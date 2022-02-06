Emilee Weakley posted 26 points and 12 boards and Jaidyn McClung had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Luray kept it rolling with a dominating 63-25 blowout win over rival East Rockingham in Bull Run District girls basketball action in Elkton on Saturday.
Trinity Belton finished with eight points for the Bulldogs (16-2, 12-1 Bull Run) while Maggie Foltz added seven points in the victory. Luray has now won eight games in a row.
Freshman center Haley Lucas led the Eagles (3-18, 1-14 Bull Run) with 13 points.
Luray 23 9 20 11 — 63
East Rockingham 5 10 11 4 — 25
LURAY (63) — Foltz 3 0-0 7, Weakley 8 10-12 26, Alger 0 0-0 0, McClung 4 7-10 15, Owens 0 1-2 1, Bly 0 1-5 1, Vile 1 0-0 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Donovan 0 0-0 0, Tharpe 0 0-0 0, Belton 2 4-5 8, Forder 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 21-32 63.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (25) — Sipe 2 0-0 4, Foltz 0 0-2 0, Sa. Smith 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Lucas 5 3-4 13, Townsend 0 0-0 0, Herring 0 0-0 0, Su. Smith 0 0-0 0, Custer 2 0-0 4, Monger 0 2-4 2, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 25.
3-Point Goals — Luray 2 (Foltz, Vile).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Girls Basketball
Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31: Junior guard Zoli Khalil had 17 points, but Spotswood got crushed by Carroll County 59-31 in a non-district contest at Glenvar on Saturday.
Brooke Morris finished with six points for the Trailblazers (10-7) in the loss.
Spotswood 10 13 2 6 — 31
Carroll County 15 18 11 15 — 59
SPOTSWOOD (31) — Doss 0 0-0 0, Joyner 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 3, Morris 2 0-0 6, Khalil 5 6-8 17, K. Good 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-8 31.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 5 (Morris 2, Joyner, Jones, Khalil).
Stuarts Draft 61, Staunton 46: Leah Wood had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists as Stuarts Draft earned a 61-46 victory over Shenandoah District foe Staunton at home on Saturday.
Anna Smith added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (5-7, 2-5 Shenandoah).
For the Storm (6-10, 4-3 Shenandoah), Emma Witt had 23 points and Kellsye Miller added 10.
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 68, Waynesboro 38: Finn Irving had 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as Wilson Memorial cruised to a 68-38 rout of Shenandosh District rival Waynesboro on the road Saturday.
Lucas Schatz finished with five points, 10 boards, seven blocks and four steals for the Green Hornets (13-4, 7-1 Shenandoah) while Josh Johnson had seven points and Aiden Podgorski added six. There were 10 different players in the scoring column for Wilson in the bounce-back win.
For the struggling Little Giants (2-15, 2-5 Shenandoah), Charles Haynes had 13 points.
Madison County 58, Mountain View 26: Jackson Taylor had 14 points ad Madison County rolled to a 58-26 blowout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View in Quicksburg on Saturday.
Dean Breeden added 10 points for the Mountaineers (7-10, 5-7 Bull Run) in the victory.
For the Generals (1-16, 1-13 Bull Run), Michael Spaur led the way with eight points.
