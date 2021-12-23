Central used a remarkable third-quarter run to turn a close game into a rout in a 51-26 blowout victory over East Rockingham in Bull Run District girls basketball action in Elkon on Thursday.
The Falcons, who trailed by one at half, outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the third quarter alone.
Makenna Painter had a game-high 18 points to lead Central (6-2, 3-1 Bull Run) while Erika Hutton had nine points and Emma Eberly finished with eight. Ella Toothman and Kennedy Whetzel chipped in with four points apiece for the Falcons while four other players had two points apiece.
The Eagles (1-8, 0-4 Bull Run) were led by Sarah Smith with six points while Haley Lucas and LT Townsend finished with four apiece and Reagan Sipe and Sara Monger added three each.
Central 7 12 21 11 — 51
East Rockingham 6 14 0 6 — 26
CENTRAL (51) — Stephens 1 0-0 2, Eberly 2 4-4 8, Hutton 3 2-3 9, Helsley 0 2-2 2, Dodson-Perez 0 2-6 2, Toothman 0 4-4 4, Whetzel 1 1-2 4, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Painter 7 4-8 18. Totals 14 20-31 51.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (26) — Sipe 1 1-2 3, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 1 0-0 2, Sa. Smith 1 4-6 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Lucas 2 0-0 4, Townsend 2 0-2 4, Herring 0 0-0 0, Su. Smith 1 0-1 2, Custer 1 0-2 1, Dofflemyer 0 0-0 0, Monger 1 1-2 3, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-14 26.
3-Point Goals — Central 3 (Hutton 2, Whetzel).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 54, Strasburg 47: In Fishersville, Laci Norman scored 17 points and CC Robinson had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds as Wilson Memorial defeated Strasburg 54-47.
Brooke Cason added nine points for the Green Hornets (4-4) while McKenna Vess had seven points and Reagan Frazier finished with seven points and 13 boards. The Rams are now 4-3 on the year.
Boys Basketball
Central 44, East Rockingham 43: East Rockingham missed a shot at the buzzer and Central picked up a big-time 44-43 win in Bull Run District action in Woodstock.
Parker Sheetz led the Falcons (6-2, 4-1 Bull Run) with 15 points while Ryan Barr added 12, Caleb Daugherty had six and Ashton Baker and Jacob Walters finished with four apiece.
For the Eagles (4-3, 3-1), Tyler Nickel’s 34-point outburst wasn’t enough to get over the hump.
East Rockingham 9 6 13 15 — 43
Central 10 7 13 14 — 44
EAST ROCKINGHAM (43) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Austin III 0 0-0 0, Nickel 9 13-15 34, Butler 0 3-4 3, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Landes 0 0-0 0, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Hicks 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 18-19 43.
CENTRAL (44) — Baker 2 0-0 4, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 3 0-1 6, Boyce 0 0-0 0, Sheetz 5 5-6 15, J. Walters 2 0-0 4, Barr 5 1-4 13, Dyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 44.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 1 (Nickel), Central 2 (Barr).
Strasburg 57, Wilson Memorial 55: Camden Poe’s shot at the buzzer lifted Strasburg to a thrilling 57-55 non-district victory over Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.
Finn Irving led the Green Hornets (6-2), who have now lost two in a row after six straight wins to open up the season, with 23 points. Ethan Briseno and Taylor Armstrong added nine each for WMHS while Grant Wright finished with five. The Rams improved to 5-2 with the victory.
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 43: In Greenville, Ryan Farris scored 20 points as Riverheads remained unbeaten with a 49-43 non-district victory over Parry McCluer.
Levi Byer had 12 points for the Gladiators (3-0) while Noah Williams finished with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.