It was a strong evening for a large number of Turner Ashby and Spotswood swimming and diving athletes at a city/county competition at Bridgewater College’s swimming pool on Friday.
Aiden Dupuis won the boys 200-meter freestyle (2:09.05) and 100-meter freestyle (1:05.13) for the Trailblazers and was also part of the winning 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle relay teams.
Other members of those two relay teams were Cole Martin, Dylan King and Addison Sheahan.
Martin won the 100-meter freestyle (57.04) while King won the 400-meter freestyle (4:40.03).
For the SHS girls, Sarah Dunham won the 200-meter freestyle (2:17.90) and 100-meter freestyle (1:00.51). Zoe Deeble, meanwhile, was the winner in the 400-meter freestyle (4:53.36).
Deeble, Dunham, Olivia Davis and Julia Dunham also won the 200-meter freestyle relay (2:02.43).
For the Knights, Molly Beckwith won the girls 50-meter freestyle (28.30) and 100-meter butterfly (1:07.77) while Alexia Wright won the 100-meter breaststroke (1:20.16) and 200-meter individual medley (2:29.67).
Beckwith, Wright, Mia Flory and Katelyn Lough also won the girls 200-meter medley (2:14.85) for TA while Lough, Flory, Emma Burkholder and Samantha Martin won the 400-meter freestyle relay (4:58.21).
For the Turner Ashby boys, Phineas Kasten won the 200-meter individual medley (2:32.92) and joined with Jackson Curry, Troy Ostlund and Ethan Eberly to win the 200-meter medley (2:11.29).
Harrisonburg’s Noah Gabriele won the boys 50-meter freestyle (25.15) and 100-meter backstroke (1:03.09) while Tessa Gorby won the 100-meter backstroke (1:14.81) for the Blue Streaks.
Broadway’s lone win came from Blaine Bieber in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:21.48).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 74, Roanoke Catholic 73: Trey Gillenwater dropped 27 points, including the game-winning bucket with 10 seconds remaining, as Eastern Mennonite earned a pivotal 74-73 home victory over Roanoke Catholic in Virginia Independent Conference action on Saturday.
The Flames (7-3, 3-1 VIC) also got 16 points from Davarion Johnson in the conference win.
Drew Hatter had 13 points for EMS while Adam Hatter had nine and Schuyler Harmison had six.
Roanoke Catholic 11 25 16 21 — 73
Eastern Mennonite 18 19 15 22 — 74
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (73) — Whalen 0 0-0 0, Merchant 6 1-2 17, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Baucher 0 0-0 0, Adams 8 2-4 18, Beck 0 0-0 0, Burns 3 3-4 13, Benks 1 1-1 3, Meyers 0 0-0 0, Collins 4 0-0 10, Estrada 6 0-0 12. Totals 30 7-11 73.
EASTERN MENNONITE (74) — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, A. Hatter 3 1-1 9, D. Hatter 3 6-6 13, Gillenwater 10 4-4 27, Johnson 5 4-5 16, Harmison 2 0-2 6. Totals 24 15-18 74.
3-Point Goals — Roanoke Catholic 6 (Merchant 4, Collins), Eastern Mennonite 11 (Gillenwater 3, A. Hatter 2, Johnson 2, Harmison 2, Slonaker, D. Hatter).
Turner Ashby 58, Monticello 37: Jacob Keplinger scored 14 points to lead 11 Turner Ashby players in the scoring column in a 58-37 non-district win over Monticello on Saturday in Bridgewater.
Garret Spruhan and Nolan Bailey added nine points apiece for the Knights (8-5) in the victory.
Also chipping in for TA was Beau Baylor with six points and Trent Kiser, who finished with five.
Buffalo Gap 44, Fort Defiance 39: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Bennett Bowers scored 18 points as Buffalo Gap grinded out a 44-39 victory over Shenandoah District foe Fort Defiance on Saturday.
Micah Canterbury added 11 points for the Bison (11-2, 4-0 Shenandoah) in the victory.
The Indians (4-7, 1-3 Shenandoah) have now dropped four games in a row.
Riverheads 49, Staunton 46: In Greenville, Ryan Farris scored 15 points as Riverheads earned an important 49-46 victory over Shenandoah District rival Staunton on Saturday.
Levi Byer and Bennett Dunlap added 11 points apiece for the Gladiators (4-5, 1-4 Shenandoah).
For the Storm (6-6, 2-2 Shenandoah), Manny Chapman scored a game-high 21 points.
Clarke County 62, Mountain View 50: Matthew Sipe scored 20 points to lead Clarke County to a 62-50 Bull Run District victory over Mountain View on Saturday in Quicksburg.
Will Booker had 15 points for the Eagles (5-6, 3-5 Bull Run) while Luke Lyman finished with 11.
For the Generals (0-8, 0-6 Bull Run), Max Povlish had 13 points and Dawson Moomaw added 10.
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 49, Mountain View 42: Kaicey Foltz had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and freshman center Haley Lucas added 12 points, 10 boards and four blocks for East Rockingham in a 49-42 Bull Run District win over Mountain View in Elkton on Saturday.
Sierra Custer added nine points for the Eagles (3-13, 1-9 Bull Run), including four clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter, while Sarah Smith also added nine points in the victory.
For the Generals (3-11, 1-8 Bull Run), Mya Councill finished with a game-high 20 points.
Bre Franklin, Annika Dellinger and Alicia Bare chipped in with six points apiece for Mountain View.
Turner Ashby 64, Monticello 46: In Crozet, Raevin Washington had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks as Turner Ashby snapped a four-game losing streaks with a 64-46 rout of non-district opponent Monticello at the Play For Preemies Showcase on Saturday at Western Albemarle.
Kendall Simmers had 16 points and five rebounds for the Knights (8-5) while Leah Kiracofe had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards and Brynne Gerber added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Adeline Sajko added seven boards for TA in the victory while Samantha Whetzel had four assists.
Turner Ashby 18 14 15 17 — 64
Monticello 3 20 10 13 — 46
TURNER ASHBY (64) — Sajko 1 0-3 2, Simmers 6 1-2 16, Gerber 5 2-6 12, Bowen 1 0-0 3, Kiracofe 5 0-4 10, Whetzel 0 3-4 3, Smith 0 1-2 1, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Lam 0 0-0 0, Washington 7 3-6 17, Krone 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-27 64.
MONTICELLO (46) — Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Benedetto 2 0-0 4, Yates 3 0-0 8, Wood 6 0-0 14, Dowel 1 2-2 4, Dyer 0 3-4 3, Mills 0 2-6 2, Burruss 3 4-6 11. Totals 15 11-18 46.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 4 (Simmers 3, Bowen), Monticello 5 (Yates 2, Wood 2, Burruss).
Luray 62, Madison County 36: Senior guard Emilee Weakley had 37 points and 13 rebounds as Luray rolled to a 62-36 Bull Run District victory over Madison County on Saturday at LHS.
Maggie Foltz had seven points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-2, 8-1 Bull Run) while Emily Donovan scored five points and Averie Alger dished out a team-high nine assists.
Madison County 9 8 9 10 — 36
Luray 8 22 20 12 — 62
MADISON COUNTY (36) — Tyler 3 0-1 6, Herrman 0 1-2 1, McLearen 6 3-4 15, McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-2 2, Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Dean 0 0-0 0, Hettinger 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-9 36.
LURAY (62) — Foltz 3 0-0 7, Weakley 14 9-12 37, Alger 1 0-0 2, McClung 2 0-0 4, Bly 2 0-0 4, Vile 0 0-0 0, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 0-2 0, Donovan 2 0-2 5, Tharpe 1 0-0 3, Belton 0 0-0 0, Forder 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-16 62.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (Foltz, Donovan, Tharpe).
Fort Defiance 74, Buffalo Gap 51: Kiersten Ransome scored 22 points as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 74-51 rout of Buffalo Gap at FDHS on Saturday.
Trinity Hedrick added 14 points for the Indians (8-2, 4-0 Shenandoah) while Ellie Cook, a James Madison women’s soccer commit, chipped in with 13 and Mia Alexander finished with 10.
For the Bison (9-6, 2-3 Shenandoah), Bailey Talley had 17 points and Avery Bradley finished with 11.
Riverheads 55, Staunton 42: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Mackenzie Sacra scored 18 points as Riverheads earned a hard-fought 55-52 victory over Shenandoah District rival Staunton on Saturday.
Caitlin Massie had 13 points while Anna Shirley added 12 for the Gladiators (7-5, 2-2 Shenandoah).
For the Storm (4-6, 2-1 Shenandoah), Emma Witt erupted for 32 points and Kellsye Miller had 12.
Riverheads 15 16 11 13 — 55
Staunton 14 12 16 10 — 52
RIVERHEADS (55) — Sellers 1 2-2 4, Sacra 7 2-2 18, Chandler 2 1-2 5, Ralston 0 1-2 1, Massie 6 1-2 13, Golladay 1 0-0 2, Shirley 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 7-10 55.
STAUNTON (52) — Miller 5 0-0 12, Steward 0 1-2 1, Witt 10 9-13 32, Nelly 3 2-4 7, Lotts 0 0-0 0, Nash 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-19 52.
3-Point Goals — Riverheads 2 (Sacra), Staunton 7 (Witt 3, Miller 2, Nelly 2).
