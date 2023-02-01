Back on its home court, Page County avoided a similar result from its last meeting with Luray earlier this season.
The Panthers, who blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and lost the buzzer on the road to the Bulldogs on Jan. 5, grinded out a 41-39 win in the second meeting on Tuesday in Bull Run District girls basketball action in Shenandoah.
Freshman guard Ali Purdham continued to impress in her debut season, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with a team-high 12 points for the Panthers in the rivalry victory.
Versatile junior wing Bailee Gaskins added 11 points for Page County, while junior Adryn Martin totaled nine.
Senior guard Alexis Frymer also had five points for PCHS.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were led by junior wing Jaidyn McClung with a game-high 17 points, while junior guard Emily Donovan also hit double digits with 13 in the loss.
Lindsay Bly, a senior forward, added five points for Luray.
The Panthers (10-9, 7-6 Shenandoah) will host Bull Run opponent Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the Bulldogs (11-7, 8-5 Bull Run) travel to East Rockingham.
In other prep sports on Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 66, Harrisonburg 18: Freshman forward Kendall Conley had one of her best outings of the season, scoring 16 points on a perfect 7-for-7 effort from the field and grabbing four rebounds as Turner Ashby won its fourth straight with a Valley District rout of Harrisonburg.
Brynne Gerber, a junior guard, also was impressive as she hit 5-of-6 shots to finish with 11 points in the home win.
Junior forward Raevin Washington totaled 10 points, nine boards, three assists, and two blocks, while Elizabeth Smith, another junior, had nine points and two boards.
Also chipping in for Turner Ashby were juniors Samantha Whetzel and Kendall Simmers, with six points each.
The Blue Streaks were led by junior Timberlyn Moore’s five points, while McKenna Dayton and Kayla Alvarado, both sophomores, finished with four apiece in the loss.
The Knights (16-4, 5-1 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County on Friday for a district clash, while Harrisonburg (2-16, 2-5 Valley) will host Broadway in its final regular-season game.
Harrisonburg 5 6 5 2 — 18
Turner Ashby 4 30 16 16 — 66
HARRISONBURG (18) — Arebalo 1 0-0 2, Henriquez 0 0-0 0, Dayton 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 3-5 5, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Abraham 0 0-0 0, Medhin 0 0-0 0, Alvarado 2 0-2 4. Totals 5 3-7 18.
TURNER ASHBY (66) — Knight 1 2-2 4, Simmers 3 0-0 6, Gerber 5 1-2 11, Bowen 0 2-4 2, Conley 7 2-6 16, Whetzel 1 2-2 6, E. Smith 3 3-5 9, Miller 0 0-0 0, R. Smith 1 0-1 2, Washington 3 4-12 10. Totals 25 16-34 66.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg (Shifflett).
Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 20: In Lexington, senior wing Zoli Khalil poured in 24 points, and Spotswood coasted to a Valley District blowout of Rockbridge County.
Sophomore point guard Madison Doss filled up the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Trailblazers, while freshman guard Alana Taylor also scored seven points in the lopsided victory.
Sophomore Sadie Mayhew, freshman Alana Fisher, and junior Hailey Jones added five points apiece for Spotswood, which has now won four of its last five.
Emma Clark, a sophomore, led the Wildcats with seven points, while freshman Lola Mulitalo finished with five.
The Trailblazers (16-5, 6-0 Valley) are off until Tuesday when they travel to Bridgewater for a chance to clinch the Valley District regular-season title against Turner Ashby.
Meanwhile, Rockbridge (2-18, 0-6 Valley) has now lost seven straight and hosts the Knights on Friday.
Spotswood 14 17 16 13 — 60
Rockbridge County 5 8 6 1 — 20
SPOTSWOOD (60) — A. Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 3 1-1 7, Joyner 1 0-0 3, Khalil 9 4-5 24, H. Jones 2 1-2 5, Taylor 2 1-2 7, Mayhew 2 1-2 5, Fisher 2 0-0 5, Morris 0 2-2 2, Moats 1 0-0 2, B. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-14 60.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (20) — Moore 2 0-0 4, Erskine 0 0-0 0, M. Hines 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 2 1-2 5, Homiak 0 0-0 0, R. Hines 1 0-2 2, Bouchard 0 0-0 0, Clark 3 0-0 7, Dameron 0 0-0 0, Dahl 1 0-2 2. Totals 9 1-6 20.
3-Point Goals – Spotswood 6 (Khalil 2, Taylor 2, Joyner, Fisher), Rockbridge County (Clark).
Broadway 58, Staunton 48: Sophomore guard Wren Wheeler erupted for 26 points, including all five of her team’s 3-pointers, as Broadway earned a non-district road win over Staunton in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Lily Gatesman, a senior center, added 12 points for the Gobblers, who snapped a two-game skid with the victory.
Also chipping in for Broadway were freshmen Hannah Tinnell and April Gingerich with four points apiece.
The Storm, who have lost seven of eight, were led by sophomore Samantha Swift with a team-high 25 points.
Meanwhile, freshman Jordan Bell added 14 for Staunton.
The Gobblers (11-9) will travel to Harrisonburg for a Valley District contest Friday, while the Storm (3-15) will face Stuarts Draft in a battle of struggling Shenandoah teams.
Broadway 8 13 17 20 — 58
Staunton 14 8 15 11 — 48
BROADWAY (58) — Runion 0 1-2 1, Wheeler 7 7-12 26, Wimer 0 2-4 2, Gatesman 5 2-5 12, Gingerich 1 2-4 4, Deavers 1 0-0 2, Bacon 1 1-2 3, Tinnell 2 0-0 4, Billmeyer 1 0-0 2, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 15-29 58.
STAUNTON (48) — Floyd 0 0-0 0, Stewart 2 0-0 5, Bell 6 2-3 14, Pittman 1 0-0 2, Swift 5 12-14 25, Park 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 14-22 48.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 5 (Wheeler), Staunton 4 (Swift 3, Stewart).
Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 61: Junior guard Trinity Hedrick poured in 27 points as Fort Defiance cruised to a Shenandoah District win over Riverheads at FDHS.
Sophomore forward Calleigh Wilkerson finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Indians, who have now won six of their last seven, while senior forward Baylee Blalock also had 13 boards.
It was a well-balanced effort for Fort, which got nine points apiece from senior Carleyanne Ryder, sophomore Olivia Newman, and freshmen Jayden Hostetter and Maecy Ann Frizzelle. Taliyah Hostetter, a senior, added seven points.
For the Gladiators, who have now lost seven of eight, junior center Anna Shirley dropped a game-high 28 points, while senior guard Taia Chandler impressed with 24.
The Indians (11-7, 6-2 Shenandoah) return to the court Friday for a big Shenandoah District clash against Wilson Memorial at home, while Riverheads (5-11, 3-6 Shenandoah) will host the Green Hornets on Tuesday.
Riverheads 16 18 9 18 — 61
Fort Defiance 16 20 25 27 — 88
RIVERHEADS (61) — Collins 0 1-2 1, Poole 0 1-4 1, Chandler 10 4-7 24, Robertson 2 1-2 5, Ralston 0 0-0 0, Shirley 11 6-10 28, Myrtle 1 0-0 2, Golladay 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-23 61.
FORT DEFIANCE (88) — Ryder 3 0-0 9, Blalock 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 9 7-11 27, T. Hostetter 3 0-1 7, Newman 3 0-1 9, Alexander 0 1-3 1, J. Hostetter 3 0-3 9, Frizzelle 3 3-7 9, Davis 2 0-0 5, Wilkerson 4 2-4 10. Totals 31 13-30 88.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 10 (Newman 3, J. Hostetter 3, Hedrick 2, T. Hostetter, Davis).
Buffalo Gap 65, Wilson Memorial 45: In Swoope, Buffalo Gap cruised to its eighth straight victory and delivered Wilson Memorial its first loss in Shenandoah District play.
Sophomore standout Hannah Coffman led the Bison (12-6, 6-3 Shenandoah) with a game-high 23 points.
Also, for Gap, junior guard Chloe Emurian had 15 points, Bailey Talley added 10, and Avery Bradley scored nine.
Freshman Kayleigh Hemp totaled six for the Bison.
The Green Hornets, who had an eight-game winning streak of their own snapped with the loss, were led by sophomore forward CC Robinson with 14 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Laci Norman scored 13 points, and Asia Knight had eight points and nine boards.
Gap will host struggling Staunton on Friday in a Shenandoah District contest, while Wilson (13-5, 8-1 Shenandoah) will aim to bounce back from its first league loss with an important district battle at rival Fort Defiance.
Wilson Memorial 9 13 12 11 — 45
Buffalo Gap 19 10 16 20 — 65
Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 26: Waynesboro got off to a blazing start and never looked back en route to a solid Shenandoah District rivalry win at Stuarts Draft.
Sophomore forward Shyla Williams had a breakout performance for the Little Giants, scoring 18 points.
Kaitlyn Hull, a junior guard, added 12 for Waynesboro, which has suddenly won four of its last five overall.
The Cougars, who have lost five of six, were led by juniors Megan Walter and Taylor Chappell with eight points each.
The Little Giants (6-12, 4-4 Shenandoah) return to action Friday at district foe Buffalo Gap, while Draft (3-15, 2-7 Shenandoah), which has lost five of six, will travel to Staunton for a game in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Waynesboro 13 8 8 9 — 38
Stuarts Draft 1 9 8 8 — 26
Miller School 80, Eastern Mennonite 29: In Charlottesville, Eastern Mennonite was overwhelmed in a non-conference blowout loss at the hands of Miller School.
Sophomore guard Makayla Darcus had 20 points for the Flames (8-10), who are now on a five-game losing streak.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 73, Rockbridge County 39: Sophomore guard Camryn Pacheco dropped 20 points as Spotswood handled Valley District foe Rockbridge County at home.
Jackson Li, a junior guard, and Tyler Sprague, a sophomore, finished with 13 points apiece for the Trailblazers, who put nine in the scoring column.
Junior forward Jonathan Harding totaled eight points for Spotswood, while sophomore David Gipson had seven.
Senior forward Brandon Mays led the Wildcats with nine points, and junior Henry Lambert finished with eight.
The Trailblazers (17-2, 6-0 Valley) have now won seven in a row and return to action Tuesday at home against rival Turner Ashby. Rockbridge (9-10, 3-3 Valley), which had won nine of its last 11 entering Tuesday, hits the court on Friday when it heads to Bridgewater to face the Knights.
Rockbridge County 8 12 10 9 — 39
Spotswood 27 16 21 9 — 73
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (39) — Mays 4 0-0 9, Hundley 1 0-0 2, Poindexter 1 1-2 4, Burkhart 2 0-0 6, Lambert 3 0-0 8, Owsley 2 1-2 5, Jay 0 0-0 0, Stores 1 0-0 2, Mulitalo 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 3-6 39.
SPOTSWOOD (73) — Li 5 2-2 13, Pacheco 9 1-1 20, Graves 1 0-0 2, Sprague 6 0-1 13, Leslie 2 0-0 5, Dean 2 0-0 5, Harding 4 0-0 8, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 0-0 0, Gipson 3 1-1 7, Chaluisant 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 4-6 73.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 6 (Burkhart 2, Lambert 2, Mays, Poindexter), Spotswood 5 (Li, Pacheco, Sprague, Leslie, Edwards).
East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50: In Elkton, junior guard Kain Shifflett poured in 33 points, including six 3-pointers, as East Rockingham got on track with a Bull Run District rout of Rappahannock County.
The Eagles, who have now won eight of their last 10, also got 16 points from sophomore guard Dean Robinson.
The other double-digit scorer for East Rock was senior forward Xavier Butler with 12 points, while sophomore forward Xavia Brown was also solid with six in the victory.
The Eagles (12-6, 10-2 Bull Run) return to action on Thursday for a massive Bull Run showdown at Madison County, which could determine the district champion.
Rappahannock County 19 9 13 9 — 50
East Rockingham 20 11 12 28 — 71
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (50) — Deal 0 0-0, Atkins 1 1-2 3, Compton 2 0-0 5, Martz 3 0-0 7, Vandrey 1 1-2 3, Deal 4 1-3 11, Phillips 3 0-0 6, Prince 7 1-3 5. Totals 21 4-8 50.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (71) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Robinson 7 2-2 16, Yancey 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-0 6, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 5 2-3 12, Shifflett 11 5-5 33, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Sweet 1 0-2 2. Totals 28 9-15 71.
3-Point Goals — Rappahannock County 4 (Deal 2, Compton, Martz), East Rockingham 6 (Shifflett).
Page County 52, Luray 42: Senior forward Hayden Plum scored 15 points, and a well-balanced Page County team earned an impressive season sweep of rival Luray in Bull Run District boys basketball action in Shenandoah.
Jacob Williams, another senior, added 11 points for the Panthers in their second straight win, while junior forward Seth Cloude also reached double digits scoring with 10.
Senior Brett Paul Campbell scored eight points for Page, while freshman Caden Combs impressed with seven.
Senior forward Bailey Graybeal led the way with 15 points for the Bulldogs, while junior Christian Lentz had 12.
Other key contributors for Luray, which had won three of four entering the contest, was sophomore Blake Jenkins with six points and junior guard Landon Vile with four.
The Panthers (9-10, 5-8 Bull Run) will return to action Friday in Woodstock when they face Bull Run opponent Central, while the Bulldogs (6-13, 5-8 Bull Run) return home to host another rival in East Rockingham that night.
Luray 10 6 11 15 — 42
Page County 16 14 12 10 — 52
Wilson Memorial 79, Buffalo Gap 65: 6-foot-4 senior wing Finn Irving poured in a career-high 42 points, adding seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals in the process, as Wilson Memorial earned an important Shenandoah District win over Buffalo Gap at home.
Irving hit six treys and was 12-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Junior Grant Wright had eight points, six rebounds, and four steals for the Green Hornets, who have won five of their last seven, while junior Max Vess had eight points and four boards, and senior Colton Lavender scored six.
Also chipping in for Wilson was sophomore Chase Snyder and senior Aiden Podgorski with five points apiece.
It was another impressive night for Bison senior guard Bennett Bowers, who led his team with 23 points.
Other solid performances for Gap, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, included senior Micah Canterbury with 16 points and Tyler Hohenstein, another senior, with nine. Junior Kasey Fitzgerald added six points.
The Hornets (12-6, 7-2 Shenandoah) are back home again Friday for a district bout against Fort Defiance, while the Bison (11-8, 4-5 Shenandoah) travel to Waynesboro.
Buffalo Gap 18 13 14 20 — 65
Wilson Memorial 12 28 16 23 — 79
BUFFALO GAP (65) — Strother 0 0-2 0, Bowers 7 6-6 23, Simmers 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 2 0-0 6, Hewitt 0 0-0 0, Gray 1 0-0 2, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Canterbury 5 4-5 16, LaPorte 2 0-0 5, Hohenstein 3 3-5 9. Totals 22 13-18 65.
WILSON MEMORIAL (79) — Flesher 0 0-0 0, Snyder 2 0-1 5, Lavender 2 0-0 6, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 2 1-2 5, E. Irving 1 0-0 2, Dana 0 0-0 0, Vess 4 0-0 8, F. Irving 12 12-14 42, Schatz 1 1-3 3, Wright 4 0-0 8, Harman 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 14-20 79.
3-Point Goals – Buffalo Gap 8 (Bowers 3, Fitzgerald 2, Canterbury 2, LaPorte), Wilson Memorial 9 (F. Irving 6, Lavender 2, Snyder).
Fort Defiance 63, Riverheads 31: In Greenville, Fort Defiance won its second straight and avenged an earlier loss with a Shenandoah District rout of Riverheads.
Senior guard Tyreek Veney impressed with 21 points for the Indians, while senior Kaden Johnson added eight.
Fort (10-7, 5-3 Shenandoah) is back in action Friday at Wilson Memorial, while the Gladiators (7-10, 2-7 Shenandoah) traveled to Mountain View on Wednesday.
