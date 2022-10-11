Fresh off another big-time win, Luray sits atop Region 2B with 26.67 points in the latest Virginia High School League prep football power ratings, which were released Monday.
The Bulldogs, who defeated Central this past week to move to 6-0 on the season, are followed by Bull Run District foes Strasburg (22.00) and Clarke County (21.83).
Buckingham County (21.67) is the No. 4 team in Region 2B while the Falcons (21.43) fell to fifth after the loss to Luray and Stuarts Draft (19.00) now sits in the No. 6 spot.
The last two playoff bids — eight teams from each region advance to the postseason — currently belong to East Rockingham (17.71) and Madison County (17.67).
Page County (14.14) and Mountain View (9.75) remain on the outside looking in.
As for Region 3C, unbeaten Staunton (23.33) has jumped up to the third spot behind top-ranked Liberty Christian Academy (29.00) and No. 2 Heritage-Lynchburg (26.67).
Brookville (22.83) is fourth in that region, followed by Spotswood (22.83), Wilson Memorial (22.17) and Turner Ashby (20.17). Rustburg (19.50) sits in the eighth spot.
Other teams in playoff contention in Region 3C include Rockbridge County (16.83) and Fort Defiance (16.17), which remain in the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.
After a loss to TA, Broadway (13.17) now is No. 12 and Waynesboro (12.33) is No. 15.
In Region 1B, Riverheads (20.20) used a win over Buffalo Gap to move into the No. 2 spot behind Central-Lunenburg (21.14). The Bison (18.00) dropped down to No. 3.
Winless Harrisonburg (16.00), meanwhile, remains last in Region 5D this season.
In other prep sports:
Clem Finishes As Top Local In Class 2 Golf
East Rockingham freshman Camden Clem put a strong cap on his impressive debut season, shooting a 10-over-par 82 to place 13th at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state golf tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork on Monday.
Clem was the top local finisher at the Class 2 championship match with Mountain View’s Andrew Wymer (87) and Joey McNamara (88) finishing 21st and 25th.
Strasburg’s Tinleigh Rusher and Central’s Will Gochenour shot 96 to place 37th and 38th while Mountain View’s Aiden Springer (103) finished in 43rd on the day.
As a team, the Generals (382) placed sixth and the Falcons (428) were eighth.
Floyd County (313) brought home the VHSL Class 2 state title as a team while Bruton standout Dylan Olinger shot an even-par 72 to win the individual championship.
Edwards Impresses At Class 3 Tournament
Spotswood senior Ben Edwards had himself quite the day and finished his career strong, shooting a seven-over-par 79 to place 12th as an individual at the VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond on Tuesday.
Rockbridge County sophomore Andrew McCoy shot a nine-over-par 81 to finish tied for 18th while Staunton’s John Elam (83) was tied for 23rd and RCHS standout Sofia Vargas shot a 14-over-par 86 to finish tied for 32nd. The Wildcats were eighth as a team.
Charlottesville’s Preston Burton, who won the Region 3C tournament a week ago, shot a three-under-par 69 to win the Class 3 individual state title while Abington (306) cruised to its third consecutive Class 3 state championship over Lord Botetourt (318).
Gladiators Place Seventh In Class 1
JP Crawford shot an 18-over-par 90 to help Riverheads (417) finish seventh as a team at the VHSL Class 1 state golf tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort on Tuesday.
Buffalo Gap’s Kasey Fitzgerald (95) finished 27th while Riverheads’ Tucker Harlow (108) tied for 43rd, Alex Nichols (109) was 45th and Dawson Grackman (110) was 46th.
Galax (322) won the Class 1 team state title convincingly over Middlesex (348) while GHS standout Grayden Laird shot a one-over-par 73 to capture the individual crown.
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Broadway 1: Avery Chandler scooped up 21 digs for Spotswood in a 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14 win over Valley District foe Broadway on the road Tuesday.
Dani Kunkle added 12 kills for the Trailblazers (18-2, 5-0 Valley) in the victory.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Raygan Wade with 13 assists and five kills.
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0: Behind 11 kills, eight blocks and a pair of aces from Trinity Hedrick, Fort Defiance swept Waynesboro 25-18, 25-11, 25-16 Tuesday at WHS.
Baylee Blalock had 26 assists, five digs and four kills for the Indians (17-1, 7-0 Shenandoah) while Ellie Cook added nine kills, 10 digs and a trio of aces.
Also chipping in for Fort was freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle with seven kills while Addison Hammond had 13 digs and Elizabeth Kurtz chipped in with 10 digs of her own.
The Little Giants (5-13, 2-5 Shenandoah) were led by Amber Witry with 13 digs, three kills and three aces while Lilly Pietrowski also impressed with 11 digs in the loss.
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: Kai Blosser had four kills and two blocks, but Harrisonburg suffered a sweep at the hands of Rockbridge County at home Tuesday.
Veronica Gutierrez had nine assists and nine digs for the Blue Streaks (3-12, 0-4 Valley).
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0: In Fishersville on Tuesday, Allison Sykes had 18 kills, 14 digs and six aces in Wilson Memorial’s convincing sweep of Staunton.
Cierra Cannon had 14 kills for the Green Hornets (10-5, 6-2 Shenandoah) in the win.
Also chipping in for Wilson Memorial was Hailey Flint with 11 digs.
Stuarts Draft 3, Buffalo Gap 1: McKenzie Tillman had 20 digs, seven kills and six assists in Stuarts Draft’s 25-21, 25-15, 16-25, 25-20 win over Buffalo Gap on Tuesday.
Gracie Rosvall added seven kills for the Cougars (8-7, 5-3 Shenandoah) while Amelia Bartley had 12 assists and Zoe Payne added 20 digs, eight kills and a trio of aces.
East Rockingham 3, Strasburg 0: Alliyah McNair had 14 kills, three blocks and a pair of aces as East Rockingham cruised to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Bull Run District opponent Strasburg on Monday in Elkton for its 12th straight victory.
Madelyn Williams had 26 assists, five digs and three aces for the Eagles (15-5, 12-1 Bull Run) while Kate Simpkins finished with seven kills, five aces and nine digs in the win.
Freshman Nora Fox continued to come on strong for East Rockingham with five kills of her own while Bria Berriochoa impressed again defensively with a team-high 18 digs.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 3, Harrisonburg 0: At Roger Bergey Court on Monday, Chloe Dameron had six digs and Thaneisha Cedeno had three kills for Harrisonburg in a 15-25, 8-25, 19-25 non-district sweep at the hands of Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Kai Blosser, a senior, added a trio of kills and a pair of blocks for the Blue Streaks (3-11).
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was Rylee Stroop, who served up a pair of aces.
Boys Soccer
Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: In Charlottesville, Eastern Mennonite fell to Blue Ridge Athletic Conference opponent Covenant in a thrilling match on Tuesday.
Tyler Shank scored both goals off assists from Tyler Mast for the Flames in the loss.
In goal for EMS (4-9-2, 1-3-1 BRAC), Alex Cline finished with five saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.