Harrisonburg brought home team wins for both the boys and girls on Wednesday in a cross country meet with Turner Ashby and East Rockingham at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Clare Kirwan (21:20.85) paced the Blue Streaks in the girls race with a first-place finish, but was followed closely behind.
Annie Poirot (21:46.42), Lena Blagg (21:52.21), Sophia Kauffman (22:21.18), Abby Gibson (23:20.72), Abby Kauffman (23:48.92), Ty Dean-Brino (24:42.47) and Olivia Eberly (25:30.40) also earned top-10 finishes in the impressive outing for Harrisonburg.
Turner Ashby’s Sarah Craun (23:09.20) placed fifth while East Rockingham’s Jesela Cooper (25:06.22) earned ninth place.
For the boys, Harrisonburg’s Andrew McMichael (18:09.86) was first while CJ Hulleman (18:30.85) was third, followed by Jack Haverty (18:36.31) and Matthew Rush (18:42.58). The Blue Streaks also placed Evan Eberly (seventh, 18:56.33) and Owen Tompkins (eighth, 19:33.57) in the top 10 of the boys race.
East Rockingham was led by Hayden Fox (second, 18:13.86), Eiler Yancey (sixth, 18:52.26) and Conan O’Neil (ninth, 19:37.73).
Christian Souders (10:59.11) finished 10th for Turner Ashby.
In other prep sports:
Trailblazers Dominate In Lexington
The Spotswood boys and girls cross country teams kicked their seasons off with wins over Broadway and Rockbridge County in a Valley District three-team meet in Lexington on Wednesday.
Russell Kramer (16:59.14) won the boys race to lead the Trailblazers, who also placed Kasey McClure (fourth, 18:50.00), Bunte Kite (sixth, 19:01.26), Peyton Kenee (seventh, 19:07.76) and Kenneth Salmeron (ninth, 19:55.05) in the top 10.
Rockbridge’s Evan Roney (second, 17:52.43), Brian Kendall (fifth, 18:50.02) and Andrew Brannon (eighth, 19:29.13) also impressed.
Broadway’s Tristan Yoder (18:29.67), meanwhile, was third.
For the girls, Spotswood sophomore Taylor Myers (20:43.06) captured first while teammates Ashland Dickel (fourth, 22:15.71), Marika Dickel (fifth, 22:15.93), Anna Dabaghyan (eighth, 23:46.48) and Kate Ruebke (10th, 24:52.47) also came up big.
Rockbridge’s Megan Timmes (21:36.76) was second while teammates Deena Ludtke (sixth, 22:52.42), Nicole Black (seventh (23:05.93) and Grace Rolon (ninth, 23:03.97) were strong.
Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 1: In Lexington, Fort Defiance made a statement with a 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-22 non-district win over previous unbeaten rival Rockbridge County on Wednesday.
Baylee Blalock had a huge night for the Indians (7-1) with 45 assists and 21 digs while Ellie Cook slapped down 18 kills.
Addison Hammond had a team-high 37 digs for Fort while Maecy Ann Frizzelle finished with 14 kills in the impressive win.
Spotswood 3, Staunton 0: In Penn Laird, Addi White filled up the stat sheet with nine digs, six kills and five aces for Spotswood in an efficient 25-11, 29-27, 25-9 non-district sweep of Staunton on Thursday.
Dani Kunkle finished with 18 digs and seven kills for the Trailblazers (7-2) while Avery Chandler added 14 digs as well.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Callie Weaver with 14 assists.
Broadway 3, Strasburg 0: Ashlyn Spitzer had nine digs and seven aces as Broadway won its fourth straight with a 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 non-district home win over Strasburg on Thursday.
Allison Bryan led the Gobblers (5-4) with 16 assists while Clara Denman had five blocks and Lindsey Wimer added 11 digs as well.
Wren Wheeler, a sophomore, finished with nine kills for BHS.
Wilson Memorial 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Behind 30 assists from Olivia Messin, Wilson Memorial opened Shenandoah District play with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 road sweep of rival Stuarts Draft on Thursday.
Allison Sykes had 11 kills, 13 digs and four aces for the Green Hornets (2-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Hope Maddox scooped up 18 digs and Cierra Cannon chipped in with 12 kills of her own.
For the Cougars (1-3, 0-1 Shenandoah), McKenzie Tillman had nine assists, five kills and a trio of digs while Amelia Bartley added five kills, five digs and a pair of aces and Zoe Payne had eight digs.
Central 3, Luray 0: In Woodstock on Thursday, Jaidyn McClung had 20 digs and eight kills but Luray suffered a 16-25, 23-25, 21-25 sweep at the hands of Bull Run District foe Central.
Lindsay Bly added 12 digs, eight kills and five blocks for the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run) while Caydence Cave dished out 20 assists and scooped up digs of her own in the setback.
Averie Jewell added three kills and three digs for Luray while Claudia Cave finished with six digs of her own.
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 1: In Swoope on Thursday, Taylor Via had 10 kills and 15 digs as Buffalo Gap earned a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23 non-district win over Bath County.
Teagan Via added 14 digs and five aces for the Bison (2-2) while Ella Williams added nine kills and Natalie Peterson impressed with seven kills and a trio of aces.
Trinity Cline also chipped in for Gap with eight digs and five aces.
Shenandoah Valley Academy 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: Rhiannia Solomon had 29 digs and an ace, but Eastern Mennonite remained winless with a 12-25, 25-21, 7-25, 25-23, 12-15 non-conference loss to Shenandoah Valley Academy on the road Thursday.
Rachelle Martin added five aces, four digs and two kills for the Flames (0-3) while Makayla Darcus added six kills and six kills.
Augusta Seibert added five kills, two aces and two digs for EMS.
Grace Christian 3, Waynesboro 1: Amber Witry had six kills, seven digs and 17 aces, but Waynesboro suffered a 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 20-25 non-district loss to Grace Christian in Staunton on Thursday.
Aaliyah Diggs added 13 digs for the Little Giants (2-5) while Morgan Sites finished with five kills, four aces and eight digs.
Spotswood Edges Wildcats
Ryan Asfa shot an even-par 71 as Spotswood (313) edged rival Rockbridge County (314) by a single stroke in a thrilling Valley District golf match at Lexington Country Club on Thursday.
Ben Edwards shot a 78 for the Trailblazers while Jackson Baugher was impressive with a 79 and Jackson Moyer carded an 85.
Sophomore Andrew McCoy continued to impress for the Wildcats with a 73 while teammate Sofia Vargas shot a 75, Harrison Tanner carded an 80 and Jack Jensen (86) and Abby Brooks (89) also came up big in the team’s best effort of the season thus far.
Another sophomore in Turner Ashby’s Ryan Hutchinson was impressive with a 73 while teammate Jacob Alderfet shot an 86 and the Knight carded a 358 as a team to place third on the day.
Fifth-place Broadway (411) was led by Eli Hall with a 79.
Harrisonburg, meanwhile, was guided by Toby Corriston’s 80.
On Wednesday, the Trailblazers actually suffered a loss as they shot 166 as a team and came up short against Staunton (159) at a non-district meet at Gypsy Hill Park with Fort Defiance (180).
John Elam led the Storm with a one-under-par 34 that day while Harrison Wallace shot 39 and Mac Carr carded a 42 in the win.
For Spotswood, Asfa also carded a 34 while Moyer shot a 43.
The Indians were led by Rigdon Wright with a 43 on the day.
