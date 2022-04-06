Noah Burtner went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs as Spotswood completed a season sweep of rival East Rockingham and stayed unbeaten to start the year with a six-inning 15-4 rout on Monday in Elkton.
Trevor Shifflett was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Trailblazers (8-0).
Also chipping in at the plate was Dalton Nicely with two hits and an RBI while Luke Keister had a double and an RBI and Heze Cross had a two-run single.
On the mound, Spotswood ace Andrew Baugher pitched five innings, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk while racking up six strikeouts for the win.
The Eagles (2-6) were led by Noah Campbell, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Ryan Williams added two hits as well.
Will Brown added a double and an RBI in the non-district loss for East Rock.
Spotswood 202 614 x — 15 12 1
East Rockingham 200 020 x — 4 7 3
Baugher, Hoover and Russell. Brown, Mitchell, Williams and J. Hensley. W — Baugher. L — Brown.
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 8, Turner Ashby 1: Spotswood dominated in its Valley District opener on Monday, cruising past rival Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
Jackson Fendley, Ryan Briggman, Ross Iudica, Cameron Cooley and Nathan Lees all earned singles victories for the Trailblazers (2-2, 1-0 Valley).
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0: In Penn Laird, Spotswood stayed perfect on the season with a Valley District rout of rival Turner Ashby on Monday.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Raygan Wade, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer and Madison Knight all picked up singles victories for the Trailblazers (4-0, 1 Valley).
