67
East Rockingham 12 5 9 4 — 30
SPOTSWOOD (67) — Li 3 0-0 7, Pacheco 6 1-3 13, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 5 0-0 10, Leslie 2 0-0 4, Dean 6 3-4 16, Harding 0 0-0 0, Shelton 2 4-4 9, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 1 0-0 2, Gipson 3 0-0 6, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-11 67.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (30) — Williams 3 0-0 7, Jones 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Yancey 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 2-2 4, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Butler 3 1-3 7, Shifflett 1 2-4 4, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-9 30.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 3 (Li, Dean Shelton), East Rockingham 1 (Williams).
In other prep sports:
Boys Basketball
Pendleton County 75, Frankfort 43: Clayton Kisamore dropped 30 points as Pendleton County picked up its first win of the year with a rout of non-district opponent Frankfort.
Josiah Kimble added 14 points for the Wildcats (1-1) while Jacob Beachler and Dusty Smith scored seven each, Chase Owens had six and Dustin Vandevander finished with five.
Pendleton County 17 25 23 10 — 75
Frankfort 16 11 10 6 — 43
PENDLETON COUNTY (75) — Cl. Kisamore 10 10-12 30, J. Beachler 2 3-3 7, Du. Smith 2 2-4 7, B. Beachler 1 0-0 3, Kimble 5 1-1 14, Armentrout 0 0-0 0, Vandevander 2 0-0 5, Di. Smith 0 0-0 0, Teter 1 1-1 3, Wright 0 0-0 0, L. Smith 0 0-0 0, Owens 3 0-0 6, Ca. Kisamore 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 17-21 75.
FRANKFORT (43) — Layton 4 2-2 12, Spencer 3 0-0 7, Lynch 4 2-4 10, Lease 1 0-2 2, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Layton 2 1-1 5, Houdersheldt 1 0-0 3 Small 0 0-0 0, Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-9 43.
3-Point Goals — Pendleton County 6 (Kimble 3, Du. Smith, B. Beachler, Vandevander), Frankfort 4 (Layton 2, Spencer, Houdersheldt).
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 50, East Rockingham 19: In Penn Laird, Zoli Khalil approached a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as Spotswood remained unbeaten to start the season with another blowout of rival East Rockingham on Thursday.
Alana Taylor continued to impress with seven points in the victory while Madison Doss had a solid game from the point guard spot with six points of her own for the Trailblazers (4-0).
The Eagles (2-3), who have now dropped three straight after two consecutive wins to open the season, got a strong performance out of Reagan Sipe with nine points on the night.
East Rockingham 5 5 3 6 — 19
Spotswood 9 14 20 7 — 50
EAST ROCKINGHAM (19) — Sipe 4 0-0 9, Foltz 0 1-2 1, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Lucas 0 0-2 0, Townsend 0 0-0 0, Herring 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 2-4 2, Funkhouser 0 1-2 1, Custer 1 2-3 4. Totals 6 6-13 19.
SPOTSWOOD (50) — Doss 2 1-4 6, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Khalil 10 4-6 24, Jones 2 0-0 4, Taylor 3 0-0 7, Mayhew 1 0-0 2, Morris 1 0-2 3, Grefe 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-12 50.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 1 (Sipe), Spotswood 3 (Doss, Taylor, Morris).
Fort Defiance 85, Monticello 43: Inside Don Landes Gymnasium, junior guard Trinity Hedrick poured in 21 points to lead Fort Defiance to a win over Monticello on Thursday.
Carleyanne Ryder added 14 points for the well-balanced Indians (2-1) in the non-district victory while Taliyah Hostetter scored 13 points and Jayden Hostetter finished with 12.
Mia Alexander rounded out the double-digit scorers for Fort with 11 points on the night.
Monticello 7 17 13 6 — 43
Fort Defiance 21 24 26 14 — 85
MONTICELLO (43) — Shifflett 6 3-8 19, Branche 0 0-0 0, Marsh 3 1-3 7, Wood 0 0-0 0, Powers 2 0-0 5, Peper 3 3-5 9, Christmas 0 0-0 0, Mills 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 7-16 43.
FORT DEFIANCE (85) — Ryder 4 4-4 14, Blalock 2 0-2 4, Hedrick 8 2-7 21, T. Hostetter 4 1-2 13, Alexander 4 2-4 11, J. Hostetter 4 3-3 12, Frizzelle 0 0-0 0, Dunbrack 2 0-0 4, Davis 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 12-22 85.
3-Point Goals — Monticello 1 (Powers), Fort Defiance 11 (T. Hostetter 4, Hedrick 3, Ryder 2, Alexander, J. Hostetter).
Mountain View 37, Staunton 35: Bre Franklin had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Mountain View in a non-district home win over Staunton on Thursday.
Ava Pittington added 12 points and 11 boards for the Generals (2-1) while Mya Councill continued to fill up the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
The Storm (0-4) were led by Samantha Swift’s 15 points while Kourtlyn Stewart added nine.
Staunton 9 10 10 6 — 35
Mountain View 7 10 13 7
STAUNTON (35) — Floyd 0 0-0 0, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Stewart 4 1-2 9, Bell 3 1-2 7, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Swift 5 3-6 15, Park 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-10 35.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (37) — Stanley 0 0-1 0, Councill 2 2-3 8, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Franklin 5 2-7 17, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Pittington 6 0-2 12. Totals 13 4-13 37.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 2 (Swift), Mountain View 7 (Franklin 5, Councill 2).
