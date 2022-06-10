James Madison commit Kirsten Fleet tossed a perfect game as Auburn defeated Buffalo Gap 3-0 in the Virginia High School League Class 1 softball semifinals at James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem on Friday.
Despite the loss, Caroline Alger still had another impressive game in the circle for the Bison, who caught fire late in the season to make a deep run.
Alger tossed a complete game for Gap (12-11) on Friday, giving up three unearned runs on four hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts.
The loss marked the end of a stellar debut season for Buffalo Gap first-year coach Holly Desper, a former standout player for the school herself.
Auburn will face Riverheads for the Class 1 state title today in Salem.
Buffalo Gap 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Auburn 000 300 x — 3 4 0
Alger and Judy. Fleet and Anderson. W — Fleet. L — Alger.
In other prep sports Friday:
Softball
Riverheads 13, Fort Chiswell 2: Destiny Good pitched another complete game, scattering five hits and only one earned run while striking out five and was also 2-for-3 at the plate as Riverheads cruised past Fort Chiswell in five innings in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals in Salem.
Montana Deming went 3-for-4 with five RBIs for the Gladiators (18-5).
Also chipping in for Riverheads was Sam Charles, who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Pearl Bass finished 2-for-3 with an RBI of her own.
Alexis Davis was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Olivia Lyszaz was also 2-for-3.
The Gladiators will now face Auburn for the Class 1 state championship today in Salem in a rematch of the 2019 state championship.
Baseball
Appomattox County 1, Stuarts Draft 0: Stuarts Draft’s magical postseason run came to an end with a low-scoring loss to Appomattox County in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals at Salem Memorial Stadium.
Colton Harris got the start and pitched 5.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on five hits and a walk while picking up a strikeout for Draft.
At the plate for the Cougars (12-10), Nate Wyane had a pair of hits while Trent Coffey added a double and Dalton Christian finished with a single.
Stuarts Draft 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Appomattox County 001 000 x — 1 5 0
Harris, Coffey and Balser. Garrett and Davis. W — Garrett. L — Harris.
Wilson Duo Wins Class 3 Title
Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin and Conner Miller finished on top.
The top duo for the Green Hornets finished a phenomenal season with a win over Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 boys tennis doubles championship at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Pullin and Miller cruised to the win with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory.
