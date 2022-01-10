WOODSTOCK — Luray faced some adversity on Monday night, but persevered with another victory.
The Bulldogs held off a furious second-half rally by Central and pulled out a 63-53 Bull Run District girls basketball road win. Luray was without top scorer Emilee Weakley due to COVID-19 issues.
Despite being short-handed, the Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0 Bull Run) hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and led by as many as 22. Luray finished with 10 3s and a season-high 14 assists in the victory.
Central (9-3, 4-2 Bull Run) used a 22-8 run in the third period to get back in the game. The Falcons eventually tied the game at 51 with 4:06 left on a basket by sophomore Makenna Painter.
Jaidyn McClung had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
“She’s huge,” Luray coach Joe Lucas said. “She’s a kid that whatever role we need her to play, she’ll go play. If we need her to grab 15 rebounds and guard a player she’ll do it. And tonight, she needed to take on a larger role with Emilee being out, but she can do that every game. She’s that talented.”
Lexie Vile added 14 points, four assists and three boards for the Bulldogs while Amber Tharpe also had 14 points. Emily Donovan finished with eight points, six assists and three boards for LHS.
The Falcons were led by Emma Eberly and Chloe Helsley with 13 points apiece while Painter finished with 12 in the loss and Aamori Williams added seven.
Lucas said that he felt like his team’s experience helped a lot down the stretch.
“I think that was really huge,” Lucas said. “I told our girls in the locker room, we do those situations in practice a lot — fouls to give and who’s handling the ball. And that’s phenomenal by them down the stretch to get the people that we wanted to the foul line and get the ball in the hands of the right people.”
Luray 16 19 12 16 — 63
Central 7 10 23 13 — 53
LURAY (63) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Alger 0 0-0 0, McClung 6 8-13 23, Bly 2 0-0 4, Vile 6 1-3 14, Good 0 0-0 0, Donovan 3 1-4 8, Tharpe 4 2-2 14, Belton 0 0-0 0. Totals 2112-22 63.
CENTRAL (53) — Williams 2 3-7 7, Eberly 5 1-2 13, Hutton 2 0-0 6, Helsley 6 1-3 13, Dodson-Perez 0 0-0 0, Toothman 0 2-2 2, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, DiNardo 0 0-0 0, Painter 6 0-2 12. Totals 21 7-16 53.
3-Point Goals — Luray 9 (Tharpe 4, McClung 3, Vile, Donovan), Central 4 (Eberly 2, Hutton 2).
In other prep sports on Monday:
Girls Basketball
Page County 34, Mountain View 23: In Shenandoah, Adryn Martin scored 12 points as Page County came out on top in a Bull Run District defensive battle 34-23 over Mountain View.
Caris Lucas added nine points for the Panthers (4-5, 2-2 Bull Run) while Gracie Mason had five.
The Generals (3-8, 1-5 Bull Run) were led by Annika Dellinger with a team-high eight points.
Mountain View 7 10 2 4 — 23
Page County 5 13 11 5 — 34
MOUNTAIN VIEW (23) — Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 1 1-2 3, Hoover 3 0-0 6, Franklin 2 1-2 6, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 3 1-2 8, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 0 0-0 0, Pittington 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-6 23.
PAGE COUNTY (34) — Frymyer 2 0-0 3, Wright 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 2-2 5, Good 1 0-0 3, Gaskins 0 0-0 0, Lucas 3 2-2 9, Martin 3 6-7 12, Hilliard 1 0-0 2, Foltz 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-12 34.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 2 (Franklin, Dellinger), Page County 4 (Frymyer, Mason, Good, Lucas).
Boys Basketball
Page County 74, Mountain View 47: Caleb Knighton scored 17 points as Page County won its second straight with a 74-47 rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Chase Parlett and Ricky Campbell added 13 points apiece for the Panthers (2-7, 1-3 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for Page was Hayden Plum with nine points and Dylan Hensley with eight.
For the struggling Generals (0-6, 0-4), Michael Spaur led the way with 16 points while Johnny Hasley finished with 11, Dawson Moomaw added eight and Ethan Bly chipped in with five.
Page County 13 14 18 29 — 74
Mountain View 12 12 6 17 — 47
PAGE COUNTY (74) — Good 2 0-0 5, Gochenour 2 0-0 4, Campbell 6 0-0 13, Hensley 3 2-2 8, Williams 1 1-2 3, Knighton 6 2-4 17, Parlett 4 5-5 13, Martz 1 0-2 2, Plum 4 1-1 9. Totals 29 11-15 74.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (47) — Moomaw 3 2-2 8, Eaton 0 0-1 0, Bly 2 0-0 5, Reynard 1 1-2 3, Estep 1 0-0 2, Spaur 5 5-6 16, Patel 0 2-2 2, Halsey 5 0-0 11. Totals 17 10-13 47.
3-Point Goals — Page County 5 (Knighton 3, Good, Campbell), Mountain View 3 (Bly, Spaur, Halsey).
