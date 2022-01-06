Sophomore Landon Vile hit eight 3s as part of his career-high 26-points performance and Luray hit 16 3-pointers as a team as the Bulldogs earned their second victory of the season with an 83-54 rout of rival Mountain View in Bull Run District boys basketball action at LHS on Wednesday.
Zane Ramey added 15 points for Luray (2-7, 2-2 Bull Run) while Calder Liscomb added 14 points.
Drayvin Stevens chipped in with six points for the Bulldogs while Ryder Liscomb and James Cash had five apiece. There were a total of 10 different players in the scoring column for Luray.
For the Generals (0-5, 0-3 Bull Run), Johnny Hasley and Dawson Moomaw had 15 points apiece.
Mountain View 7 11 17 19 — 54
Luray 17 21 31 14 — 83
MOUNTAIN VIEW (54) — Moomaw 7 1-3 15, Eaton 2 0-0 5, Bly 2 0-0 4, Reynard 1 0-0 3, Fields 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-0 4, Estep 1 0-0 2, Patel 1 2-2 4, Hasley 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 4-4 54.
LURAY (83) — Stevens 2 0-2 6, Ramey 5 0-0 15, Grabeal 1 2-3 4, Vile 9 0-0 26, Lentz 2 0-2 4, Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Frye 0 1-2 1, C. Liscomb 6 2-2 14, R. Liscomb 2 1-1 5, Cash 2 1-2 5, Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-14 83.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 6 (Hasley 4, Eaton, Reynard), Luray 16 (Vile 8, Ramey 5, Stevens 2, Jenkins).
In other prep sports:
Girls Basketball
Central 54, Clarke County 46: In Woodstock, Emma Eberly scored 19 points and Erika Hutton added 12 as Central earned a key 54-46 Bull Run District victory over Clarke County on Wednesday.
Makenna Painter added 11 points for the Falcons (8-2, 4-1 Bull Run) while Ella Toothman had eight.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Eagles (4-2, 2-1 Bull Run).
