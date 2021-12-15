Conner Barnes continued his breakout senior season with 20 points as Broadway earned a huge 51-48 non-district victory over John Handley on Wednesday in boys basketball action in Winchester.
Ben Hutcheson and Dakota Dove added eight points apiece for the Gobblers (6-1) in the win.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Caleb Barnes with seven points and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago with four. Noah Hertzler and Breylon Miller finished with a bucket apiece for the road team.
Broadway 10 10 15 16 — 51
John Handley 10 15 15 8 — 48
BROADWAY (51) — Ca. Barnes 3 1-1 7, Dove 2 3-6 8, Hutcheson 2 2-4 8, Hertzler 0 2-2 2, Gonzalez Santiago 2 0-0 4, Witmer 0 0-2 0, Co. Barnes 9 2-3 20, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-18 51.
JOHN HANDLEY (48) — Fusco 3 2-3 8, Trammel 4 2-2 11, Harris 0 0-0 0, Long 1 0-0 2, Lavette 2 1-2 5, Nix 2 0-0 4, Duffy 3 0-0 7, Daily 5 1-2 10. Totals 20 6-9 48.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Hutcheson 2, Dove), John Handley 2 (Trammel, Duffy).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Staunton 64, Rockbridge County 53: Ammanuel Chapman scored 15 points to lead nine Staunton players in the scoring column in a 64-53 non-district road win over Rockbridge County.
Maaliah Cabell added 10 points for the Storm (3-2) while Prodigy Simms had nine points, Kayden Jackson finished with eight and Jaquante Scott and Durrell Hamilton added six each.
For the Wildcats (3-3), Faris Sikora had 15 points while Isaiah Poindexter and Keaton Owsley added eight apiece, Brandon Mays had six and Andreas Poindexter chipped in with five in the loss.
Staunton 17 17 16 14 – 64
Rockbridge County 16 7 16 14 — 53
STAUNTON (64) — Brown 2 0-0 4, Simms 3 2-2 9, Scott 3 0-1 6, Hamilton 3 0-0 6, Chapman 7 1-4 15, Terry 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2, Cabell 4 4-6 10, Jackson 3 2-4 8. Totals 26 9-17 64.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (53) — Mays 3 0-0 6, Higgins 1 0-0 3, A. Poindexter 2 0-1 5, Owens 0 0-0 0, I. Poindexter 3 0-0 8, Lambert 0 0-0 0, Owsley 4 0-0 8, Sikora 7 0-0 15, Jay 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 2-5 53.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 1 (Simms), Rockbridge County 5 (I. Poindexter 2, Higgins, A. Poindexter, Sikora).
Strasburg 44, Clarke County 42: Clarke County’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer blanked off the rim as Strasburg held on for a 44-42 rivalry victory in Bull Run District action at home.
Ryan Roller led the way for the Rams (3-1, 1-0 Bull Run) with a game-high 19 points.
For the Eagles (2-1, 1-1 Bull Run), Will Booker had 11 points and Dain Booker added nine.
Girls Basketball
Albemarle 44, Harrisonburg 37: Mariah Cain scored 16 points and Ellie Muncy added 11, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 44-37 non-district loss to Albemarle at home.
Maribel Tirado added six points for the Blue Streaks (2-4) while Jaiden Lemon finished with four.
Albemarle 11 3 16 12 — 44
Harrisonburg 14 11 3 9 — 37
ALBEMARLE (44) — K. Maynard 2 3-4 16, R. Maynard 2 1-2 6, Birgier 0 0-0 0, Pendleton 6 7-7 19, Grady 0 0-0 0, Missanna 0 0-0 0, Zikiel 2 2-5 4. Totals 12 13-18 44.
HARRISONBURG (37) — Tirado 2 1-4 6, Waid 0 0-0 0, Muncy 4 3-3 11, Cain 6 4-5 16, Lemon 2 0-2 4. Totals 14 8-14 37.
3-Point Goals — Albemarle 3 (Maynard), Harrisonburg 1 (Tirado).
William Monroe 53, Mountain View 35: Bre Franklin had 10 points and Mya Councill added nine, but Mountain View suffered a 53-35 non-district loss to William Monroe at home.
Annika Dellinger had seven points for the Generals (2-5) while Alicia Bare added five.
William Monroe 11 11 15 16 — 53
Mountain View 7 10 8 10 — 35
WILLIAM MONROE (53) — Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Critzer 2 0-0 4, Carpenter 3 0-0 6, Weaver 9 6-6 27, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Martin 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 0-0 0, Britton 1 0-0 2, Rush 4 2-2 10. Totals 21 8-8 53.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (35) — Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 4 0-2 9, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Franklin 3 2-2 10, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 3 1-2 7, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 1 3-4 5, Pennington 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-10 35.
3-Point Goals — William Monroe 3 (Weaver), Mountain View 3 (Franklin 2, Councill).
Staunton 52, Rockbridge County 39: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Emma Witt exploded for 34 points as Staunton earned a 52-39 non-district win over Rockbridge County.
Kellsye Miller added seven points for the Storm (2-3) while Kourtlyn Stewart had six.
For the Wildcats (2-4), Emily Mahood finished with 22 points and Madilyn Winterton added 16.
