Lilian Berry had a three-run homer and Kiersten Ransome was 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and two RBIs as Fort Defiance stayed perfect with a 19-3 five-inning rout of Staunton in Shenandoah District softball action on Wednesday.
Brooke Atkins had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Indians (5-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) while McKenna Mace and Lindsay Atkins had a double and two RBIs apiece and Courtney Begoon, Baylee Blalock and Laura Brown had a hit each. Abby Campbell and Tiana Lambert also added an RBI apiece for Fort.
Begoon also tossed all five innings for the Indians, striking out seven in the win.
For the Storm (0-4, 0-1 Shenandoah), Serenity Bunch had a solo home run.
Staunton 101 10 — 3 3 5
Fort Defiance 257 5x — 19 10 1
Bunch, Tovar, Parr and Lotts. Begoon and B. Atkins. W — Begoon. L — Bunch. HR — STA: Bunch, fourth inning, none on. FD: Ransome, first inning, one on. Berry, fourth inning, one on.
In other prep sports:
Softball
Riverheads 6, Wilson Memorial 2: Pearl Bass went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Sam Charles was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as Riverheads opened Shenandoah District play with a rivalry win at Wilson Memorial on Wednesday.
Destiny Good pitched a complete game, striking out seven and scattering just seven hits throughout the victory for the Gladiators (3-2, 1-0 Shenandoah).
Stuarts Draft 13, Waynesboro 0: McKenzie Tillman went 3-for-4 with a triple and Katilyn Weaver was 3-for-4 with a double as Stuarts Draft rolled to a 13-0 shutout of Waynesboro at home on Wednesday.
Gracie Martin and Amelia Bartley were both 2-for-3 for the Cougars (5-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Tillman also went the distance in the circle, giving up three hits and no walks while racking up 10 strikeouts.
Baseball
Rappahannock County 12, East Rockingham 6: In Elkton, Dylan Hensley had a single and an RBI but East Rockingham’s recent team struggles at the plate continued in a Bull Run District loss to Rappahannock County on Wednesday.
Quinton Hensley, Noah Campbell and Josh Hensley added one hit apiece in the setback for the Eagles (2-7, 2-3 Bull Run), who have lost back-to-back games.
Rappahannock County 051 220 2 — 12 6 2
East Rockingham 400 011 0 — 6 4 3
Vandrey, Smith, Martz and Clem. Williams, Bruce and J. Hensley. W — Vandrey. L — Williams. HR — Vandrey, second inning, bases loaded.
Boys Soccer
Staunton 2, Fort Defiance 0: Staunton opened up Shenandoah District play with an impressive shutout of Fort Defiance at Alumni Field on Wednesday.
Augustin Miguel and Antoni Mazariegos-Garrido each scored for the Storm (3-1-1, 1-0 Shenandoah). The Indians (2-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) fell to .500 on the year.
Girls Tennis
Turner Ashby 6, Rockbridge County 3: In Bridgewater, Kate Jones, Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel and Holly Frost all earned singles wins as Turner Ashby defeated Valley District foe Rockbridge County on Wednesday.
Gillette/Whetzel also won a doubles match for the Knights (4-2, 1-1 Valley).
Emily Mahood got the lone singles win for the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1 Valley) in the loss.
