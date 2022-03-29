Editor's Note: Due to earlier production times, some games that finish later in the evening will appear in the following day's paper. Please go to DNROnline.com for continued coverage of high school sports all season long.
Freshman Charley Bentley went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs as Spotswood remained unbeaten with a big 12-5 non-district road victory over Wilson Memorial in prep softball action on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Blatz also finished 3-for-5 for the Trailblazers (5-0) while Cierra Rodriguez was 2-for-5 and also earned the final two outs in the circle for SHS.
Taelor Ware pitched 6.1 innings for Spotswood to earn another impressive win.
In other prep sports:
Softball
Page County 23, Mountain View 2: Kirsten Hensley and Emily McCoy each homered and Page County pounded out 18 hits as a team to win its second straight with a Bull Run District rout of Mountain View in Quicksburg on Tuesday.
Hensley finished with a team-high four RBIs for the Panthers (2-2, 2-0 Bull Run) while McCoy had two. Adryn Martin, Jocelyne Rinker, Kadence Rhinehart, Arianna Roudabush and Karleigh Austin all chipped in with two hits apiece for Page.
Also chipping in was Alexis Frymyer, with a trio of hits and three RBIs in the win.
For the Generals (0-4, 0-3 Bull Run), Reice Hedrick had a double and an RBI.
Page County 1510 25 — 23 18 2
Mountain View 000 20 — 2 3 7
Gaskins, Austin, Comer and Hensley, Rhinehart. Sullivan, A. Hedrick and Saeler. W — Gaskins. L — Sullivan. HR — PC: Hensley, second inning, two on. McCoy, fifth inning, none on.
Fort Defiance 13, Rockbridge County 2: In Lexington, Abigail Campbell started in the circle and pitched a complete game, giving up just one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out two as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten with a five-inning victory over former Valley District foe Rockbridge County on Monday.
The Indians (4-0), now a member of the Shenandoah District, pounded out 12 hits as a team and used a six-run second inning to pull away for the convincing win.
Campbell also finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for Fort at the plate while McKenna Mace was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Baylee Blalock had two hits and Brooke Atkins was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI of her own.
Also chipping in for Fort was Lilian Berry with a triple and two RBIs while Kiersten Ransome added a double and two RBIs and Brooklyn Davis had an RBI single.
For the Wildcats (1-4), Margaret Dudley was 2-for-2 with a double as the only player to register a hit in the contest. She also pitched a complete game for RCHS, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.
Fort Defiance 262 21 — 13 12 2
Rockbridge County 100 01 — 2 2 5
Campbell and Blalock, Begoon. Dudley and Falls. W — Campbell. L — Dudley.
Baseball
William Monroe 12, Turner Ashby 1: In Charlottesville, former Page County standout Lance Williams pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 13 in a five-inning victory over Turner Ashby.
Williams, who transferred to WMHS this year, also had a hit at the plate.
For the Knights (0-5), Micah Matthews and Caden Swartley had the lone two hits.
Turner Ashby 100 00 — 1 2 6
William Monroe 008 22 — 12 8 0
Swartley, Guyer, Carter and Thomas. Williams and Shifflett. W — Williams. L — Swartley. HR — WM: Neal, fourth inning, one on.
Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0: Sam Tindall pitched six innings, giving up zero runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five as Fort Defiance won its second consecutive game and earned a gritty shutout win over non-district opponent Rockbridge County on Monday in frigid temperatures in Lexington.
Jacob Shifflett earned the save for the Indians (2-1), pitching the seventh inning and giving up just a single hit while also picking up a pair of strikeouts in the win.
At the plate for Fort, Jack Liskey was 2-for-4 with a double while Tindall, Jordan Biggs, Kaden Johnson and Sam Garber all finished with one hit apiece.
The Wildcats (4-2) got a strong outing on the mound from Keswick Owens, despite the loss, as he pitched a complete game and gave up the game’s only run on six hits and a walk while striking out four. Clay Irvine added two hits at the plate.
Fort Defiance 100 000 0 — 1 6 1
Rockbridge County 000 000 0 — 0 6 6
Tindall, Shifflett and Mayhew. Owens and Golladay. W — Tindall. L — Owens. SV — Shifflett.
Buffalo Gap 13, Bath County 2: Kody Bright and Hunter Showalter had three hits and an RBI apiece as Buffalo Gap capped a doubleheader sweep of non-district opponent Bath County with a three-inning victory on Monday at BCHS.
Blake Robertson and Micah Canterbury added two hits apiece for the Bison (5-1).
On the mound, Bryce Mitchell gave up one run on two hits and struck out four.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Gap had little trouble in a 30-1 blowout win.
Canterbury finished that contest 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five total RBIs while Bright was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Cameron Bowers added a two-run homer.
Buffalo Gap 247 xx — 13 12 1
Bath County 011 xx — 2 2 3
Mitchell and Canterbury. Co. Lowry, Ca. Lowry and Wilson. W — Mitchell. L — Ca. Lowry.
Boys Soccer
Park View 6, Harrisonburg 0: Harrisonburg traveled to Sterling and ran into a buzzsaw in a non-district rout at the hands of Park View on Monday.
Caleb Garcia led the Blue Streaks (1-1-1) with 10 saves in goal in the loss.
Girls Soccer
Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0: Fort Defiance battled through temperatures to earn a shutout of non-district foe Rockbridge County on Monday.
James Madison commit Ellie Cook had the lone goal for the Indians (3-0).
Boys Tennis
Broadway 9, Strasburg 0: Casper Rao, Devon Crider, Quang Choii Ung-Liambounheuang, Cason Surratt, Tanner Fulk and Scott Showalter all earned singles victories as Broadway cruised past non-district foe Strasburg on Monday.
Crider/Showalter and Marshall Rao/Tyler Jones also earned a pair of doubles victories as the Gobblers (3-0) remained unbeaten. The Rams fell to 0-4.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 8, Strasburg 0: Felicity Copenhaver, Chloe Hasler, Alyssa Mongold and Annabelle Cook earned singles victories to help Broadway earn a convincing non-district win over Strasburg at home on Monday to stay unbeaten on the year.
Julia Trumbo and Laurel Roberts also earned a doubles win for the Gobblers (3-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.