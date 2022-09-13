Another former Turner Ashby standout is officially staying home.
Former Knights slugger Daniel Bowman, who went on to star for Coastal Carolina in college, is officially the school’s new head baseball coach.
Bowman recently worked for five years as an assistant for the James Madison baseball team and was with East Tennessee State before that.
During his playing days, Bowman led the Chanticleers to Big South regular-season and tournament championships all four seasons.
He graduated Coastal as the program’s leader in games played (246), games started (244), at-bats (963), hits (309), RBIs (206), and total bases (526). He was also the first player in Big South history with 200 runs scored, 200 RBIs, and 300 hits. He went on to play in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system and also spent time in the Frontier League.
At TA, he batted over .400 his final three seasons and hit 11 homers with 36 RBIs as a senior. He helped the Knights win back-to-back state titles in 2006 and 2007 and was the district and region Player of the Year in 2007.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Central 1: On Monday, junior outside hitter Kate Simpkins had a big-time double-double of 14 kills and 16 digs as East Rockingham made an early-season statement with a 25-23, 25-9, 12-25, 25-18 victory over Bull Run District rival Central in Elkton.
Madelyn Williams dished out 39 assists and added six digs and a pair of aces for the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 Bull Run) while Bria Berriochoa was key defensively with 23 digs and Alliyah McNair added 12 kills and three blocks.
Also chipping in for ERHS was Carolina Vega with 10 kills and four blocks.
Spotswood 3, Staunton 0: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Monday, standout Dani Kunkle had 18 kills and 13 digs as Spotswood won its seventh straight with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Staunton.
Avery Chandler led the Trailblazers (9-2) on the defensive end with a team-high 26 digs while Raygan Wade was impressive with 15 assists.
Also coming up big for Spotswood was Addi White with seven kills.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 3, Harrisonburg 0: Sophomore Macy Waid served up a trio of aces and dished out eight assists, but Harrisonburg suffered a 12-25, 22-25, 11-25 sweep to Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Monday.
Veronica Gutierrez, another sophomore for the Blue Streaks (2-4), finished with 10 digs, five kills and a pair of aces to fill up the stat sheet on the road.
Kai Blosser and Chloe Dameron each contributed one block for HHS.
Clarke County 3, Page County 1: Anna Spencer slapped down 23 kills as Clarke County earned a hard-fought 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14 win over Bull Run District opponent Page County in Berryville on Monday.
Allie Lynch led the Eagles (4-2, 3-0 Bull Run) with 27 assists in the win while Natalia Rodriguez scooped up 11 digs, Keira Rohrbach totaled four blocks on the front line and Laela Bates added three blocks of her own.
Mountain View 3, Strasburg 1: On Monday in Quicksburg, Emma Saeler had 13 kills and a trio of aces as Mountain View earned a 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15 win over Bull Run District rival Strasburg.
Annika Dellinger added eight kills and a pair of aces for the Generals (3-3, 2-2 Bull Run) while Sydney Hulver finished with a team-high 12 digs.
Hannah Whitaker led Mountain View with 27 assists on the evening.
Falcons Defeat Blue Streaks
Harrisonburg standout senior Toby Corriston shot a seven-over-par 41 to earn medalist honors and sophomore teammate Landon Hampton shot a 42, but the Blue Streaks (203) fell to Central (187) in a competitive non-district high school golf match at Heritage Oaks on Monday.
Will Gochenour and Nathan Eye each carded a 46 for the Falcons in the win while Ethan Hoover shot a 47 and Luke Williams finished with a 48.
Clem Continues To Shine
Freshman Camden Clem continued to scorch the area golf scene, shooting a four-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors for East Rockingham (189) in a Bull Run District golf match against Clarke County (186) and Luray (195).
Playing at Luray Caverns, Clem’s older brother, Chase, also shot a 41.
For Clarke, Hunter Breece shot a 43 while Thomas Dalton carded a 45.
The much improved Bulldogs, meanwhile, were led by freshman Blake Turner and junior Austin Lam with a 47 each on the home course.
The Eagles’ score held over for a doubleheader against Mountain View (182) and Page County (225) as well in a make-up match from earlier.
The Generals were led by Andrew Wymer with a 44 while Braxton Biller carded a 45, Joey McNamara shot a 46 and Aiden Springer finished at 47.
Freshman Logan Foster led the Panthers with a 49 on the evening.
Hornets Down Little Giants
Chase Snyder shot an even-par 36 as Wilson Memorial (164) cruised to a Shenandoah District golf win over Waynesboro (212) at Orchard Creek.
Conner Miller shot a 39 for the Green Hornets while Cooper Brandt carded a 43 and Kierstyn Pierce finished with a 46. Grant Wright also shot a 47.
For the Little Giants, Jackson Darden impressed with a 46 on the day.
