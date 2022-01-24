Another big game from Jadon Burgess has Harrisonburg suddenly clicking.
The 6-foot-3 junior wing scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists as the Blue Streaks won their second consecutive game with a dominating 51-26 blowout of Fort Defiance in a non-district boys basketball clash at Roger Bergey Court on Monday.
Keith Brown added eight points for HHS while Joel Alvarado had five points and seven rebounds.
Also contributing for the Blue Streaks (5-9) was Jack Haverty, who finished with four points.
For the Indians (4-8), who have suddenly lost five in a row, Tyreek Veney scored eight points.
Fort Defiance 9 2 4 13 — 26
Harrisonburg 8 18 11 14 — 51
FORT DEFIANCE (26) — Simmons 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Jones 1 0-0 2, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Garber 1 0-0 3, Beney 3 1-2 8, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Bruce 0 1-2 1, Gutshall 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-4 26.
HARRISONBURG (51) — Burgess 8 7-8 26, Ortiz Martinez 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 0-0 0, Brown 4 0-0 8, Hottle-Madden 1 1-4 3, Bert 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-0 2, Alvarado 2 1-2 5, Haverty 2 0-0 4, Edwards 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 10-16 51.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 4 (Smith, Johnson, Garber, Veney), Harrisonburg (Burgess).
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 68, Luray 40: Tyler Nickel had 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a trio of blocks as East Rockingham cruised past Bull Run District rival Luray 68-40 at LHS.
Cooper Keyes had 12 points and eight assists for the Eagles (12-4, 9-1 Bull Run) in the win.
Also chipping in for ERHS was Ryan Williams with eight points and Kain Shifflett with four.
The Bulldogs (2-10, 2-5 Bull Run) were led by Christian Lentz with 12 points while Bailey Graybeal finished with 11 and Calder Liscomb added nine. Landon Vile finished with four for LHS.
East Rockingham 25 15 19 9 — 68
Luray 4 11 12 13 — 40
EAST ROCKINGHAM (68) — Williams 2 2-2 8, Baker 1 0-0 2, Austin III 1 0-2 2, Keyes 4 0-0 12, Nickel 13 3-3 32, Butler 0 2-4 2, Shifflett 2 0-0 4, Landes 0 0-0 0, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Hicks 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 7-10 68.
LURAY (40) — Stevens 1 0-0 2, Payton 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 2-3 2, Graybel 5 0-2 11, Vile 1 1-1 4, Lentz 5 2-2 12, Frye 0 0-0 0, C. Liscomb 4 1-4 9, R. Liscomb 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-12 40.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 10 (Keyes 4, Nickel 3, Williams 2, Austin III), Luray 2 (Graybeal, Vile).
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 47: In Fishersville, Finn Irving scored a team-high 18 points to lead Wilson Memorial to an important 54-47 win over Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
Josh Johnson added 13 points for the Green Hornets (10-3, 4-0 Shenandoah) while Ethan Briseno finished with six and Taylor Armstrong and Grant Wright added four apiece in the victory.
For the Storm (6-7, 2-3 Shenandoah), Prodigy Simms had 13 points and Manny Chapman added 12.
Staunton 12 10 14 11 — 47
Wilson Memorial 12 19 11 12 — 54
STAUNTON (47) — Brown 0 0-0 0, Simms 6 0-0 13, Scott 1 1-2 3, Hamilton 1 1-1 3, Chapman 5 0-0 12, Terry 0 0-0 0, Dunn 2 1-3 5, Moore 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 1-2 1, Desper 2 0-0 4, Cabell 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Tolar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-9 47.
WILSON MEMORIAL (54) — Vess 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 0-1 13, Podgorski 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 2 1-2 5, E. Irving 1 0-0 3, Mundie 0 0-0 0, Briseno 2 2-4 6, F. Irving 7 3-3 18, Schatz 1 2-4 4, Wright 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 9-14 54.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 3 (Chapman 2, Simms), Wilson Memorial 6 (Johnson 3, E. Irving, F. Irving, Wright).
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 65, Harrisonburg 62: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Kiersten Ransome poured in 26 points as Fort Defiance earned an impressive 65-62 non-district victory over Harrisonburg.
Trinity Hedrick added 15 points for the Indians (9-2) while Adriana Shields finished with six.
Ellie Cook and Mia Alexander, meanwhile, finished with five points apiece for Fort in the win.
For the Blue Streaks (7-8), Jay Garcia had 25 points while Mariah Cain finished with 18.
Ellie Muncy also chipped in for Harrisonburg with 12 points in the setback.
Wilson Memorial 69, Staunton 47: CC Robinson’s first game in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium was a memorable one as the freshman dropped a monster double-double of 26 points and 18 rebounds to lead Wilson Memorial to a dominating 69-47 rout of Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
Brooke Cason had 13 points and five rebounds for the Green Hornets (8-6, 3-2 Shenandoah) while McKenna Vess scored 10 points and Laci Norman finished with eight points and eight boards.
The Storm (4-7, 2-2 Shenandoah) were led by Emma Witt with a game-high 33 points in the loss.
Wilson Memorial 15 9 23 22 — 69
Staunton 9 14 11 13 — 47
WILSON MEMORIAL (69) — Norman 3 2-5 8, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Vess 4 1-1 10, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Cason 5 0-0 13, Cole 0 1-2 1, Bennett 0 0-0 0, Robinson 13 0-1 26, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Frazier 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 4-9 69.
STAUNTON (47) — Miller 4 0-0 9, Stewart 2 1-2 5, Witt 12 7-8 33, Nelly 0 0-0 0, Lotts 0 0-0 0, Nash 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-10 47.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 5 (Cason 3, Vess, Taylor), Staunton 3 (Witt 2, Miller).
