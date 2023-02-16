It's that time of the year when teams crank it up a notch.
And as the postseason gets underway, the Bull Run District's most consistent program over the past three years is well aware of what it takes to be successful now.
Senior wing Jaidyn McClung, a multi-sport standout and legitimate college prospect, took over for No. 5 Luray in a 42-33 upset of No. 1 Clarke County in the Bull Run District girls basketball semifinals in Berryville on Wednesday.
McClung, a 5-foot-10 combo player, finished with 26 points, including a critical 3-pointer, 12 rebounds, and three assists in the team's second straight postseason road victory.
Junior guard Emily Donovan hit three 3-pointers as well for the Bulldogs, finishing with nine points in the win.
Also chipping in for Luray was versatile 6-foot senior forward Lindsay Bly, who has been playing her best basketball of the season over the past few weeks.
Bly finished with five points and nine boards Wednesday.
The Eagles were led by freshman Alainah McKavish, once again, with 15 points, while senior guard Hailey Evans also was strong with nine in the disappointing home loss.
Kaia Williams, a junior guard, chipped in with five points for Clarke, while senior Keira Rohrbach finished with four.
The Bulldogs (15-8) will now travel to second-seeded Strasburg, whom they just defeated last week but lost to earlier this season, for the district title game on Friday.
As for the Eagles (19-5), despite the loss in the district semifinals, they'll be the top seed in the Region 2B tournament and will host a quarterfinal game Tuesday.
Luray 15 6 9 12 — 42
Clarke County 4 9 8 12 — 33
LURAY (42) — Foltz 1 0-0 2, Ancell 0 0-0 0, McClung 7 5-9 26, Bly 1 3-6 5, Forder 0 0-0 0, Donovan 3 0-0 9, Parlett 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-1 42.
CLARKE COUNTY (33) — Good 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-0 5, Rohrback 2 0-0 4, McKavish 6 3-4 15, Beard 0 0-0 0, Evans 4 0-0 9, Emmart 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-4 33.
3-Point Goals — Luray 4 (Donovan 3, McClung), Clarke County 2 (Williams, Evans).
In other prep sports on Wednesday:
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 57, Rappahannock County 45: It was another stellar performance from junior guard Macy Smith, who poured in 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals for second-seeded Strasburg in a victory over third-seeded Rappahannock County in the Bull Run District semifinals.
The Rams used a 12-2 run to take a 31-20 lead with 2:29 left in the third period, breaking open a close contest.
Sophomore post Addison Morgan finished the scoring in that frame with a traditional three-point play that kept Strasburg up seven, and it never looked back from there.
Morgan totaled 10 points and five rebounds for the Rams, while freshman Jayden Stinnette continued to impress with four points and seven boards in the home win.
Strasburg (18-6) will host fifth-seeded Luray, the defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up, in the Bull Run District championship on Friday at SHS.
The teams met twice in the regular season, splitting the series. The Bulldogs defeated the Rams 53-44 last week.
"We're excited that it's here, and we're excited to get another shot at Luray again," Smith told the Northern Virginia Daily on Wednesday. "And I think it's going to be a great atmosphere and just a great game. We're both competitive teams. So it's just going to be a lot of fun."
Boys Basketball
Madison County 50, East Rockingham 45: Third-seeded East Rockingham had a four-game winning streak snapped with a loss to second-seeded Madison County in the Bull Run District semifinals Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Dean Robinson totaled 14 points for the Eagles in the loss, while junior Kain Shifflett added 13.
Also chipping in for East Rock was junior guard Ryan Williams with seven points, while junior forward Landon Lawson and sophomore Xavia Brown added four each.
The Mountaineers will host No. 4 Strasburg in the district title game on Friday, while the Eagles will now turn their attention toward next week's Region 2B tournament.
