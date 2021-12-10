Senior Conner Barnes scored 16 points and 11 different players got in the scoring column for Broadway in a 66-23 non-district rout of Page County in boys basketball action at BHS on Friday.
Jowell Gonzalez Santiago finished with nine points for the Gobblers (4-1) while Caleb Barnes, Dakota Dove, Kevin Santiago and Eli Hall all chipped in with six points apiece in the victory.
For the Panthers (0-2), who have played both games this season against the Gobblers, Ricky Campbell led the way with seven points while Dylan Hensley and Jacob Williams had four each.
Page County 7 10 2 4 — 23
Broadway 15 21 14 16 — 66
PAGE COUNTY (23) — Good 0 0-0 0, Gochenour 0 0-0 0, Lucas 0 0-0 0, R. Campbell 2 2-3 7, Hensley 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 0-0 4, Knighton 0 0-0 0, Long 0 0-0 0, Parlett 1 0-0 2, Martz 0 0-0 0, Cowgill 1 0-1 2, B. Campbell 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-6 23.
BROADWAY (66) — Ca. Barnes 3 0-0 6, Dove 2 2-2 6, Hutcheson 1 0-0 2, Litten 0 0-0 0, Michael 1 0-0 2, Jerichen 2 0-0 4, Hertzler 2 1-2 5, Gonzalez Santiago 4 0-0 9, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 8 0-0 16, Santiago 3 0-0 6, Hall 2 0-0 6, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 3-4 66.
3-Point Goals — Page County 1 (Campbell), Broadway 3 (Hall 2, Gonzalez Santiago).
In other prep sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Staunton 54, Turner Ashby 41: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Ammanuel Chapman’s 12 points led a balanced Staunton effort in a 54-41 non-district victory over previously unbeaten Turner Ashby.
Maaliah Cabell added 10 points for the Storm (2-2) while Durrell Hamilton finished with eight points and Jaquante Scott and Tucker Terry chipped in with six points apiece in the victory.
For the Knights (3-1), Garret Spruhan finished with 16 points while Jacob Keplinger had 11.
Wilson Memorial 81, Spotswood 78: Finn Irving scored 21 points to lead five Wilson Memorial players in double figures in an 81-78 overtime win over Spotswood in non-district action at home.
Taylor Armstrong had 16 points for the Green Hornets (5-0) while Ethan Briseno added 15, Lucas Schatz finished with 14 and Josh Johnson chipped in with 12, including a clutch 3 late in regulation.
Leading the way for the Trailblazers (3-3) was Carmelo Pacheco with 31 points while Ben Bellamy finished with 14, including four 3s, and freshman Rayne Dean added 13 points of his own.
Spotswood 18 15 26 12 7 — 78
Wilson Memorial 23 23 12 13 10— 81
SPOTSWOOD (78) — Car. Pacheco 12 4-6 31, Bellamy 5 0-0 14, Cam. Pacheco 3 2-2 8, Li 0 0-0 0, Leslie 1 0-0 2, Harding 3 0-0 6, Craig 2 0-0 4, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 6 1-2 13. Totals 31 7-10 78.
WILSON MEMORIAL (81) — Johnson 4 2-3 12, Podgorski 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 6 0-0 16, E. Irving 0 0-0 0, Briseno 6 3-3 15, F. Irving 7 6-9 21, Schatz 5 2-2 13, Wright 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 13-17 81.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 7 (Bellamy 4, Car. Pacheco 3), Wilson Memorial 8 (Armstrong 4, Johnson 2, Irving, Schatz).
Fort Defiance 66, Monticello 56: In Charlottesville, Tyreek Veney poured in 26 points as Fort Defiance earned its first win with a 66-56 non-district victory over Monticello.
Sam Garber added 19 points for the Indians (1-2) while Henry Gutshall finished with 12.
Fort Defiance 15 18 19 14 — 66
Monticello 11 8 22 15 — 56
FORT DEFIANCE (66) — Simmons 0 1-4 1, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Garber 6 5-8 19, Veney 8 7-9 26, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Liskey 1 0-0 2, Bruce 1 0-0 2, Gutshall 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 14-23 66.
MONTICELLO (56) — Geise 1 0-0 2, Hansberry 4 8-11 18, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Christmas 2 2-2 7, Bittner 0 0-0 0, Kent 5 1-2 12, Ritterband 1 4-6 5, Walker 2 0-3 6, Provencio 1 0-0 3, McCall 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-24 56.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 6 (Veney 3, Garber 2, Johnson), Monticello 7 (Hansberry 2, Walker 2, Provencio, Christmas, Kent).
Nelson County 61, Stuarts Draft 35: Stuarts Draft remained winless to start the season with a 61-35 blowout loss to non-district opponent Nelson County on the road.
Chase Schages led the Cougars (0-3) with 17 points.
Central 65, Mountain View 33: Parker Sheetz scored 16 points as Central opened its season with a 65-33 blowout of Mountain View in Bull Run District action in Quicksburg.
Aidan Nichols added 13 points for the Falcons (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Ashton Baker had six.
For the Generals (0-2, 0-1 Bull Run), Johnny Hasley led the way with 14 points of his own.
Girls Basketball
Broadway 57, Page County 49: Emma Bacon had 16 points and Wren Wheeler added 14 as Broadway earned its second straight victory with a 57-49 non-district road win over Page County.
Lindsey Wimer added 10 points for the Gobblers (4-2) while Alexa Dingus finished with eight.
For the Panthers (1-2), Adryn Martin led the way with 16 points while Caris Lucas finished with 12.
Also chipping in for Page was Gracie Mason with nine points and Alexis Frymyer with six.
Broadway 19 10 17 11 — 57
Page County 5 15 17 12 — 49
BROADWAY (57) — E. Bacon 5 3-3 16, M. Bacon 1 0-0 2, Copenhaver 2 1-2 5, Dingus 4 0-0 8, Gatesman 0 0-0 0, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Suters 1 0-1 2, Wheeler 4 5-5 14, Wimer 2 6-10 10. Totals 19 15-21 57.
PAGE COUNTY (49) — Frymyer 2 0-0 6, Mason 3 2-4 9, Good 0 -0 0, Gaskins 1 3-4 5, Lucas 4 2-3 12, Martin 5 6-8 16, Foltz 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 14-21 49.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 4 (E. Bacon 3, Wheeler), Page County 5 (Frymyer 2, Lucas 2, Mason).
Turner Ashby 44, Staunton 38: In Bridgewater, Leah Kiracofe had 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals as Turner Ashby held off a pesky Staunton team 44-38 in a non-district contest.
Raevin Washington added 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks for the Knights (4-1) while Kendall Simmers had nine points and Samantha Whetzel added seven rebounds and three steals.
The Storm (1-3) were led by Emma Witt’s 14 points while Kellsye Miller added 12.
Staunton 7 11 8 12 — 38
Turner Ashby 8 10 16 10 — 44
STAUNTON (38) — Miller 4 3-4 12, Henson 0 0-0 0, Steward 1 2-4 5, Witt 6 2-4 14, Neely 0 0-0 0, Lotts 0 0-0 0, Swanson 2 0-0 5, Swift 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 9-14 38.
TURNER ASHBY (44) — Sajko 1 0-2 2, Simmers 3 2-3 9, Kiracofe 7 3-9 17, Whetzel 1 1-4 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Lam 0 0-0 0, Washington 5 1-3 11. Totals 18 7-21 44.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 3 (Miller, Witt, Swanson), Turner Ashby 1 (Simmers).
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35: In Fishersville, Zoli Khalil’s hot streak continued as she had 33 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Spotswood’s 49-35 non-district win over Wilson Memorial.
Kailee Good and Madison Doss added four points apiece in the victory for the Trailblazers (5-1).
For the Green Hornets (3-2), Brooke Cason had fours 3s as part of her 16-point performance while Laci Norman added seven points, Reagan Frazier finished with five and CC Robinson had four.
Spotswood 17 13 13 6 — 49
Wilson Memorial 7 9 9 10 — 35
SPOTSWOOD (49) — Doss 2 0-0 4, Joyner 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Brady 1 1-2 3, H. Good 0 0-0 0, Khalil 13 6-6 33, K. Good 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-8 49.
WILSON MEMORIAL (35) — Norman 3 0-0 7, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Vess 1 1-2 3, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Cason 6 0-0 16, Cole 0 0-0 0, Bennett 0 0-0 0, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Frazier 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 2-4 35.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 2 (Joyner, Khalil), Wilson Memorial 5 (Cason 4, Norman).
Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 24: Jay Garcia had 15 points and Maya Waid added 14 as Harrisonburg cruised to a 55-24 rout of non-district foe Waynesboro on the road.
Nemah Ibrahim and Jaiden Lemon added six points apiece for the Blue Streaks (2-2) in the win.
For the winless Little Giants (0-4), Madison Graham and Shyla Williams had six points apiece.
Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 45: Leah Wood had 16 points, 13 rebounds and six steals as Stuarts Draft earned its second straight win with a 47-45 road victory over Nelson County.
Anna Smith added 14 points and 13 boards for the Cougars (2-1) while Sarah Taylor had nine points.
Central 41, Mountain View 30: In Woodstock, Makenna Painter had 12 points and Emma Eberly added nine as Central defeated Bull Dun District opponent Mountain View 41-30.
Chloe Helsley added six points for the Falcons (3-0, 1-0 Bull Run), who remain unbeaten.
For the Generals (1-4, 0-2 Bull Run), Mya Councill led the way with 11 points.
Mountain View 10 6 9 5 — 30
Central 10 12 7 12 — 41
MOUNTAIN VIEW (30) — Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 2 6-12 11, Hoover 2 0-0 4, FRanklin 3 1-2 9, Dellinger 0 1-2 1, Bare 1 2-4 4, Pennington 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 10-20 30.
CENTRAL (41) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 2-4 2, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Eberly 3 1-2 9, Hutton 1 3-4 5, Helsley 3 0-0 6, Dodson-Perez 1 0-0 2, Toothman 0 0-0 0, Whetzel 1 2-3 5, DiNardo 0 0-0 0, Painter 6 0-2 12. Totals 15 8-15 41.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 3 (Franklin 2, Councill), Central 3 (Ebery 2, Whetzel).
