5-foot-7 freshman wing Kayleigh Hemp continued to emerge as one of the area’s bright young talents this season, scoring a team-high 16 points as Buffalo Gap defeated Broadway 55-41 impressively in non-district girls basketball action at BHS on Wednesday.
Chloe Emurian, a junior guard, added 14 points for the Bison, while Avery Bradley added 10.
Also chipping in for Gap, which has suddenly reeled off five straight wins, was junior guard Bailey Talley with nine points and sophomore guard Hannah Coffman with six.
Sophomore guard Wren Wheeler continued to fill it up for the Gobblers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped, with a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, on the night.
Lindsey Wimer and Lily Gatesman, the lone seniors for Broadway, added five points apiece.
Meanwhile, April Gingerich, Lexi Dingus, and Maya Bacon had four apiece for the Gobblers.
Gap (9-6) won’t be back in action until Thursday, Jan. 24, when it hosts Shenandoah District rival Fort Defiance while Broadway (9-7), which has lost five of its last seven overall, has a quick turnaround as it makes the trip to Rockbridge County on Friday for a Valley District matchup.
Buffalo Gap 12 11 19 13 — 55
Broadway 12 6 8 15 — 41
BUFFALO GAP (52) — Emurian 6 0-1 14, Bradley 2 4-5 10, Talley 4 0-1 9, Hemp 6 4-4 16, Carter 0 0-2 0, Cline 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Coffman 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 8-13 55.
BROADWAY (41) — Wheeler 5 6-9 19, Wimer 2 0-0 5, Gatesman 2 1-2 5, Gingerich 2 0-0 4, Deavers 0 0-0 0, Bacon 0 4-4 4, Billmeyer 0 0-0 0, Dingus 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 11-15 41.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 5 (Emurian 2, Bradley 2, Talley), Broadway 4 (Wheeler 3, Wimer).
In other girls basketball action:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 78, Monticello 57: In Charlottesville, junior guard Trinity Hedrick and freshman guard Jayden Hostetter had 16 points each for Fort Defiance in a non-district rout of Monticello.
Mia Alexander, a junior, added 13 points for the Indians, who put 10 in the scoring column.
Junior forward Carleyanne Ryder added seven points for Fort, which has now won three in a row), while sophomore Riley Davis scored six, and freshman forward Maecy Ann Frizzelle and senior guard Taliyah Hostetter finished with five each.
The Indians (7-6) are back in action Friday on the road at district opponent Stuarts Draft.
