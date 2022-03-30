Editor's Note: Due to earlier production times, some games that finish later in the evening will appear in the following day's paper. Please go to DNROnline.com for continued coverage of high school sports all season long.
Andrew Baugher pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 and Ben Craig came in and delivered three shutout innings in relief that included zero hits, three walks and two strikeouts as Spotswood remained unbeaten on the year with an impressive non-district victory over Wilson Memorial on Tuesday in prep baseball action in Fishersville.
Luke Keister finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Trailblazers (5-0) while Trevor Shifflett added a double and two RBIs and Dalton Nicely had two hits.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Kane Scafidi with two hits and a pair of RBIs.
For the Green Hornets (3-2), who suffered their second straight loss after three straight wins to open the year, Jalen Rowzie led the way with a single and an RBI.
Spotswood 101 601 0 — 9 11 1
Wilson Memorial 001 100 0 — 2 6 4
Baugher, Craig and Scafidi. Irving, Rose and Mundie. W — Baugher. L — Irving.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 2: Jackson Sherman pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and four walks while striking out nine as Waynesboro completed a season sweep of Turner Ashby at Ray Heatwole Field on Wednesday.
Zach Rankin had two hits at the plate for the Little Giants (2-4) while Dylan Beverly had a double and an RBI and Ian Johnson added two hits and an RBI as well.
Sam Balsamo had a team-high three hits and a run scored for Waynesboro.
For the Knights (0-6), freshman Micah Matthews and junior Caden Swartley had a single and an RBI each while Addison Simmons struck out six in 3.1 innings.
Waynesboro 112 200 0 — 6 10 2
Turner Ashby 000 110 0 — 2 2 5
Sherman and Aleshire. Fornadel, Simmons, Sports and Swartley. W — Sherman. L — Simmons.
Stuarts Draft 7, Rockbridge County 4: Stuarts Draft scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat Rockbridge County in Lexington on Wednesday.
Nathan Wayne was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars (2-4) in the non-district victory while Braden Varner added a double and an RBI himself at the plate.
Dawson Jones pitched five innings for Draft, giving up two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five. Colton Harris pitched the final two in relief.
For the Wildcats (4-3), Cohen Paxton finished 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Stuarts Draft 030 002 2 — 7 8 1
Rockbridge County 020 010 1 — 4 7 0
Jones, Harris and Balser. Murdock, Owens, Paxton and Golladay. W — Harris. L — Owens.
Mountain View 7, Page County 4: Jaden Click pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out five as Mountain View earned a big Bull Run District win over Page County in Quicksburg on Tuesday.
Dawson Moomaw, Zander Jodrie and Lance Rhodes led the Generals (2-2, 1-2 Bull Run) with two hits apiece while six different players had an RBI each.
For the Panthers (2-1, 2-1 Bull Run), Hagan Bradley and Hayden Plum finished with a single and an RBI while Caleb Knighton and Mitchel Gaskins added a hit.
Page County 001 102 0 — 4 4 3
Mountain View 303 100 x — 7 8 2
Cave, Foster and Foltz. Click, Smith and McManamara. W — Click. L — Cave. SV — Smith.
Strasburg 9, Luray 6: Walker Conrad pitched five innings in relief, giving up zero earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight and also had a pair of doubles and an RBI at the plate as Strasburg defeated Luray on Tuesday at LHS.
Tanner Jenkins led the unbeaten Rams (5-0, 3-0 Bull Run) with a trio of hits while James Sibert Jr. added two doubles and an RBI in the district victory.
The Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3 Bull Run) were led by Bailey Graybeal with two hits and an RBI while Isaiah Mongold also had an RBI and four other players had a hit apiece.
Sibert Jr., Conrad and Fravel. Vile, Shenk and Painter. W — Sibert Jr. L — Vile.
Softball
Turner Ashby 17, Waynesboro 1: Katelyn Nazelrod and Molly Griffin combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter, giving up two walks and striking out six as Turner Ashby won its second straight with a rout of Waynesboro at home Wednesday.
Makenzie Cyzick finished 4-for-4 with four doubles and two RBIs for the Knights while Reaghan Warner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sydney Lyons had two hits and an RBI as well. Ellie Rogers also chipped in with two RBIs and two runs.
Kendall Simmers, Harleigh Propst and Avery McCoy added an RBI single each.
In Stanardsville, Turner Ashby scored five runs in the sixth and held off a seventh-inning rally from William Monroe to earn a 7-6 win on Tuesday.
Cyzick was 2-for-3 with a solo homer for the Knights (4-1) in that bounce-back victory while Warner had a double and two RBIs and Propst added a single and an RBI of her own. Also chipping in for Turner Ashby at the plate was Simmers, Lyons, Nazelrod Taylor Adams and Lily Moyers with one hit apiece.
In the circle, Haley Lambert pitched the first four innings, giving up two runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out three. Moyers then came in to pitch the final three and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Waynesboro 000 10 — 1 0 5
Turner Ashby 366 2x — 17 14 0
Staton and Griffith. Nazelrod, Griffin and Adams, Rogers. W — Nazelrod. L — Staton.
Central 10, Rappahannock County 0: Trynda Mantz pitched a complete-game no-hitter, walking three and striking out 11 and also had two home runs and six RBIs at the plate as Central defeated Rappahannock County 10-0 on Tuesday.
A trio of freshmen in Kristen Hockman, Keriana Stottlemyer and Serenity Burnshire all added three hits apiece for the Falcons (3-3, 1-1 Bull Run) in the road win.
Central 024 22 — 10 10 2
Rappahannock County 000 00 — 0 0 5
Mantz and Cook. Keyser and Williams. W — Mantz. L — Keyser. HR — Mantz, third inning, bases loaded. Mantz, fifth inning, one on.
James River 15, Rockbridge County 0: Rockbridge County was derailed by 11 errors in a non-district shutout loss to James River on Tuesday in Lexington.
Madison Falls and Haley McDaniel had the only two hits for the Wildcats (1-5).
James River 442 50 — 15 10 0
Rockbridge County 000 00 — 0 2 11
Moran and Kincaid. Dudley and Falls. W — Moran. L — Dudley.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 1, Wilson Memorial 0: Freshman Brayan Molina Arevalo’s goal proved to be the difference in Spotswood’s win over Wilson Memorial on Tuesday.
Kyle Dutt had an assist for the Trailblazers (3-0-1) and Aiden Grefe had five saves.
Strasburg 4, Luray 1: Kaden Colcombe, a senior forward, scored twice as Strasburg cruised to a Bull Run District victory over Luray at home on Tuesday.
Tyler Sharp and Chris Davis added a goal apiece for the Rams (1-0-1, 1-0-1 Bull Run). Tristen Froemel and Tyreese Lee, meanwhile, combined for eight saves.
Warren County 3, Central 1: Aiden Mercer tallied 16 saves in goal, but Central suffered a non-district loss to Warren County on Tuesday in Woodstock.
Diego Gomez had the lone goal in the contest for the Falcons (2-1-1), who suffered their first loss of the season while Gerardo Perez had the assist.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 4, Wilson Memorial 2: In Penn Laird, Dylan Gregory and Maggie Thorpe each scored in the overtime period to lift Spotswood to a much-needed bounce-back non-district victory over rival Wilson Memorial on Tuesday.
Katelyn Kim and Riley Thorpe also had a goal apiece for the Trailblazers (3-2).
Gregory, Lily Cresawn and Nicole Syptak had an assist each for Spotswood.
In goal for the Trailblazers, freshman Sadie Mayhew posted 15 saves.
The Green Hornets (1-1-1) were led by Alexandra Bishop and Asia Knight with a goal apiece while Adelie Condra also chipped in with an assist in the setback.
Mountain View 7, Page County 0: Annika Dellinger scored four goals as Mountain View earned a Bull Run District shutout of Page County on Tuesday.
Madison Wright added a goal and three assists for the Generals (2-2, 2-2 Bull Run) while Madison Poole and Maddie Hoover each finished with a goal apiece.
Boys Tennis
Stuarts Draft 5, Central 4: Aiden Maddox/Hayden Frame and Devin Brydge/Kye Patterson won a pair of thrilling doubles matches late in the contest to help Stuarts Draft upset Central in non-district action in Woodstock on Wednesday.
Maddox, Brydge and Isaac Wood also earned singles wins for the Cougars (2-2).
Ethan George, Ethan Hoover and Landon Ryan earned wins for the Falcons (2-3).
Girls Tennis
Central 9, Stuarts Draft 0: Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Madison Marston all won their singles matches as Central cruised to a shutout of Stuarts Draft in non-district action at SDHS on Wednesday.
The Falcons (2-0) also swept the Cougars (0-3) in the doubles matches.
