In a battle of two of the area’s top soccer programs in recent years, it was the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 runner-up coming out on top.
Spotswood defeated Staunton 1-0 in a fierce non-district boys soccer battle in Penn Laird on Tuesday. The win came a week after the two teams played to a draw in their first meeting of the season at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Romanchuck had the winning goal for the Trailblazers (1-0-1).
Aiden Grefe finished with five total saves in goal for Spotswood in the win.
In other prep sports:
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 2, Wilson Memorial 2: In a rematch of last year’s Region 3C quarterfinal, Turner Ashby and Wilson Memorial battled to a draw Tuesday.
Ben Sullivan had both goals for the Knights (1-0-2) in the road matchup while Connor Sullivan added an assist and Omar Celestino Calixto had eight saves.
Central 4, East Rockingham 1: Brandon Gwyn scored four goals as Central earned its first Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham at home on Monday.
Miguel Lopez-Jiminez and Michael Williams finished with an assist each for the Falcons (1-0-1, 1-0 Bull Run) while Aiden Mercer posted 11 saves in goal.
Fluvanna County 7, Broadway 1: Leyden Mongold had the lone goal, but Broadway suffered a lopsided loss to Fluvanna County on the road Monday.
John Fravel finished with four saves in goal for the Gobblers (1-3).
Girls Soccer
Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 1: Adelie Condra scored twice in overtime to lift Wilson Memorial to a thrilling win over Turner Ashby on the road Tuesday.
Carley Piller had the other goal in the non-district win for the Green Hornets (1-0-1).
The lone goal for the Knights (0-2) came on a shot from Harlee Pangle.
Spotswood 6, Staunton 1: Riley Thorpe and Maggie Thorpe scored two goals apiece and Nicole Syptak had four assists as Spotswood bounced back in a big way with a non-district rout of Staunton at Gypsy Hill Park on Tuesday.
Syptak and Meghan Lamm also had a goal apiece for the Trailblazers (2-1).
In goal for Spotswood, Sadie Mayhew finished with seven total saves.
Daniela Leiva scored twice as Waynesboro picked up a huge early win with a non-district home shutout of Spotswood on Monday.
Ava Wagner and Jaden Sprouse added a goal apiece for the Little Giants (2-0).
Waynesboro limited the Trailblazers to just six total shots in the contest.
Tandem Friends 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: Avery Nussbaum had the lone goal for an Eastern Mennonite in an overtime loss to Tandem Friends at home Tuesday.
The Flames (1-1) were led by Vivienne Alleryne in goal with a pair of saves.
Stuarts Draft 2, Rockbridge County 1: Allison Quick and Johnna Hibbits each scored for Stuarts Draft in a road win over Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
Lydia Dole added two assists for the Cougars (1-0) in the non-district victory.
Madison County 3, Mountain View 2: Kezia Despirito had a goal and an assist, but Mountain View fell 3-2 to Madison County in Bull Run District action Tuesday.
Annika Dellinger had the other goal for the Generals (1-1, 1-1 Bull Run) in the loss.
Baseball
Page County 7, Luray 5: Page County scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for an exciting rivalry win over winless Luray at Bulldog Field on Tuesday.
Caden Good was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Panthers (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Aidan Painter also had two hits. Hayden Plum, Mitchel Gaskins, Chase Parlett and Hagan Bradley all finished with a hit and an RBI apiece in the season-opening win.
For the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1 Bull Run), Landon Vile had two hits while James Cash, Christian Lentz and Isaiah Mongold had one apiece. Jacob Shenk had two RBIs.
Page County 010 210 3 — 7 8 4
Luray 002 030 0 — 5 6 2
Cave, Knighton and Bradley. Vile, Weaver and Deeds. W — Cave. L — Vile.
Wilson Memorial 2, Turner Ashby 0: In Fishersville, Finn Irving tossed a complete-game four-hitter, walking one and striking out seven as Wilson Memorial won a much-anticipated non-district clash with Turner Ashby on Tuesday.
Irving also went 2-for-3 with a double for the Green Hornets (3-0) while Aiden Podgorski finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jalen Rowzie also had an RBI.
For the Knights (0-3), Tony Fornadel pitched four innings and only gave up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks with a strikeout. Addison Simmons then pitched the final two frames, giving up just one hit while striking out a trio of batters.
At the plate for TA, Dylan Eppard had two hits while Caden Swartley had a double.
Turner Ashby 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Wilson Memorial 000 200 x — 2 3 0
Fornadel, Simmons and Swartley. Irving, Conwell and Leavell. W — Irving. L — Fornadel.
Spotswood 7, Staunton 2: Andrew Baugher pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine and Ben Craig tossed two innings of one-hit shutout baseball in relief with five strikeouts of his own as Spotswood remained unbeaten with a home win over Staunton at home Tuesday.
Brady Hoover pitched the seventh for the Trailblazers, striking out two in the win.
At the plate for Spotswood (3-0), Elijah Grogg was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while Dalton Nicely, Dawson Russell and Hoover all had a single and an RBI apiece.
For the Storm (0-3), Haiden Engleman finished 2-for-3 at the plate while Aaron Neil had a double and an RBI and Landyn Coggins finished with a single and an RBI.
Staunton 200 000 0 — 2 5 6
Spotswood 300 211 x — 7 6 1
Harrell, Leslie, Tovar and Engleman. Baugher, Craig, Hoover and Russell. W — Baugher. L — Harrell.
Softball
Turner Ashby 15, Wilson Memorial 7: Turner Ashby pounded out 17 hits as a team to stay unbeaten with a non-conference win at Wilson Memorial on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Cyzick had a huge night for the Knights (2-0), finishing a perfect 5-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in the leadoff spot while also scoring four runs.
Kendall Simmers finished 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for Turner Ashby while Lily Moyers was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Reaghan Warner finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as well. Taylor Adams also had two hits and an RBI.
Haley Lambert, meanwhile, pitched three innings of shutout softball in relief, giving up just one hit while earning a strikeout to secure the road victory for the Knights.
For the Green Hornets (1-2), Rachel Baucom finished 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five total RBIs while Kendall Eavey was 2-for-3 with an RBI of her own.
Turner Ashby 311 271 x — 15 17 2
Wilson Memorial 061 000 x — 7 8 2
Moyers, Lambert and Adams. Stevens, Frazier and Stevens, Snead. W — Moyers. L — Stevens. HR — TA: Cyzick, second inning, none on. Simmers, fourth inning, none on. WM: Baucom, second inning, bases loaded.
Spotswood 23, Staunton 2: Taelor Ware struck out six in three innings in the circle, giving up two unearned runs on just one hit and also was 3-for-5 with a grand slam and six total RBIs at the plate as Spotswood won its second straight with a five-inning non-district rout of Staunton on the road Tuesday.
Ciera Rodriguez was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and also struck out four for the Trailblazers (2-0) while Kailee Good finished 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs.
Central 7, Buffalo Gap 0: In Swoope, Trynda Mantz pitched a complete game, giving up no runs on two hits and zero walks while striking out 12 as Central cruised to a non-district shutout win over Buffalo Gap on Tuesday.
Ella Toothman added a two-run homer for the Falcons (2-3) in the victory.
For the Bison (1-1), Abby Michael and Jasmine Harris had one hit apiece.
Stuarts Draft 11, Rockbridge County 1: McKenzie Tillman pitched a complete game, giving up four hits while striking out six and also went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as Stuarts Draft defeated non-district foe Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
Katie Weaver was 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park homer for the Cougars (3-1) in the home win while Allison Brooks added a pair of hits herself in the victory.
Margaret Dudley led the winless Wildcats (0-3) with a leadoff double.
Waynesboro 3, Rockbridge 2: Jakiah Tucker pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of runs scored as Waynesboro defeated non-district foe Rockbridge County at home Monday.
Ashley Martinez had a pair of sacrifice bunts and scored once for the Little Giants (1-1) while Kelly Griffith drove in the game-winning run with a single late.
Kyleigh Staton and Sierra Sloat added one hit apiece for Waynesboro in the win.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 9, Turner Ashby 0: Wilson Memorial dominated from start to finish in a non-district rout of Turner Ashby in Fishersville on Tuesday.
Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jack Reed, Jake Wangler, Brandon Dewald and Tim Cole all cruised in their singles and doubles matches for the Green Hornets (2-1).
Girls Tennis
Turner Ashby 8, Wilson Memorial 1: Kate Jones, Jolexie Whetzel, Devon Wicharl, Holly Frost and Sofia Teshome won their respective singles matches as Turner Ashby downed Wilson Memorial 8-1 in non-district action at home Tuesday.
The Knights (3-0) swept the doubles matches. G.G. Babral had the lone win at No. 2 singles for the Green Hornets (1-2), who have now lost to TA twice this year.
Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 0: Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Ema Hua, Sara Wine and Kalin Murphy all won their respective singles matches as Fort Defiance kicked its season off in style with a win over Staunton on Tuesday.
The Indians (1-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) also swept the three doubles matches.
Mountain View 7, Page County 2: Mya Councill, Ava Pittington, Charlotte Miller, Amelia Hess and Charlotte Weaver earned singles victories as Mountain View earned a non-district win over Page County at New Market Park on Monday.
Pittington/Miller and Carly Thomas/Claire Shirkey won their doubles matches at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots for the Generals (1-0) in the season-opening victory.
The Panthers (0-1) got a win at No. 5 singles from Steviane Ellinger while Summer Knight and Emma Sellers also took a victory at the top doubles spot in the loss.
Nickel Named VHSL Class 2 POY
East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel was named the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys basketball player of the year after a historic senior campaign.
The 6-foot-7 senior averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season while shooting 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep.
Nickel, a North Carolina signee, finished his prep career as the VHSL’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball history with 2,909 points over a four-year span.
John Marshall coach Ty White was named the Class 2 coach of the year after guiding the Justices to a 22-5 record and state championship win over Radford.
John Marshall has won two of the past three Class 2 state titles — it did not play in 2020-21 — and has won a total of four state championships since 2014.
Coincidentally, it was the Justices that ended Nickel and East Rockingham’s season with a 91-57 rout in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals this season.
Weakley Earns Top Honors In Class 2
Luray’s Emilee Weakley is the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball player of the year.
The senior guard averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while guiding the Bulldogs to a 27-3 overall record and a third trip to the state title game.
Weakley, a Shepherd signee, ranks fourth all-time in VHSL girls basketball history with 2,606 career points and helped Luray captured its only state title in 2021.
Central-Wise coach Robin Dotson is the Class 2 girls basketball coach of the year after guiding the Warriors to their sixth state championship in the past eight years.
Central defeated Weakley and the Bulldogs 62-59 in a thrilling title game this year.
Weakley was joined on the all-state first team by LHS teammate Jaidyn McClung.
The Class 2 all-state second-team included two other Bull Run District standouts in Clarke County senior Ellie Brumback and Strasburg sophomore Macy Smith.
Bowers Named To Class 1 First Team
Buffalo Gap junior guard Bennett Bowers was named to the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball all-state first team after a historic all-around year for the Bison.
Bowers helped guide the Bison to the VHSL Class 1 state tournament and was a first-team selection in both the Shenandoah District and Region 1B this season.
Parry McCluer 6-foot-11 forward Spencer Hamilton was named the Class 1 player of year after averaging 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game.
Auburn coach Terry Millirons, meanwhile, is the state coach of the year after guiding the Eagles to a 22-8 record and a state title win over Washington & Lee.
Sacra Earns Class 1 Second-Team Spot
Riverheads senior Mackenzie Sacra was named to the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball all-state second team after a strong season to close her career.
Buffalo Gap, which reached the Class 1 title game and fell to three-time state champion Honaker, did not have any players represented on the all-state team.
Parry McCluer guard Katie Claytor was named the Class 1 girls basketball player of the year after averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and three assists per game.
Honaker coach Misty Miller is the coach of the year after a third straight state title.
