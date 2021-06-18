It was a fitting end to the long, and decorated, career of Harrisonburg senior David Beck.
The Virginia Tech signee finished with a time of 1:57.75 to finish third in the boys 800-meter run at the Virginia High School League Class 5 outdoor track and field championships on Friday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.
Beck won the Region 5D title last week after coming back from an injury he’s been dealing with for months now.
As a junior in 2020, he won the Class 5 boys 1000 and also was part of a record-breaking HHS 4x800 relay team.
Beck was far from the only Blue Streaks athlete participating Friday, however, with several others faring well.
The boys 4x800 relay of Calvin Hulleman, CJ Hulleman, Matthew Rush and Hayden Kirwan finished 14th with a time of 8:49.09. Hayden Kirwan, a senior, also set a personal record with a time of 10:03.37 in the 3200 to finish 12th.
Javante Chacon finished 12th in the 200-meter dash (23.57) and 13th in the 100 with a time of 11.35 seconds.
Sophomores Jadon Burgess and Joel Alvarado, a pair of football and basketball standouts that opted to try track for the first time this season, made the most of their first state appearance as well with strong performances overall.
Burgess (17.20) was 14th in the 110 hurdles while Alvarado (83-09.00) was 14th in the discus throw for the Streaks.
The Harrisonburg girls 4x800 relay team of Annie Poirot, Clare Kirwan, Lena Blagg and Kate Kirwan was ninth with a time of 10:18.71. Blue Streaks junior Sophia Yoder, meanwhile, finished 16th in the triple jump with a leap of 29-10.25.
In other prep sports Friday:
Softball
Rustburg 1, Fort Defiance 0: University of Virginia commit Eden Bigham pitched a no-hitter and struck out 17 as top-seeded Rustburg defeated second-seeded Fort Defiance 1-0 in the Region 3C championship at RHS.
Tinsley Abbott had the lone RBI for the home with an RBI single that proved to be the difference.
Lilian Berry gave up just one run on four hits while striking out seven in the loss for the Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.