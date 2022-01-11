Emma Bacon scored 10 points and Wren Wheeler added eight as Broadway earned a key 35-34 victory over Turner Ashby in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Lindsey Wimer added seven points for the Gobblers (5-7, 1-0 Valley), who snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, while Maya Bacon and Lilly Gatesman finished with four apiece.
The Knights (7-2, 0-1 Valley), who were playing without standout post players Leah Kiracofe and Raevin Washington, were led by Kendall Simmers with 15 points while Brynne Gerber added nine.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 64, Wilson Memorial 48: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Kiersten Ransome scored 19 points as Fort Defiance earned a 64-48 Shenandoah District victory over Wilson Memorial.
Trinity Hedrick added 16 points for the first-place Indians (6-2, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Carleyanne Ryder added eight, Ellie Cook finished with seven and Marissa Hansbrough chipped in with five.
The Green Hornets (4-6, 0-2 Shenandoah) were paced by Laci Norman with 14 points while freshman CC Robinson finished with 10 and Brooke Cason and McKenna Vess had six apiece.
Buffalo Gap 53, Waynesboro 20: In Swoope, Bailey Talley scored 12 points as Buffalo Gap cruised to a 53-20 blowout victory over Waynesboro in Shenandoah District action.
Ava Cline and Paige Fix added nine points apiece for the Bison (8-4, 2-1 Shenandoah) in the win.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 73, Rappahannock County 59: Tyler Nickel had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as a short-handed East Rockingham, playing without two of its regular rotation players, earned a huge 73-59 Bull Run District win over first-place Rappahannock County.
Kain Shifflett scored 12 points for the Eagles (7-3, 5-1 Bull Run) while Xavier Butler had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards and Jayden Hicks added eight points and eight boards.
Wilson Memorial 50, Fort Defiance 45: In Fishersville, Finn Irving exploded for 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wilson Memorial earned a big 50-45 win over Shenandoah District foe Fort Defiance.
Josh Johnson added seven points in the victory for the Green Hornets (7-2, 1-0 Shenandoah).
Tyreek Veney led the Indians (4-4, 1-1 Shenandoah) with 15 points while Sam Garber had 12.
Buffalo Gap 71, Waynesboro 46: Bennett Bowers scored 25 points and Micah Cantebury added 15 as Buffalo Gap rolled to a 71-46 Shenandoah District road rout of Waynesboro.
Gary Logan Hewitt, Jackson LaPorte and Tyler Hohenstein added six points apiece for the Bison (8-2, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Jamie Hewitt and Jackson Ingram finished with four each.
Charles Haynes led the winless Little Giants (0-12, 0-2 Shenandoah) with 20 points in the loss.
Stuarts Draft 71, Riverheads 63: Chase Schages scored 22 points as Stuarts Draft continued its recent hot streak with a 71-63 overtime win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads at home.
Nate Wayne had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (3-6, 2-0 Shenandoah), who have won three of their last four, while Landon Graber and Blake Stinespring had nine points apiece.
