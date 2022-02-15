Senior Carmelo Pacheco scored 17 points and freshman Rayne Dean added 15 as Spotswood capped a perfect season in Valley District play with a 66-41 thrashing of rival Harrisonburg in boys basketball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Freshman Camryn Pacheco added eight points for the young Trailblazers (15-6, 8-0 Valley), who enter postseason play on a seven-game winning streak.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Tyler Sprague with six points while Ben Bellamy and Ben Craig had five points apiece and Jonathan Harding had four.
The victory completes an impressive season in which the Trailblazers were able to claim at least a share of the district championship for a 10th consecutive year.
The Blue Streaks (6-15, 2-6 Valley), who ended the regular season on a six-game losing streak, were led by standout guard Jadon Burgess with 15 points.
Also chipping in for HHS was Kayden Hottle-Madden with 10 points while Keith Brown added nine of his own and big man Joel Alvarado finished with five.
Harrisonburg 8 9 11 13 — 41
Spotswood 12 24 17 13 — 66
HARRISONBURG (41) — Burgess 5 5-12 15, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 0-0 0, Brown 4 1-2 9, Hottle-Madden 3 4-7 10, Cruce 0 0-0 0, Bert 0 0-1 0, Walker 1 0-2 2, Alvarado 1 1-1 5, Haverty 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-25 41.
SPOTSWOOD (66) — Car. Pacheco 4 5-5 17, Bellamy 2 0-1 5, Cam. Pacheco 3 1-2 8, Li 0 3-4 3, Sprague 3 0-0 6, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 1 0-0 2, Harding 2 0-1 4, Craig 2 1-1 5, Webb 0 1-2 1, Dean 5 5-7 15, Chalusant 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 16-25 66.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 3 (Car. Pacheco 2, Bellamy).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Riverheads 51, Buffalo Gap 48: In Swoope, Ryan Farris scored 15 points and Levi Byer added 14 as Riverheads won its third in a row with a 51-48 upset of Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Gladiators (9-10, 4-8 Shenandoah) also got 10 points from Tye Morris.
Bennett Bowers led the Bison (17-5, 9-3 Shenandoah), who had a three-game winning streak snapped, with 19 points while Micah Canterbury had 13.
Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 59: Stuarts Draft snapped a four-game losing streak with a 61-59 upset of Shenandoah District foe Wilson Memorial on the road.
Chase Schages led the Cougars (5-15, 4-8 Shenandoah) with 18 points in the win.
Also coming up big for Stuarts Draft was senior Devin Brydge with 10 points.
Despite the setback, the Green Hornets (16-5, 10-2 Shenandoah) still finished the season as the outright district champions after Buffalo Gap suffered a loss as well.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 55, Fluvanna County 45: Zoli Khalil had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Spotswood closed the season with a 55-45 road win over Fluvanna County.
The Trailblazers (14-7), who have won four in a row and seven of their last eight, also got nine points from senior forward Kailee Good in the non-district victory.
Brooke Morris hit four 3s en route to a 12-point outing for Spotswood while freshman Riley Joyner had six points and Madison Doss had five assists.
Spotswood 12 23 16 4 — 55
Fluvanna County 6 11 15 13 — 45
SPOTSWOOD (55) — Doss 1 0-0 2, Joyner 2 0-0 6, Jones 1 0-0 2, Mayhew 0 0-0 0, Brady 0 1-2 1, H. Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 4 0-0 12, Khalil 9 4-8 23, K. Good 4 0-0 9. Totals 21 5-10 55.
FLUVANNA COUNTY (45) — Webb 7 0-0 16, Carter-Johnson 6 1-3 17, Turner 3 2-2 8, Seal 2 0-0 4, Hill 0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0 0-0 0, Sprull 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 45.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 8 (Morris 4, Joyner 2, Khalil, K. Good), Fluvanna County 5 (Carter-Johson 4, Webb).
Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 40: Brooke Cason scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds as Wilson Memorial bounced back impressively, taking care of Shenandoah District rivalry opponent Stuarts Draft 51-40 on the road.
Freshman CC Robinson had a near double-double with 17 points and nine boards for the Green Hornets (13-8, 8-4), who finished second in the district standings.
Also chipping in for Wilson was Reagan Frazier with four points and 12 rebounds.
Wilson Memorial 10 22 5 14 — 51
Stuarts Draft 8 6 6 20 — 40
