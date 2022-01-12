Broadway put together one of its best efforts of the season, earning a pair of wins over Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County at a Valley District wrestling match at Spotswood on Wednesday.
Jesse Miller (120), Matthew Cox (126), Feodor Dronov (132), Jackson Wells (160), Drake Garrison (182) and Aidan Wimer (195) all went unbeaten on the night for the Gobblers.
The Knights lost to Broadway, but did pick up a win over Harrisonburg. Bryce Farley (106), Nate Wilkins (132), Wyatt Haskell (152) and Cohen McDorman (195) went unbeaten for TA.
The Blue Streaks split their matches with Turner Ashby and Spotswood, defeating the hosts.
Kevin Castillo Sarmiento (120), Izaack Cruz-Gonzalez (126), Benjamin Ramsey (138), Roman Chornoblavskyi (170) and Anton Krot all went unbeaten for HHS.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Seven Falcons Earn All-State Honors
After a historic season that saw the program reach its first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals, Central was rewarded with seven selections on the all-state team on Wednesday.
Falcons receiver Caleb Daugherty, defensive lineman Nathan Lopez and linebacker Tyler Forbes were all first-team all-state selections. Daugherty was a second-team selection as a defensive back along with Central offensive lineman Christian Ross, running back Isaiah Dyer, tight end Jacob Walters and quarterback Ashton Baker, who was named as an all-purpose offensive player.
Stuarts Draft’s Jayson Williams was a first-team selection on the offensive line and second-team defense while senior standout Aaron Nice was a first-team running back and linebacker.
Clarke County’s Cordell Broy was a first-team defensive back and second-team punt returner.
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46: Garret Spruhan’s 3 with 2.5 seconds remaining lifted Turner Ashby to a thrilling 49-46 non-district victory over Wilson Memorial in Bridgewater.
Spruhan finished with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights (6-4), who were coming off a difficult loss to rival Broadway the night before, while Trent Kiser had 14 points.
Jacob Keplinger added seven points for TA while Nolan Bailey and Noah Gerber had four apiece.
The Green Hornets (7-3) were led by Josh Johnson with 25 points while Ethan Briseno added seven.
Wilson Memorial 6 17 11 12 — 46
Turner Ashby 11 9 16 13 — 49
WILSON MEMORIAL (46) — Vess 0 0-0 0, Lavender 0 0-0 0, Johnson 9 4-4 25, Podgorski 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 0 2-2 2, E. Irving 0 0-0 0, Mundie 3 0-0 6, Briseno 2 2-2 7, F. Irving 0 2-2 2, Schatz 1 2-2 4, Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 11-11 46.
TURNER ASHBY (49) — Gerber 1 2-4 4, Keplinger 3 0-0 7, Bass 0 0-0 0, Baylor 0 0-0 0, Kiser 6 0-2 14, Spruhan 8 2-2 22, Bailey 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 6-10 49.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 3 (Johnson), Turner Ashby 7 (Spruhan 4, Kiser 2, Keplinger).
East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39: Tyler Nickel had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists as East Rockingham kept rolling with a 61-39 road blowout of Bull Run District opponent Clarke County.
Xavier Butler continued to impress for East Rock (8-3, 6-1 Bull Run) with 10 points and eight rebounds while Kain Shifflett had seven points and Jayden Hicks had six points and six boards.
George Austin III added five points and a season-high five rebounds in the victory for ERHS.
For Clarke (3-6, 1-5 Bull Run), William Booker, Matthew Sipe and Luke Lyman had 10 points apiece.
East Rockingham 15 20 13 13 — 61
Clarke County 10 12 7 10 — 39
EAST ROCKINGHAM (61) — Baker 1 0-0 2, Austin III 2 0-0 5, Brown 0 0-0 0, Nickel 7 13-14 28, Butler 4 2-3 10, Shifflett 2 2-2 7, Landes 1 0-0 3, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Hicks 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 17-19 61.
CLARKE COUNTY (39) — Broy 3 1-5 7, W. Booker 4 0-0 10, Sansom 0 0-0 0, E. Booker 0 0-0 0, Rutherford 1 0-0 2, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sipe 4 1-1 10, Lyman 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 2-6 39.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 4 (Austin III, Nickel, Shifflett, Landes), Clarke County 3 (W. Booker 2, Sipe).
Page County 71, Madison County 62: In Shenandoah, Caleb Knighton scored 16 points as Page County earned a big-time 71-62 victory over Bull Run District opponent Madison County.
Ricky Campbell and Caden Good added 14 points apiece for the Panthers (3-7, 2-3 Bull Run) while Dylan Hensley added 12 points, Jacob Williams had six and Chase Parlett finished with five.
Madison County 14 11 8 29 — 62
Page County 12 11 16 32 — 71
MADISON COUNTY (62) — Taylor 8 5-6 22, D. Breeden 6 0-0 14, Jerrell 0 0-0 0, B. Breeden 3 0-0 7, Fox 3 3-8 9, McLearen 0 0-0 0, Dobyns 2 0-0 4, Deane 1 0-0 3, Yates 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Fincham 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 6-9 62.
PAGE COUNTY (71) — Good 4 6-6 14, R. Campbell 5 2-2 14, Hensley 4 4-5 12, Williams 2 0-0 6, Knighton 5 5-6 16, Parlett 1 3-4 5, Plum 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 22-25 71.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 5 (D. Breeden 2, Taylor, B. Breeden, Deane), Page County 5 (R. Campbell 2, Williams 2, Knighton).
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 33: In Swoope, Bennett Bowers and Jackson Ingram scored 16 points apiece as Buffalo Gap cruised to a 53-33 thrashing of non-district foe Nelson County.
Micah Canterbury had 10 points for the Bison (9-2) while Curtis Lowe added eight in the win.
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32: Brooke Cason scored 17 points and CC Robinson added 15 as Wilson Memorial earned a 46-32 non-district win over Turner Ashby in Fishersville.
Laci Norman added six points for the Green Hornets (5-6) in the much-needed victory.
The Knights (7-3), who have lost two in a row), were led by Kendall Simmers with 19 points.
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36: In Elkton, Hailey Evans scored 15 points and Keira Rohrbach added 14 as Clarke County earned a 50-36 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham.
Ellie Brumback added eight points for Clarke (6-2, 3-1 Bull Run) while Kayla Williams had seven.
For East Rock (2-11, 0-7 Bull Run), Haley Lucas and Kaicey Foltz finished with nine points apiece while Sarah Smith added eight and Reagan Sipe chipped in with seven.
Buffalo Gap 38, Nelson County 26: Ryleigh Clark’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the game lifted Buffalo Gap to a thrilling 38-36 non-district road victory over Nelson County.
Bailey Talley led the balanced Bison (9-4) with 11 points in the win while Leah Sherrill finished with nine, Clark had eight, Ava Cline added four and Chloe Emurian chipped in with three.
