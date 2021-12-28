Freshman Beau Baylor hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining to lift Turner Ashby to a 51-50 non-district boys basketball victory over Staunton in overtime in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
The Knights were led by Jacob Keplinger with 14 points while Noah Gerber finished with 12.
Baylor added 11 points for TA (4-2) while Garret Spruhan had seven points and seven blocks.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Knights, who had previously lost to Staunton.
TA started the season with three consecutive victories under first-year coach Clay Harris.
The Storm (4-4) were led by Jonathan Moore with 14 points on Tuesday while Prodigy Simms finished with 13, Durrell Hamilton added seven and Maaliah Cabell chipped in with six.
Staunton has now lost back-to-back games after reeling off four consecutive victories.
Staunton 9 10 10 18 3 — 50
Turner Ashby 13 9 10 15 4 — 51
STAUNTON (50) — Brown 0 0-0 0, Simms 4 4-4 13, Hamilton 3 1-1 7, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Moore 5 0-0 14, Jones 2 0-0 5, Desper 0 0-0 0, Cabell 3 0-0 6, Jackson 0 1-1 1. Totals 19 6-6 50.
TURNER ASHBY (51) — Gerber 5 2-5 12, Keplinger 5 3-6 14, Bass 1 0-0 3, Baylor 4 3-4 11, Spruhan 3 0-0 7, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-15 51.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 5 (Moore 4, Simms), Turner Ashby 3 (Keplinger, Bass, Spruhan).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Fort Defiance 56, Monticello 32: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Tyreek Veney scored 22 points as Fort Defiance rolled to a 56-32 non-district rout of Monticello.
Sam Garber added 10 points for the Indians (3-3) while Kaden Johnson and Henry Gutshall had seven points apiece, Josh Jones finished with six and Bradley Hebb added four in the win.
Monticello 7 5 12 8 — 32
Fort Defiance 14 15 21 6 — 56
MONTICELLO (32) — Giese 2 0-0 6, Hansberry 0 3-4 3, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Christmas 6 2-4 16, Bittner 1 0-0 2, Doherty 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-2 0, Provencio 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 5-10 32.
FORT DEFIANCE (56) — Simmons 0 0-1 0, Johnson 2 2-2 7, Jones 3 0-5 6, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 3 1-2 10, Veney 8 4-5 22, Hebb 2 0-2 4, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 2 3-4 7. Totals 20 10-21 56.
3-Point Goals — Monticello 5 (Giese 2, Christmas 2, Provencio), Fort Defiance 6 (Garber 3, Veney 2, Johnson).
Orange County 70, Page County 66: Dylan Hensley had 21 points and Ricky Campbell added 20, but Page County came up short in a 70-66 loss to Orange County at the Ram Hardwood Classic.
Hayden Plum added 14 points for the Panthers (0-7) while Caleb Knighton chipped in with seven.
Page will take on Manassas Park in the third-place game of the white bracket on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Page County 17 19 12 18 — 66
Orange County 14 23 14 19 — 70
PAGE COUNTY (66) — Good 1 1-2 3, Gochenour 0 0-0 0, R. Campbell 7 6-6 20, Hensley 9 1-2 21, Knighton 3 0-0 7, Parlett 0 1-4 1, Plum 5 1-4 14, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-20 66.
ORANGE COUNTY (70) — Robinson 2 4-6 8, Brown 1 0-0 3, Parier 0 0-0 0, Bray 6 6-7 18, Jasper 3 0-2 6, McDonald 11 1-2 25, Cappola 2 0-0 5, Bragg 1 0-0 2, Lohr 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-17 70.
3-Point Goals — Page County 6 (Plum 3, Hensley 2, Knighton), Orange County 5 (McDonald 2, Cappola, Bragg, Brown).
Stuarts Draft 45, Strasburg 25: Devin Brydge scored 11 points and Chase Schages added nine as Stuarts Draft earned its first win with a 45-25 rout of Strasburg at the Ram Hardwood Classic.
Blake Stinespring and Shawn Valentine added eight points apiece for the Cougars (1-5).
The Rams (5-3) were led by Ryan Roller with 14 points in the loss.
Buffalo Gap 61, Manassas Park 57: At the Ram Hardwood Classic in Strasburg, Bennett Bowers scored 19 points as Buffalo Gap rallied for a big-time 61-57 victory over Manassas Park.
Micah Canterbury added 13 points for the Bison (7-1) while Jackson LaPorte finished with 10.
Gap will host Orange County in the championship of the white bracket on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Parry McCluer 59, Riverheads 44: In Buena Vista, Bennett Dunlap had 14 points but Riverheads suffered its first loss of the season with a 59-44 setback at the hands of Parry McCluer.
Levi Byer, Ryan Farris and Carter Mooneyham had seven points apiece for the Gladiators (3-1).
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 57, Monticello 41: Jay Garcia had 22 points, 10 boards and six assists as Harrisonburg beat Monticello 57-41 in the quarterfinals of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.
Mariah Cain added 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Streaks (4-4) in the non-district win while Ellie Muncy finished with 10 points, nine boards and a trio of assists as well.
Jaiden Lemon added six points for Harrisonburg while Maya Waid chipped in with four.
The Blue Streaks will face Covenant in the tournament semifinals today at 2:30 p.m. in Crozet.
Harrisonburg 19 12 19 7 — 57
Monticello 6 11 11 13 — 41
HARRISONBURG (57) — Tiado 0 0-0 0, Waid 2 0-0 4, Muncy 4 1-2 10, Gonzalez Trejo 1 0-0 2, Santiago Henriquez 1 0-0 2, Ibrahim 0 0-0 0, Cain 3 2-2 11, Garcia 10 2-6 22, Lemon 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-10 57.
MONTICELLO (41) — Shifflett 2 0-0 4, Shell 1 2-2 4, Benedetto-Wright 3 6-6 12, Yates 2 1-2 7, Wood 3 1-2 7, Dyer 3 0-0 6, Mills 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 11-14 41.
3-Point Goals – Harrisonburg 4 (Cain 3, Muncy), Monticello 1 (Yates).
East Rockingham 47, Riverheads 39: In Greenville, freshman Haley Lucas had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds as East Rockingham earned a 47-39 non-district win over Riverheads.
Kaicey Foltz added 10 points for the Eagles (2-8) while LT Townsend had eight and Sarah Smith and Ashlyn Herring finished with six apiece.
Mackenzie Sacra led the Gladiators with a game-high 17 points in the loss.
