Junior Thaneisha Cedeno slapped down a team-high five kills, but Harrisonburg suffered its fourth straight loss as Albemarle completed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 non-district sweep in prep volleyball action at Roger Bergey Court on Monday.
The Blue Streaks (3-14), who have now lost 11 of their last 12 overall, also got a solid outing from sophomore Teagan Miller, who finished with five digs and a trio of aces.
In other prep sports Monday:
Volleyball
James River 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Stuarts Draft’s Zoe Payne had 16 digs, but James River earned a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of the Cougars in non-district action at SDHS.
McKenzie Tillman added seven kills, eight digs and five assists for Draft (8-9) in its second consecutive loss while Amelia Bartley added seven digs and five assists.
Also chipping in for the Cougars was Gabby Eutsler with 11 digs while Gracie Rosball added eight and Tasia Wells chipped in with four digs and a pair of blocks.
