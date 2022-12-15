The third annual Orangetheory Fitness Roger Bergey Classic is set to take place Saturday at Harrisonburg High School and will feature six quality boys basketball games under one roof.
The one-day invitational, which was created in 2019 to honor former HHS coach Roger Bergey, who amassed 428 wins, six regional titles and back-to-back state championships in 1978 and 1979, will feature several local teams as well as potential Division I recruits.
The first game of the day will be a local rivalry game with Waynesboro taking on Fishburne Military Academy at 11 a.m. The Little Giants, in their first season under head coach John Spears, are led by senior guard Charlie Haynes while Dajor Carter, a senior guard as well, is a big-time talent that has shown a lot of promise early on this season for the Caissons.
In the 12:30 p.m. game, it’s a fun matchup between two of the area’s best teams in Wilson Memorial, which is led by returning Shenandoah District Player of the Year Finn Irving, and Eastern Mennonite, coming off a VISAA Division III state title and featuring two of the area’s top players as well in Drew Hatter and Davarion Johnson, who is off to a scorching start.
The third game of the day, scheduled to tip at 2 p.m., will take place between unbeaten Staunton, led by guards Prodigy Simms and Manny Chapman, and Appomattox, which is led by Virginia Tech football commit Jonathan Penn and should give the Storm quite the battle.
At 3:30 p.m., Spotswood will take on Riverbend in a big-time battle as the Trailblazers, led by sophomore guard Camryn Pacheco, look to continue their impressively hot start.
Cave Spring and Independence tip at 5 p.m. in the only game that doesn’t feature any local games before Harrisonburg and Massaponax play in the evening finale at 6:30 p.m.
The Blue Streaks are winless on the year, but feature a pair of promising prospects in Jadon Burgess and Tiberius Fields while Massaponax is coming off a 20-3 season a year ago.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Broadway 64, John Handley 62: Broadway used a well-balanced effort and strong ball movement to earn a big-time non-district victory over John Handley in a thriller at BHS.
Hunter Jerichen led the Gobblers (5-1) with 15 points on the evening while Tristan Yoder and Caleb Barnes had 13 each and Breylon Miller finished with nine in the key win.
John Handley 9 16 21 16 — 62
Broadway 8 17 18 21 — 64
JOHN HANDLEY (62) — Brown 0 1-2 1, Brisco 1 0-0 3, Fusco 6 5-6 17 Ambrose 2 2-2 6, Campbell 3 0-0 7, Trammel 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 2-4 8, Lavette 7 1-1 15, Dadismon 0 0-0 0, Pratt 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 11-15 62.
BROADWAY (64) — J. Santiago 0 4-6 4, Barnes 4 5-7 13, Post 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 5 3-4 15, Familia 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 3-4 9, Gonzalez 2 0-2 6, Michael 1 0-0 2, K. Santiago 0 0-0 0, Yoder 5 0-0 13, Buckhalter 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 15-23 64.
3-Point Goals — John Handley 3 (Brisco, Campbell, Pratt), Broadway 7 (Yoder 3, Jerichen, Gonzalez).
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 54, Staunton 25: Junior center Raevin Washington posted 14 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten with a 54-25 rout of winless Staunton in non-district action inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium.
Kendall Simmers was 5-for-10 shooting, including a pair of 3s, for 12 points for the Knights (7-0) and also had a pair of steals while Elizabeth Smith added 10 points and five rebounds.
Also chipping in for the Knights was guard Maisy Miller with a solid all-around performance of eight points, four assists and three steals while Brynne Gerber totaled four points.
Neveah Henson led Staunton (0-5), which was outscored 26-1 in the third quarter, with eight points in the lopsided loss while Samantha Swift and Kourtlyn Stewart had six each.
Staunton 7 11 1 6 — 25
Turner Ashby 7 9 26 12
STAUNTON (25) — Floyd 2 0-0 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Henson 3 1-6 8, Stewart 3 0-1 6, Bell 0 0-0 0, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Wharton 0 0-0 0, Swift 1 4-4 6, Park 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Darcus 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-11 25.
TURNER ASHBY (54) — Knight 1 0-1 2, Simmers 5 0-0 12, Gerber 2 0-2 4, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 1 0-0 2, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 2 6-10 10, Miller 3 0-0 8, Myers 0 0-0 0, R. Smith 1 0-1 2, Washington 7 0-0 14. Totals 22 6-14 54.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 2 (Floyd, Henson), Turner Ashby 4 (Simmers 2, Miller 2).
Area Athletes Shine At EMU Meet
It was a strong overall day for athletes around the Shenandoah Valley at an indoor track and field meet held at Eastern Mennonite University’s facility in Harrisonburg.
Stuarts Draft standout John Hurd won the boys 55- and 300-meter dashes while teammate Cameron Bower won the high jump and Broadway’s Walker Knicely won the pole vault.
Gobblers throw Herschel Hoffeditz was victorious in the boys shot put while Waynesboro’s John Jones won the 500, Fort Defiance’s Jacob Schulz won the 1000 and Spotswood’s Kenneth Salmeron and Grayson Norris tied for first in the 1600 in a thrilling race.
Taylor Driver (Broadway) and Anna Dabaghyan (Spotswood) tied for first in the girls high jump while Stuarts Draft’s Anna Callo won pole vault and teammate Abby Mikolay won shot.
Waynesboro’s Jasmine Redifer took home gold in the 55, Fort Defiance’s Abby Lane won the 500 and her teammate Kaity Ruiz won the 300 while FDHS senior Trinity Neff won the 1600.
